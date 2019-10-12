CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, October 11, 2019

CAZ519-122300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 71. Lows 44 to

49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Highs

66 to 71.

CAZ521-122300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. North winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows

32 to 42. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 72. Lows 44 to

49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

66 to 71.

CAZ520-122300-

Owens Valley-

Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 47. South winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54. Highs

around 80.

CAZ522-122300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67 in the mountains...around 90 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

41 to 44 in the mountains...59 to 62 at Furnace Creek. South

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68 in the mountains...90 to 93 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 46 in the mountains...62 to

65 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68 in the mountains...91 to

94 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52 in the

mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek. Highs 71 to 74 in the

mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 51 in the mountains...around

66 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 77 in

the mountains...94 to 97 at Furnace Creek. Lows 50 to 53 in the

mountains...65 to 68 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75 in the mountains...around

94 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52 in the

mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek. Highs 72 to 75 in the

mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-122300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 52. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. Highs

81 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 85. Lows 55 to 58.

CAZ524-122300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 52. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 54. South winds up to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

82 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 59.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 88.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 87. Lows around 60.

CAZ525-526-122300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 80 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 57 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...50 to 53 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...79 to 82 around Yucca Valley. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60 in Twentynine Palms...50 to

53 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...around 80 around Yucca Valley. North winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62 in

Twentynine Palms...54 to 57 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 90 in Twentynine Palms...81 to 84 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 62 in Twentynine Palms...

around 56 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 93 in

Twentynine Palms...85 to 88 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms...56 to 59 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91 in Twentynine Palms...around

86 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 63 in Twentynine

Palms...54 to 57 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs

around 90 in Twentynine Palms...84 to 87 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

