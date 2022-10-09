CA Forecast for Tuesday, October 11, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Mostly sunny, warm;82;35;NW;5;30%;0%;4 Arcata;Sunny intervals;67;48;ESE;5;72%;0%;4 Auburn;Plenty of sunshine;87;61;E;6;29%;2%;4 Avalon;Periods of sun, cool;71;58;WNW;6;81%;1%;2 Bakersfield;Mostly sunny, warm;90;64;ESE;6;33%;3%;5 Beale AFB;Sunny and hot;91;56;E;5;33%;1%;4 Big Bear City;A stray p.m. t-storm;68;45;SW;7;77%;51%;5 Bishop;Partly sunny;83;45;NW;7;26%;19%;5 Blue Canyon;Sunny and warm;75;60;E;6;24%;4%;4 Blythe;Abundant sunshine;96;70;SSE;5;34%;1%;5 Burbank;Mostly sunny;83;62;S;6;62%;4%;5 Camarillo;Periods of sun;74;60;NW;7;72%;1%;4 Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;74;64;SE;7;81%;12%;5 Campo;Partly sunny;84;53;SSW;6;44%;26%;5 Carlsbad;Partly sunny, humid;74;65;S;7;83%;10%;5 Chico;Sunny and hot;93;59;E;4;30%;0%;4 China Lake;Mostly sunny, warm;92;58;NW;5;26%;16%;5 Chino;Partly sunny;84;60;WSW;6;65%;20%;5 Concord;Mostly sunny;86;56;SW;7;47%;0%;4 Corona;Partly sunny;86;60;SW;6;63%;19%;5 Crescent City;Partly sunny;64;53;NNE;7;76%;4%;4 Daggett-Barstow;Sunshine and warm;92;64;WSW;7;28%;24%;5 Edwards AFB;Sunshine and warm;88;56;WSW;5;30%;11%;5 El Centro;Mostly sunny, warm;96;72;WNW;5;39%;1%;5 Eureka;Partly sunny;65;49;NE;5;74%;0%;4 Fairfield;Sunny;86;53;WSW;9;48%;0%;4 Fresno;Partly sunny and hot;91;63;NNE;5;36%;7%;4 Fullerton;Partly sunny;81;66;SSW;5;70%;10%;4 Hanford;Mostly sunny, warm;91;56;NW;5;41%;5%;4 Hawthorne;Clouds and sun, nice;75;65;WSW;7;74%;5%;5 Hayward;Partly sunny;76;55;WSW;6;65%;2%;4 Imperial;Mostly sunny, warm;96;72;WNW;5;39%;1%;5 Imperial Beach;Partly sunny, humid;73;65;WNW;8;86%;2%;5 Lancaster;Sunny and warm;89;57;W;7;28%;5%;5 Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny, warm;92;56;NW;7;33%;2%;4 Lincoln;Sunny and hot;91;55;ESE;5;35%;2%;4 Livermore;Sunny;88;57;SW;6;43%;2%;4 Lompoc;Clouds and sun, cool;66;53;NNW;8;87%;0%;2 Long Beach;Partly sunny, nice;76;64;SSW;6;73%;6%;4 Los Alamitos;Some sun, pleasant;77;63;SSW;6;73%;6%;5 Los Angeles;Partly sunny;79;63;SW;6;71%;5%;4 Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;79;63;SW;6;71%;5%;4 Madera;Partly sunny, warm;91;57;NNW;5;39%;3%;4 Mammoth;Mostly sunny, warm;81;37;NW;7;33%;0%;4 Marysville;Sunny and warm;92;55;ESE;4;34%;1%;4 Mather AFB;Sunny;91;56;SSE;6;42%;1%;4 Merced;Mostly sunny and hot;92;56;NNW;6;37%;0%;4 Merced (airport);Mostly sunny and hot;92;56;NNW;6;37%;0%;4 Miramar Mcas;Clouds and sun, nice;76;62;W;7;78%;6%;5 Modesto;Sunny and hot;91;59;N;7;37%;1%;4 Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;76;57;WNW;7;67%;1%;4 Mojave;Mostly sunny, warm;87;54;NW;7;28%;10%;5 Montague;Mostly sunny, warm;87;45;N;6;29%;3%;4 Monterey Rabr;Low clouds breaking;66;53;NE;5;89%;2%;4 Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny, warm;83;45;N;4;30%;0%;4 Napa County;Partly sunny;79;51;W;8;60%;0%;4 Needles;Mostly sunny, warm;95;71;ENE;6;30%;24%;5 North Island;Partly sunny, humid;75;66;WNW;7;75%;3%;5 Oakland;Partly sunny;70;56;SW;7;74%;1%;4 Oceanside;Partly sunny, humid;74;65;S;7;83%;10%;5 Ontario;Partly sunny;84;60;WSW;6;65%;20%;5 Oroville;Sunny and hot;91;58;ENE;4;34%;2%;4 Oxnard;Partly sunny;70;59;WNW;7;88%;1%;4 Palm Springs;Lots of sun, warm;95;73;NW;5;33%;16%;5 Palmdale;Lots of sun, warm;88;58;WSW;7;30%;7%;5 Paso Robles;Sunshine;87;52;WSW;5;44%;1%;5 Point Mugu;Periods of sun;70;58;NW;8;79%;1%;2 Porterville;Mostly sunny;89;60;ESE;6;36%;13%;5 Ramona;Partly sunny;82;57;E;7;60%;7%;5 Redding;Sunshine and hot;96;58;NNE;4;25%;0%;4 Riverside;Partly sunny;86;61;WSW;6;64%;20%;5 Riverside March;A t-storm around;85;60;SW;6;60%;44%;5 Sacramento;Sunny and hot;92;56;SSE;5;42%;1%;4 Sacramento International;Sunny and hot;92;53;SSE;5;40%;0%;4 Salinas;Partly sunny;73;55;S;7;75%;2%;4 San Bernardino;Clouds and sunshine;85;60;SW;5;61%;30%;5 San Carlos;Sunshine, pleasant;76;55;WSW;6;71%;2%;4 San Diego;Partly sunny, humid;75;66;WNW;7;75%;3%;5 San Diego Brown;Some sun, pleasant;76;62;WNW;6;78%;2%;5 San Diego Montgomery;Clouds and sun, nice;76;64;W;7;80%;5%;5 San Francisco;Partly sunny;67;55;WSW;10;74%;2%;3 San Jose;Partly sunny;81;57;WSW;6;61%;2%;4 San Luis Obispo;Periods of sun;73;54;NNW;6;73%;1%;4 San Nicolas Island;Breezy and cool;67;58;NW;15;86%;1%;2 Sandberg;Sunny and warm;80;62;NNW;8;26%;2%;5 Santa Ana;Partly sunny;77;65;SW;6;79%;10%;5 Santa Barbara;Periods of sun;69;56;E;6;89%;1%;4 Santa Maria;Clouds and sun;69;53;NW;7;79%;1%;4 Santa Monica;Clouds and sun, nice;73;62;SSW;6;79%;3%;4 Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;82;49;WSW;6;59%;0%;4 Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;80;53;NE;6;80%;1%;4 Santee;Periods of sun;82;64;WSW;7;61%;8%;5 South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;70;39;WSW;6;37%;25%;5 Stockton;Sunshine;90;55;NNW;6;43%;0%;4 Thermal;Mostly sunny, warm;96;71;NNW;6;39%;12%;5 Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;74;33;SW;5;42%;4%;5 Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;90;66;W;6;32%;23%;5 Ukiah;Sunny and hot;94;48;NNE;6;39%;0%;4 Vacaville;Sunny and very warm;92;53;WSW;6;34%;1%;4 Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;82;61;S;6;59%;4%;5 Vandenberg AFB;Clouds and sun, cool;63;53;N;8;91%;1%;2 Victorville;A stray t-shower;84;55;S;6;44%;43%;5 Visalia;Mostly sunny, warm;89;58;ESE;5;45%;10%;4 Watsonville;Partly sunny;71;53;S;6;76%;2%;4