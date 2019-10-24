CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 23, 2019

_____

204 FPUS55 KVEF 241226

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

526 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-242300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County-

Including the cities of Aspendell and South Lake

526 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. North winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. West winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 59 to

69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Highs

52 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

55 to 61.

$$

CAZ521-242300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

526 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. North winds up to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. Highs 58 to

68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 31 to 36.

Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

54 to 61.

$$

CAZ520-242300-

Owens Valley-

Including the cities of Bishop, West Bishop, Dixon Lane-Meadow,

Independence, Keeler, Lone Pine, and Olancha

526 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. North winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. North winds up to 5 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 52. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 53. Highs 73 to

76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. Highs

64 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 45. Highs

around 70.

$$

CAZ522-242300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including the cities of Death Valley Junction, Shoshone,

and Panamint Springs

526 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67 in the mountains...around 90 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 47 in the mountains...60 to 63 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...90 to 93 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50 in the mountains...60 to

63 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74 in the mountains...92 to 95 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 46 to 49 in the

mountains...60 to 63 at Furnace Creek. Highs 66 to 69 in the

mountains...85 to 88 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39 in the

mountains...50 to 53 at Furnace Creek. Highs 56 to 59 in the

mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 42 in the

mountains...51 to 54 at Furnace Creek. Highs 60 to 63 in the

mountains...79 to 82 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-242300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including the city of Barstow

526 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 74 to 77. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52. Northeast winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 53. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Not as warm. Highs 70 to

73. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 47. Highs

69 to 72.

$$

CAZ524-242300-

Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve-

Including the cities of Amboy, Ludlow, Baker, Mountain Pass,

Nipton, and Essex

526 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs 71 to

74. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52. North winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77. North winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 53. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 55 to 58.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 47. Highs

69 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 73.

$$

CAZ525-526-242300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including the cities of Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms,

West Wind Aero, Twentynine Palms Mountain, and Vidal Junction

526 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs 79 to 82 in

Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...75 to 78 around Yucca

Valley. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...50 to 53 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 56. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 79 in Twentynine Palms...

around 75 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around

50 in Twentynine Palms...44 to 47 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Highs 74 to 77 in Twentynine Palms...70 to 73 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77 in Twentynine Palms...around

73 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

