CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 29, 2019

_____

519 FPUS55 KVEF 300957

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

256 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-302300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal

256 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 66.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 66.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs around

86. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs

around 85. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs

around 83. Chance of showers 40 percent.

$$

CAZ521-302300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

256 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 66.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69. Highs

85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 63 to 68. Highs 84 to 89. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 65.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs

around 84. Chance of showers 40 percent.

$$

CAZ520-302300-

Owens Valley-

Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

256 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 66 to 69. West winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 74.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 73 to

76. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 97. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs around 95.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

$$

CAZ522-302300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

256 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93 in the mountains...116 to 119 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69 in the mountains...89 to 92 at

Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93 in the mountains...around

120 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68 in the mountains...90 to

93 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 73 in the mountains...

around 93 at Furnace Creek.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 96 in

the mountains...115 to 118 at Furnace Creek. Lows 72 to 75 in the

mountains...91 to 94 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 93 in the mountains...

around 115 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 74 in

the mountains...90 to 93 at Furnace Creek. Highs 90 to 93 in the

mountains...113 to 116 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-302300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

256 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 75. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.LABOR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 103 to 106.

Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

Highs 102 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

Highs 101 to 104.

$$

CAZ524-302300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

256 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 77. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 78. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 82.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 103 to 106.

Lows 80 to 83.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 82.

Highs 102 to 105.

$$

CAZ525-526-302300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

256 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...101 to

104 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms...72 to

75 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 112 in Twentynine Palms...102 to

105 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...

74 to 77 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...100 to 103 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 85 in Twentynine

Palms...around 77 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.LABOR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 105 to 108 in

Twentynine Palms...100 to 103 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 84 in Twentynine

Palms...around 76 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 105 to 108 in

Twentynine Palms...99 to 102 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...74 to 77 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather