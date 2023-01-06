CA Forecast for Saturday, January 7, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Windy;42;34;SE;22;77%;97%;1 Arcata;Very windy;58;48;SE;23;74%;100%;1 Auburn;A little rain, windy;52;44;SSE;18;72%;100%;1 Avalon;Mostly cloudy;63;52;W;5;49%;4%;1 Bakersfield;Increasing clouds;56;46;SE;4;69%;71%;2 Beale AFB;Periods of rain;54;47;SE;18;87%;100%;1 Big Bear City;Mostly cloudy;44;27;SSW;6;85%;1%;1 Bishop;Mainly cloudy;47;33;SE;7;54%;84%;1 Blue Canyon;Very windy, snow;35;29;SSE;24;90%;99%;1 Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;63;43;NE;6;52%;0%;3 Burbank;Mostly cloudy;66;49;ESE;4;50%;9%;1 Camarillo;Mostly cloudy;65;48;E;6;63%;61%;1 Camp Pendleton;Mostly cloudy, cool;63;49;NNE;5;59%;0%;2 Campo;Sun and clouds;62;41;SSW;5;36%;0%;2 Carlsbad;Thickening clouds;64;46;SSW;5;62%;0%;2 Chico;Periods of rain;53;48;SE;18;81%;100%;0 China Lake;Mostly cloudy, cool;56;39;SSW;4;58%;41%;1 Chino;Mostly cloudy;64;45;NE;4;55%;1%;1 Concord;Periods of rain;58;51;SSE;17;76%;100%;1 Corona;Mainly cloudy;66;45;SE;4;52%;0%;1 Crescent City;Very windy;55;48;SE;31;77%;100%;1 Daggett-Barstow;Mostly cloudy;55;39;ENE;6;55%;0%;1 Edwards AFB;Cloudy and cool;51;35;W;4;71%;41%;1 El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;67;45;NNE;5;41%;0%;3 Eureka;Very windy;58;49;SE;23;74%;100%;1 Fairfield;Breezy with rain;54;48;SSE;16;88%;100%;1 Fresno;Cloudy;56;48;ESE;7;75%;100%;1 Fullerton;Mostly cloudy;67;49;SW;5;56%;2%;1 Hanford;Mostly cloudy;53;46;S;6;91%;100%;1 Hawthorne;Mostly cloudy;65;52;WSW;4;52%;7%;1 Hayward;Occasional rain;58;50;SSE;18;80%;100%;1 Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;67;45;NNE;5;41%;0%;3 Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;63;49;NNW;6;62%;0%;2 Lancaster;Cloudy;55;37;WSW;5;56%;55%;1 Lemoore Nas;Cloudy;54;46;S;8;89%;100%;1 Lincoln;Periods of rain;55;47;SSE;17;81%;100%;1 Livermore;Increasingly windy;57;48;SSE;16;75%;100%;1 Lompoc;Decreasing clouds;62;48;SSE;8;74%;76%;2 Long Beach;Rather cloudy;66;51;W;4;56%;4%;1 Los Alamitos;Rather cloudy;65;50;WSW;4;60%;4%;1 Los Angeles;Mostly cloudy;65;49;WSW;4;55%;7%;1 Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly cloudy;65;49;WSW;4;55%;7%;1 Madera;Cloudy;56;47;SE;10;72%;100%;1 Mammoth;Snow and rain;40;33;SSE;20;79%;100%;1 Marysville;Periods of rain;54;48;SSE;17;84%;100%;1 Mather AFB;A little rain, windy;55;48;SSE;20;72%;100%;1 Merced;Breezy in the p.m.;57;47;SE;12;73%;97%;1 Merced (airport);Breezy in the p.m.;57;47;SE;12;73%;97%;1 Miramar Mcas;Increasing clouds;66;46;WSW;5;52%;0%;2 Modesto;A couple of showers;57;45;SE;16;80%;100%;1 Moffett