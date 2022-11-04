CA Forecast for Sunday, November 6, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Cold, afternoon rain;44;26;SW;9;83%;90%;1 Arcata;Heavy morning rain;57;42;E;7;91%;93%;1 Auburn;Cloudy and cool;53;50;SSE;8;91%;87%;1 Avalon;Mostly sunny, cool;64;54;SE;4;54%;1%;4 Bakersfield;Mostly sunny, cool;64;49;SE;5;46%;2%;4 Beale AFB;Mostly cloudy, cool;58;52;W;11;85%;87%;1 Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;60;35;W;9;45%;1%;4 Bishop;Increasing clouds;75;41;NW;9;26%;12%;3 Blue Canyon;Cloudy, p.m. rain;44;38;SSW;7;91%;100%;1 Blythe;Mostly sunny;74;47;S;4;21%;0%;4 Burbank;Mostly sunny, cool;70;50;SSE;5;47%;0%;4 Camarillo;Mostly sunny, cool;68;50;E;7;49%;1%;4 Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny, cool;68;48;ESE;5;49%;0%;4 Campo;Mostly sunny;68;39;W;7;29%;0%;4 Carlsbad;Mostly sunny, nice;69;47;ESE;6;56%;0%;4 Chico;A p.m. shower or two;57;48;NW;8;84%;96%;1 China Lake;Mostly sunny;71;44;W;6;28%;1%;4 Chino;Sunshine and cool;69;47;SW;6;44%;1%;4 Concord;Mostly cloudy;63;51;SW;9;73%;66%;1 Corona;Mostly sunny, cool;72;45;S;6;43%;0%;4 Crescent City;Morning downpours;57;46;ENE;10;87%;99%;1 Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny, nice;71;48;W;13;26%;0%;4 Edwards AFB;Windy in the p.m.;71;45;WSW;14;34%;0%;4 El Centro;Mostly sunny;77;48;NE;6;26%;0%;4 Eureka;Heavy morning rain;57;42;ENE;8;91%;93%;1 Fairfield;Mostly cloudy;62;48;NNW;9;78%;44%;1 Fresno;Mainly cloudy;65;53;ESE;5;62%;28%;3 Fullerton;Mostly sunny, nice;70;51;SSE;5;54%;0%;4 Hanford;Mostly cloudy, cool;65;48;SSE;4;62%;25%;3 Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;68;55;SSE;5;53%;1%;4 Hayward;A little p.m. rain;63;52;SW;8;71%;97%;1 Imperial;Mostly sunny;77;48;NE;6;26%;0%;4 Imperial Beach;Sunny;68;51;SW;7;51%;1%;4 Lancaster;Increasingly windy;69;48;WSW;19;35%;1%;4 Lemoore Nas;Mostly cloudy;69;48;S;6;51%;26%;2 Lincoln;Mostly cloudy;58;51;S;9;83%;60%;1 Livermore;Mostly cloudy, cool;65;51;SW;8;72%;70%;1 Lompoc;Turning sunny, cool;65;51;NNW;12;62%;7%;3 Long Beach;Mostly sunny, cool;69;54;SSE;6;48%;0%;4 Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny, nice;69;53;SSE;5;49%;0%;4 Los Angeles;Mostly sunny, cool;70;53;SSE;6;55%;1%;4 Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny, cool;70;53;SSE;6;55%;1%;4 Madera;Mostly cloudy;65;52;E;5;65%;87%;2 Mammoth;Cold with rain;46;25;SSW;10;80%;91%;1 Marysville;Breezy in the a.m.;58;51;NNW;12;82%;44%;1 Mather AFB;Mostly cloudy, cool;60;50;S;9;81%;70%;1 Merced;Mostly cloudy;66;54;ESE;5;64%;82%;2 Merced (airport);Mostly cloudy;66;54;ESE;5;64%;82%;2 Miramar Mcas;Cool with sunshine;69;48;SSW;6;46%;0%;4 Modesto;Mostly cloudy;64;53;SE;5;71%;74%;1 Moffett Nas;Mostly