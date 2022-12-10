CA Forecast for Sunday, December 11, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;A bit of a.m. snow;33;21;WNW;6;84%;95%;1 Arcata;Cloudy with a shower;50;34;NE;7;78%;83%;1 Auburn;Chilly with rain;45;35;SSE;9;94%;100%;1 Avalon;Rain ending, breezy;58;48;WNW;16;71%;95%;1 Bakersfield;Occasional rain;55;41;SE;7;68%;100%;1 Beale AFB;Downpours;50;38;ESE;10;87%;97%;1 Big Bear City;Downpours, cooler;43;26;W;14;95%;99%;1 Bishop;Cold, a.m. showers;44;17;NW;10;84%;85%;1 Blue Canyon;Cold with snow;29;19;SSE;9;100%;99%;0 Blythe;Breezy in the p.m.;70;43;WSW;11;35%;29%;3 Burbank;Heavy morning rain;58;43;SW;8;61%;99%;2 Camarillo;A touch of a.m. rain;62;42;WNW;15;69%;95%;2 Camp Pendleton;Rain, some heavy;61;43;W;12;74%;100%;1 Campo;Rain, windy, cooler;53;36;W;18;75%;100%;1 Carlsbad;Heavy rain;61;43;W;11;74%;100%;1 Chico;Cloudy with showers;50;36;NE;9;85%;99%;1 China Lake;Cooler;54;29;WSW;19;52%;57%;1 Chino;Morning downpours;54;39;SW;10;78%;99%;2 Concord;Showers around;54;41;ENE;9;75%;98%;1 Corona;Morning downpours;55;40;WSW;9;74%;98%;2 Crescent City;A shower in the p.m.;48;33;NE;8;83%;64%;1 Daggett-Barstow;A few showers;54;36;WSW;14;65%;92%;1 Edwards AFB;A couple of showers;52;34;WSW;18;72%;89%;1 El Centro;Mostly cloudy;72;47;WSW;10;47%;39%;2 Eureka;A couple of showers;50;35;NNE;8;78%;86%;1 Fairfield;Brief p.m. showers;53;41;SE;10;76%;93%;1 Fresno;A couple of showers;52;43;SE;6;81%;95%;1 Fullerton;Heavy morning rain;60;46;W;7;67%;96%;2 Hanford;A couple of showers;56;41;SSE;6;74%;95%;1 Hawthorne;Heavy morning rain;61;47;WNW;12;76%;97%;2 Hayward;Cloudy with showers;53;42;W;10;77%;100%;1 Imperial;Mostly cloudy;72;47;WSW;10;47%;39%;2 Imperial Beach;Occasional rain;62;48;W;13;75%;99%;1 Lancaster;Windy;53;38;WSW;20;74%;88%;1 Lemoore Nas;A couple of showers;57;41;SSE;8;66%;93%;1 Lincoln;Showers, some heavy;51;39;SSE;10;83%;100%;1 Livermore;A couple of showers;53;40;SE;10;73%;99%;1 Lompoc;Occasional rain;56;44;WSW;10;79%;98%;1 Long Beach;Heavy morning rain;61;46;WNW;11;63%;97%;2 Los Alamitos;Heavy morning rain;60;46;WNW;10;65%;95%;2 Los Angeles;Heavy morning rain;59;45;W;10;65%;98%;2 Los Angeles Downtown;Heavy morning rain;59;45;W;10;65%;98%;2 Madera;A couple of showers;54;42;SE;7;73%;99%;1 Mammoth;A bit of a.m. snow;33;22;WNW;7;83%;97%;1 Marysville;Cloudy with showers;52;39;ESE;10;82%;97%;1 Mather AFB;Cloudy with showers;52;41;SSE;10;80%;100%;1 Merced;Afternoon showers;54;40;SE;7;76%;97%;1 Merced (airport);Afternoon showers;54;40;SE;7;76%;97%;1 Miramar Mcas;Cool with heavy rain;59;43;W;10;73%;100%;1 Modesto;Cloudy with showers;54;38;SE;6;76%;99%;1 Moffett Nas;A couple of showers;54;41;S;7;75%;99%;1 Mojave;Showers around;52;34;W;17;63%;92%;1 Montague;Afternoon snow;42;26;WNW;6;77%;96%;1 Monterey Rabr;Cool with rain;52;43;SW;8;76%;100%;1 Mount Shasta;A morning shower;36;23;NNW;5;92%;94%;1 Napa County;A few showers;52;41;E;9;82%;96%;1 Needles;A p.m. shower or two;68;41;WSW;17;37%;93%;2 North Island;Rain at times;61;48;W;13;74%;100%;1 Oakland;Cloudy with showers;54;43;NNE;11;72%;100%;1 Oceanside;Heavy rain;61;43;W;11;74%;100%;1 Ontario;Morning downpours;54;39;SW;10;78%;99%;2 Oroville;Cloudy with showers;50;38;ENE;10;86%;99%;1 Oxnard;A little a.m. rain;60;43;WNW;18;81%;91%;2 Palm Springs;Rain, cooler;60;44;W;7;69%;99%;1 Palmdale;Heavy morning rain;54;38;WSW;19;67%;89%;2 Paso Robles;A morning shower;54;43;SW;8;73%;95%;1 Point Mugu;A bit of a.m. rain;60;44;WNW;16;79%;96%;2 Porterville;Cooler with rain;51;39;ESE;6;75%;99%;1 Ramona;Heavy rain, cooler;55;39;W;10;84%;100%;1 Redding;Rain and drizzle;49;31;N;6;82%;97%;1 Riverside;Morning downpours;55;41;SW;9;88%;98%;2 Riverside March;Heavy rain, cooler;52;39;WSW;9;89%;99%;1 Sacramento;A few showers;53;42;SSE;9;80%;97%;1 Sacramento International;Brief p.m. showers;54;40;SSE;9;75%;93%;1 Salinas;A touch of rain;54;43;SSW;10;75%;97%;1 San Bernardino;Pouring morning rain;53;40;SSW;10;83%;99%;2 San Carlos;A couple of showers;53;42;NE;9;78%;99%;1 San Diego;Occasional rain;62;49;W;12;74%;100%;1 San Diego Brown;Periods of rain;61;45;W;10;79%;100%;1 San Diego Montgomery;Cool with rain;60;45;W;11;82%;99%;1 San Francisco;Breezy with showers;54;43;N;15;76%;100%;1 San Jose;A couple of showers;53;42;S;8;76%;99%;1 San Luis Obispo;A little rain;55;45;SW;9;83%;98%;1 San Nicolas Island;A little a.m. rain;58;47;WNW;20;83%;91%;1 Sandberg;A passing shower;43;30;WNW;14;90%;85%;1 Santa Ana;Morning downpours;61;47;W;10;68%;97%;2 Santa Barbara;A brief shower;60;45;NNW;9;67%;98%;1 Santa Maria;Cloudy, rain, cool;55;43;SSW;10;81%;98%;1 Santa Monica;Heavy morning rain;60;45;WNW;9;76%;98%;2 Santa Rosa;Cloudy with showers;52;37;W;7;80%;99%;1 Santa Ynez;A little rain;55;43;NNW;8;85%;97%;1 Santee;Cool with rain;61;43;W;10;76%;99%;1 South Lake Tahoe;Cold, morning snow;30;15;SSW;9;75%;98%;1 Stockton;Afternoon showers;54;40;SE;9;74%;99%;1 Thermal;A morning shower;65;40;NNW;7;55%;53%;2 Truckee-Tahoe;A bit of a.m. snow;34;12;SSE;8;81%;95%;1 Twentynine Palms;A morning shower;58;33;WSW;14;58%;56%;2 Ukiah;Cloudy with a shower;46;32;N;4;91%;93%;1 Vacaville;A few showers;53;42;SSE;9;74%;96%;1 Van Nuys;Heavy morning rain;57;43;W;8;64%;97%;2 Vandenberg AFB;Occasional rain;54;42;WSW;11;82%;98%;1 Victorville;Downpours;51;34;SW;17;79%;100%;1 Visalia;A bit of rain;54;42;SE;7;69%;96%;1 Watsonville;A couple of showers;52;42;SSW;7;86%;100%;1