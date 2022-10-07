Skip to main content
CA Forecast for Sunday, October 9, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Sunny and very warm;86;37;SSW;4;28%;0%;4

Arcata;Partly sunny;68;51;ENE;5;73%;0%;4

Auburn;Mostly sunny, warm;88;61;E;6;27%;0%;4

Avalon;Mostly sunny;79;63;SW;5;59%;2%;5

Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;94;65;ESE;6;27%;0%;5

Beale AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;92;57;ESE;6;34%;0%;4

Big Bear City;A stray t-shower;72;45;S;8;62%;41%;5

Bishop;Sunny and warm;89;46;NW;6;17%;1%;5

Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny, warm;77;61;ENE;6;20%;0%;5

Blythe;Partly sunny;95;71;ENE;7;34%;27%;5

Burbank;Sunshine and warm;87;63;SSE;6;51%;1%;5

Camarillo;Sunny;78;61;W;7;61%;0%;5

Camp Pendleton;Sunny;77;63;S;7;75%;9%;5

Campo;Partly sunny;84;58;WNW;8;41%;32%;5

Carlsbad;Sunshine, pleasant;77;64;SSW;7;79%;10%;5

Chico;Partly sunny, warm;94;59;ENE;4;31%;0%;4

China Lake;Sunny and hot;96;59;W;5;18%;0%;5

Chino;Sunny and warm;89;63;WSW;7;50%;5%;5

Concord;Mostly sunny, warm;87;54;WSW;7;45%;0%;4

Corona;Sunny and hot;91;62;W;7;48%;4%;5

Crescent City;Areas of low clouds;64;53;S;5;78%;5%;3

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and very warm;94;65;SW;7;24%;0%;5

Edwards AFB;Sunny and very warm;92;56;SW;5;24%;0%;5

El Centro;A stray t-shower;94;73;NNW;6;43%;44%;5

Eureka;Low clouds may break;66;51;N;5;75%;0%;3

Fairfield;Sunny and warm;88;53;WSW;8;44%;0%;4

Fresno;Sunny and hot;95;64;N;5;32%;1%;5

Fullerton;Sunshine and humid;85;67;SSW;5;61%;6%;5

Hanford;Very warm;95;57;NW;5;38%;1%;5

Hawthorne;Plenty of sunshine;77;66;SW;7;75%;4%;5

Hayward;Mostly sunny;78;56;WSW;6;57%;1%;4

Imperial;A stray t-shower;94;73;NNW;6;43%;44%;5

Imperial Beach;Clouds and sun;75;65;WSW;7;84%;21%;4

Lancaster;Mostly sunny, warm;92;58;WSW;7;23%;0%;5

Lemoore Nas;Sunshine and hot;96;57;NW;7;28%;0%;5

Lincoln;Mostly sunny, warm;92;57;ESE;5;34%;1%;4

Livermore;Sunny and hot;90;56;WSW;6;41%;1%;4

Lompoc;Mostly sunny;70;52;NNW;8;83%;0%;5

Long Beach;Sunshine;81;66;SSW;7;68%;5%;5

Los Alamitos;Sunshine;81;65;SSW;6;67%;5%;5

Los Angeles;Sunshine;83;64;SSW;6;68%;4%;5

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunshine;83;64;SSW;6;68%;4%;5

Madera;Hot;94;58;NW;5;36%;1%;5

Mammoth;Sunny and very warm;85;40;WSW;4;32%;0%;4

Marysville;Mostly sunny, warm;92;56;ESE;4;35%;0%;4

Mather AFB;Sunny and hot;93;55;SSE;6;40%;1%;4

Merced;Hot;96;58;NW;6;34%;0%;4

Merced (airport);Hot;96;58;NW;6;34%;0%;4

Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;79;63;WSW;7;74%;17%;5

Modesto;Sunny and very warm;93;58;NNW;7;36%;0%;4

Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;79;57;WNW;7;61%;1%;4

Mojave;Sunny and very warm;91;56;NW;7;21%;1%;5

Montague;Sunny and very warm;91;48;ESE;5;27%;5%;4

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny, nice;67;54;NW;5;83%;1%;5

Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;85;47;NNW;4;29%;0%;4

Napa County;Mostly sunny;81;51;WSW;7;54%;0%;4

Needles;Warm with sunshine;95;70;SE;6;30%;10%;5

North Island;Humid;76;67;WSW;7;78%;18%;4

Oakland;Some sun, pleasant;72;55;WSW;7;65%;1%;4

Oceanside;Sunshine, pleasant;77;64;SSW;7;79%;10%;5

Ontario;Sunny and warm;89;63;WSW;7;50%;5%;5

Oroville;Mostly cloudy, warm;92;59;ENE;4;34%;1%;3

Oxnard;Mostly sunny, nice;73;60;WNW;7;79%;0%;5

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny, warm;95;74;NW;6;31%;6%;5

Palmdale;Mostly sunny, warm;91;60;SW;7;25%;0%;5

Paso Robles;Sunny and very warm;94;50;SW;5;34%;1%;5

Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;73;59;WSW;8;72%;0%;5

Porterville;Sunny and very warm;92;60;ESE;6;31%;1%;5

Ramona;Partly sunny;86;58;E;7;51%;27%;5

Redding;Mostly sunny and hot;95;58;NE;5;26%;0%;4

Riverside;Sunny and warm;91;64;WSW;6;53%;5%;5

Riverside March;Mostly sunny;89;62;S;6;49%;26%;5

Sacramento;Sunny and hot;93;56;S;5;40%;1%;4

Sacramento International;Sunny and hot;93;54;S;5;39%;0%;4

Salinas;Nice with sunshine;76;55;WNW;8;68%;1%;5

San Bernardino;Brilliant sunshine;89;63;SSW;6;49%;5%;5

San Carlos;Partly sunny, nice;77;55;W;6;65%;1%;4

San Diego;Humid;76;67;WSW;7;77%;18%;5

San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;78;64;WNW;6;74%;23%;5

San Diego Montgomery;Sun and some clouds;79;65;WSW;7;72%;17%;5

San Francisco;Low clouds breaking;68;54;WSW;10;72%;1%;3

San Jose;Mostly sunny;82;56;WNW;6;56%;1%;4

San Luis Obispo;Brilliant sunshine;79;54;SSW;7;64%;1%;5

San Nicolas Island;Sunshine, pleasant;70;60;WNW;7;75%;1%;5

Sandberg;Sunny and very warm;84;64;NW;10;20%;0%;5

Santa Ana;Abundant sunshine;82;66;SW;6;71%;7%;5

Santa Barbara;Sunny and beautiful;72;56;ENE;6;85%;1%;5

Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;73;54;NW;7;73%;1%;5

Santa Monica;Plenty of sunshine;76;63;SSW;7;70%;2%;5

Santa Rosa;Periods of sun;82;48;WSW;5;55%;0%;4

Santa Ynez;Sunny;85;52;NNE;6;72%;1%;5

Santee;Partly sunny;85;64;WSW;7;54%;12%;5

South Lake Tahoe;Warm with sunshine;74;39;SW;6;33%;0%;5

Stockton;Sunny and very warm;91;55;WNW;6;42%;0%;4

Thermal;A stray t-shower;95;69;NNE;6;37%;41%;5

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny, warm;77;33;SW;5;36%;0%;5

Twentynine Palms;A t-storm around;90;67;SSW;6;31%;41%;5

Ukiah;Sunny and hot;93;47;NE;5;40%;0%;4

Vacaville;Sunny and hot;93;53;WSW;6;33%;1%;4

Van Nuys;Plenty of sunshine;87;61;SSE;6;50%;2%;5

Vandenberg AFB;Sunshine and cool;65;52;NNW;7;90%;1%;5

Victorville;Sunny and warm;87;56;S;7;36%;3%;5

Visalia;Sunny and hot;93;58;SSE;5;41%;1%;5

Watsonville;Partly sunny, nice;73;53;SSW;6;68%;0%;4