Nas;A couple of showers;57;51;SSE;17;75%;100%;1 Mojave;Cloudy;54;39;SW;7;55%;41%;1 Montague;Periods of rain;46;39;SSE;15;72%;100%;0 Monterey Rabr;A couple of showers;60;52;SSE;13;73%;100%;1 Mount Shasta;Rain, windy, chilly;38;33;SSE;18;91%;100%;1 Napa County;Periods of rain;56;49;SSE;19;82%;100%;1 Needles;Mostly sunny;62;46;WSW;6;44%;1%;3 North Island;Partly sunny;62;50;NW;5;63%;0%;2 Oakland;Periods of rain;58;51;SSE;21;76%;100%;1 Oceanside;Thickening clouds;64;46;SSW;5;62%;0%;2 Ontario;Mostly cloudy;64;45;NE;4;55%;1%;1 Oroville;Periods of rain;53;47;SE;17;82%;100%;0 Oxnard;Mostly cloudy;62;48;ESE;5;67%;64%;1 Palm Springs;Becoming cloudy;66;49;NNW;4;36%;0%;1 Palmdale;Cloudy;54;35;SW;4;59%;41%;1 Paso Robles;A thick cloud cover;58;49;S;7;81%;98%;1 Point Mugu;Mostly cloudy;62;49;ESE;6;66%;55%;1 Porterville;Turning cloudy;54;46;E;4;92%;77%;2 Ramona;Partly sunny;66;39;ESE;6;47%;1%;1 Redding;Rain, some heavy;50;46;S;15;88%;100%;1 Riverside;Becoming cloudy;65;46;ENE;4;58%;0%;2 Riverside March;Increasing clouds;63;42;SE;4;62%;1%;2 Sacramento;Periods of rain;55;49;SSE;18;71%;100%;1 Sacramento International;Occasional rain;55;49;SSE;18;72%;100%;1 Salinas;A couple of showers;61;51;SSE;17;72%;100%;1 San Bernardino;Thickening clouds;63;45;ENE;4;57%;0%;2 San Carlos;Windy with rain;58;51;S;19;76%;100%;1 San Diego;Partly sunny;64;50;NW;5;62%;0%;2 San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;65;47;SSE;5;54%;0%;2 San Diego Montgomery;Increasing clouds;65;47;W;5;58%;0%;2 San Francisco;Very windy, rain;57;51;S;26;84%;100%;1 San Jose;A couple of showers;59;51;SSE;17;73%;100%;1 San Luis Obispo;Cloudy;62;52;SSE;7;73%;99%;1 San Nicolas Island;Cloudy and cool;60;51;SSW;6;67%;25%;1 Sandberg;Cloudy;50;37;S;9;50%;40%;1 Santa Ana;Mostly cloudy;66;51;SSE;3;62%;1%;1 Santa Barbara;Cloudy;62;49;E;5;70%;100%;1 Santa Maria;Cloudy;61;49;SSE;7;69%;66%;1 Santa Monica;Mostly cloudy;63;50;WSW;5;56%;9%;1 Santa Rosa;Periods of rain;55;49;SSE;25;90%;100%;1 Santa Ynez;Some brightening;60;47;SSE;6;79%;84%;2 Santee;Partly sunny;68;45;SSW;5;50%;0%;2 South Lake Tahoe;Snowy;36;30;S;20;58%;100%;1 Stockton;Increasingly windy;55;47;SSE;18;78%;100%;1 Thermal;Turning out cloudy;66;42;NNE;4;42%;0%;1 Truckee-Tahoe;Snowy;36;29;S;21;81%;100%;1 Twentynine Palms;Increasing clouds;59;42;SSW;4;44%;1%;2 Ukiah;Heavy rain, windy;51;46;SE;20;89%;100%;1 Vacaville;Periods of rain;53;47;SSE;16;78%;100%;1 Van Nuys;Mostly cloudy;65;47;SSE;4;53%;10%;1 Vandenberg AFB;Decreasing clouds;60;48;SSE;9;79%;74%;2 Victorville;Cloudy;56;40;S;4;66%;3%;1 Visalia;High clouds;54;46;SE;6;80%;100%;2 Watsonville;A shower;59;50;S;12;83%;100%;1 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather