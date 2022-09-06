CA Forecast for Thursday, September 8, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Very hot;98;49;W;10;23%;2%;6

Arcata;Partly sunny;66;55;S;5;68%;4%;3

Auburn;Very hot;103;79;ESE;6;19%;0%;7

Avalon;Clouds and sun, hot;92;76;SW;6;34%;0%;8

Bakersfield;Very hot;109;78;ESE;6;20%;0%;8

Beale AFB;Very hot;106;72;SE;6;25%;0%;7

Big Bear City;Partly sunny;85;54;S;7;40%;28%;9

Bishop;Very hot;103;61;NW;7;18%;12%;7

Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny and hot;91;75;ENE;6;20%;0%;7

Blythe;Sunny and hot;107;82;SSW;6;36%;0%;8

Burbank;Very hot;103;77;SE;6;32%;0%;8

Camarillo;Mostly sunny;86;66;S;6;60%;0%;8

Camp Pendleton;Humid with sunshine;83;70;SE;8;69%;0%;8

Campo;Hot, becoming breezy;98;67;NE;11;28%;0%;9

Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;87;69;E;8;61%;0%;8

Chico;Very hot;108;77;E;5;25%;0%;6

China Lake;Very hot;109;78;WSW;5;18%;2%;8

Chino;Mostly sunny and hot;104;75;WSW;6;35%;2%;8

Concord;Sunshine and hot;101;67;SW;9;34%;0%;7

Corona;Very hot;107;73;SSW;6;33%;1%;8

Crescent City;Partly sunny;65;57;NNW;5;82%;5%;2

Daggett-Barstow;Very hot;108;79;S;9;17%;5%;8

Edwards AFB;Very hot;108;72;SW;5;19%;3%;8

El Centro;Mostly sunny, warm;106;83;SW;9;45%;0%;8

Eureka;Clouds and sun;65;54;WNW;5;71%;4%;3

Fairfield;Sunny and hot;101;65;WSW;12;34%;0%;7

Fresno;Very hot;110;78;NW;5;26%;11%;7

Fullerton;Hot;98;75;SSE;5;43%;0%;8

Hanford;Very hot;110;72;NW;5;29%;5%;7

Hawthorne;Partly sunny, warm;90;74;SE;7;54%;0%;8

Hayward;Sunny and not as hot;94;64;WSW;8;44%;0%;7

Imperial;Mostly sunny, warm;106;83;SW;9;45%;0%;8

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny, humid;82;71;N;9;72%;0%;8

Lancaster;Very hot;107;74;SW;6;19%;0%;8

Lemoore Nas;Very hot;111;73;NW;7;23%;4%;7

Lincoln;Sunny and very hot;106;72;SE;6;26%;0%;7

Livermore;Sunshine, very hot;106;72;WSW;7;26%;0%;7

Lompoc;Partly sunny;81;56;NNW;8;64%;0%;8

Long Beach;Partly sunny, warm;93;74;SSE;6;49%;0%;8

Los Alamitos;Partly sunny and hot;94;72;SSW;6;55%;0%;8

Los Angeles;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;S;7;46%;0%;8

Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;S;7;46%;0%;8

Madera;Sunny and very hot;109;71;NW;6;27%;9%;7

Mammoth;Very hot;97;53;NW;9;27%;3%;6

Marysville;Sunny and very hot;107;70;SE;5;27%;0%;7

Mather AFB;Sunshine, very hot;105;69;SSE;7;25%;0%;7

Merced;Very hot;109;73;NNW;6;25%;4%;7

Merced (airport);Very hot;109;73;NNW;6;25%;4%;7

Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny, warm;93;72;WSW;7;50%;0%;8

Modesto;Very hot;105;74;NNW;8;27%;1%;7

Moffett Nas;Sunny and very warm;94;67;WNW;7;46%;0%;7

Mojave;Very hot;104;72;WNW;7;18%;2%;8

Montague;Very hot;102;60;N;7;22%;5%;6

Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny, nice;76;59;NNE;6;63%;0%;7

Mount Shasta;Very hot;99;58;NNW;1;26%;6%;6

Napa County;Hot, becoming breezy;91;60;SW;10;48%;0%;7

Needles;Mostly sunny, warm;110;88;WSW;8;22%;2%;8

North Island;Partly sunny, humid;82;73;WSW;8;72%;0%;7

Oakland;Sunny and very warm;85;62;W;9;55%;0%;7

Oceanside;Mostly sunny;87;69;E;8;61%;0%;8

Ontario;Mostly sunny and hot;104;75;WSW;6;35%;2%;8

Oroville;Sunny and very hot;107;76;E;4;28%;0%;6

Oxnard;Humid;79;66;SW;9;76%;0%;8

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny, warm;109;87;W;7;29%;4%;8

Palmdale;Very hot;107;75;SW;6;19%;0%;8

Paso Robles;Sunshine, very hot;107;63;NW;6;28%;0%;7

Point Mugu;Partly sunny, humid;80;65;ESE;8;74%;0%;7

Porterville;Very hot;108;76;SSE;6;24%;3%;7

Ramona;Mostly sunny and hot;101;67;E;8;33%;0%;8

Redding;Sunny and very hot;110;73;NNE;4;19%;3%;6

Riverside;Very hot;108;74;SW;6;32%;2%;8

Riverside March;Very hot;105;74;E;6;32%;3%;8

Sacramento;Very hot;106;70;S;7;29%;0%;7

Sacramento International;Very hot;108;71;SSE;7;25%;0%;7

Salinas;Sunny and very warm;88;61;E;8;48%;0%;7

San Bernardino;Very hot;107;75;S;6;31%;2%;8

San Carlos;Sunny and hot;92;63;WNW;8;51%;0%;7

San Diego;Partly sunny;84;73;WNW;7;64%;0%;7

San Diego Brown;Partly sunny and hot;91;72;NW;6;54%;0%;8

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny, warm;92;73;W;7;51%;0%;8

San Francisco;Not as warm;80;60;WSW;11;54%;0%;7

San Jose;Sunshine and hot;98;68;SW;8;39%;0%;7

San Luis Obispo;Warm with sunshine;90;59;SSE;8;50%;0%;8

San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny;84;69;WNW;9;61%;0%;8

Sandberg;Very hot;97;77;WSW;11;20%;0%;8

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny, warm;96;75;SSW;6;47%;0%;8

Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, humid;86;64;N;6;65%;0%;8

Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;82;58;W;6;60%;0%;8

Santa Monica;Partly sunny;85;71;ESE;6;59%;0%;8

Santa Rosa;Sunny and hot;95;58;W;6;42%;0%;7

Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny and hot;103;59;NNE;6;56%;0%;8

Santee;Partly sunny and hot;99;73;NNE;7;41%;1%;8

South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny, warm;86;51;WSW;6;31%;2%;7

Stockton;Sunshine, very hot;106;72;NW;7;28%;1%;7

Thermal;Mostly sunny, warm;107;79;NNW;8;40%;4%;8

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny and hot;93;47;WNW;5;29%;1%;7

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny and hot;104;80;SW;8;26%;5%;8

Ukiah;Very hot;108;63;N;4;28%;0%;7

Vacaville;Sunshine, very hot;107;70;WSW;7;26%;0%;7

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny and hot;102;74;SSE;6;36%;0%;8

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;75;56;NNW;5;68%;0%;8

Victorville;Mostly sunny and hot;103;72;S;7;26%;2%;8

Visalia;Very hot;108;72;NW;6;35%;4%;7

Watsonville;Sunshine and warm;86;59;SW;7;49%;0%;7