cloudy;66;52;SW;6;68%;70%;1 Mojave;Breezy in the p.m.;67;44;WNW;15;32%;1%;4 Montague;Cool with rain;52;30;SSW;7;75%;92%;1 Monterey Rabr;Mostly cloudy;64;53;SSW;6;72%;77%;1 Mount Shasta;Chilly with rain;46;31;WSW;4;84%;97%;1 Napa County;Afternoon rain;62;47;SW;10;75%;78%;1 Needles;Mostly sunny, cool;74;48;S;6;22%;1%;4 North Island;Nice with sunshine;69;56;SW;6;52%;1%;4 Oakland;Afternoon rain;63;52;SW;9;79%;88%;1 Oceanside;Mostly sunny, nice;69;47;ESE;6;56%;0%;4 Ontario;Sunshine and cool;69;47;SW;6;44%;1%;4 Oroville;Mostly cloudy, cool;58;51;WNW;9;80%;93%;1 Oxnard;Mostly sunny, cool;65;50;E;7;54%;1%;4 Palm Springs;Mostly sunny, cool;77;53;WNW;6;20%;0%;4 Palmdale;Increasingly windy;70;48;WSW;16;31%;0%;4 Paso Robles;Mostly cloudy;69;46;NNW;5;59%;26%;3 Point Mugu;Mostly sunny, cool;66;49;ESE;8;57%;1%;4 Porterville;Inc. clouds;63;47;SE;4;52%;25%;3 Ramona;Mostly sunny, cool;70;40;ESE;6;40%;1%;4 Redding;Cooler with rain;51;43;N;5;99%;93%;1 Riverside;Mostly sunny, cool;71;47;SW;5;42%;0%;4 Riverside March;Mostly sunny;71;44;SE;5;42%;1%;4 Sacramento;Mostly cloudy;61;49;WSW;9;79%;66%;1 Sacramento International;Mostly cloudy;60;49;NW;10;76%;44%;1 Salinas;Mostly cloudy;67;53;S;7;67%;80%;1 San Bernardino;Mostly sunny, cool;70;47;ENE;6;42%;0%;4 San Carlos;A little p.m. rain;64;52;WSW;7;73%;90%;1 San Diego;Nice with sunshine;69;55;SW;6;52%;1%;4 San Diego Brown;Sunshine;68;48;WSW;5;51%;1%;4 San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny, cool;69;51;SSW;6;51%;0%;4 San Francisco;Afternoon rain;62;52;WSW;10;75%;88%;1 San Jose;Mostly cloudy;65;52;S;6;70%;72%;1 San Luis Obispo;Mostly cloudy;71;52;NNE;9;50%;25%;3 San Nicolas Island;Breezy in the p.m.;64;54;NW;15;57%;1%;4 Sandberg;Winds subsiding;58;44;NW;19;37%;1%;4 Santa Ana;Mostly sunny, cool;69;51;SSE;5;58%;1%;4 Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;67;49;NNE;7;60%;4%;4 Santa Maria;Turning sunny;68;49;NNW;11;54%;8%;3 Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;66;53;SE;6;53%;0%;4 Santa Rosa;Afternoon rain;61;46;WSW;7;84%;78%;1 Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;74;48;N;8;56%;8%;4 Santee;Mostly sunny;72;46;SW;5;39%;0%;4 South Lake Tahoe;A little p.m. rain;49;38;WSW;9;49%;96%;1 Stockton;Mostly cloudy, cool;64;51;SSE;6;77%;71%;1 Thermal;Mostly sunny, cool;76;46;NNW;6;27%;0%;4 Truckee-Tahoe;A shower in the p.m.;46;34;WSW;7;73%;97%;1 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;74;48;SW;5;20%;1%;4 Ukiah;Afternoon rain;59;41;WNW;5;91%;71%;1 Vacaville;Rather cloudy, cool;61;47;N;9;77%;44%;1 Van Nuys;Mostly sunny, cool;70;49;SSE;6;47%;1%;4 Vandenberg AFB;Turning sunny, cool;63;51;NNW;14;65%;8%;3 Victorville;Mostly sunny;70;44;SSW;10;39%;1%;4 Visalia;Mostly cloudy;64;48;SE;4;66%;25%;3 Watsonville;Mostly cloudy;65;53;SSW;5;73%;90%;1