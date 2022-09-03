Skip to main content
CA Forecast for Monday, September 5, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Sunshine, very hot;95;44;SW;8;18%;0%;7

Arcata;Areas of low clouds;66;54;NE;6;76%;25%;5

Auburn;Sunshine, very hot;102;78;ENE;5;18%;0%;7

Avalon;Sunny and very warm;90;75;W;6;39%;0%;8

Bakersfield;Very hot;107;80;NE;6;21%;0%;8

Beale AFB;Sunshine, very hot;104;69;SE;4;23%;0%;7

Big Bear City;Mostly sunny, warm;83;55;SE;8;41%;25%;9

Bishop;Mostly sunny and hot;103;62;WNW;7;19%;0%;8

Blue Canyon;Hot;91;76;ENE;7;15%;0%;7

Blythe;Partly sunny and hot;109;85;ENE;6;30%;0%;8

Burbank;Very hot and humid;105;77;SSE;6;28%;0%;8

Camarillo;Sunny and very warm;90;66;S;7;49%;0%;8

Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny, humid;85;70;ESE;9;61%;0%;8

Campo;Hot;98;68;WNW;11;32%;0%;9

Carlsbad;Hot;91;69;S;9;53%;0%;8

Chico;Sunshine, very hot;105;72;NE;4;24%;0%;7

China Lake;Very hot;111;80;WSW;6;21%;2%;8

Chino;Sunshine, very hot;107;73;WSW;6;29%;0%;8

Concord;Sunshine, very hot;103;66;SW;6;34%;0%;7

Corona;Very hot;109;73;W;6;28%;0%;8

Crescent City;Areas of low clouds;66;55;ESE;7;84%;3%;2

Daggett-Barstow;Very hot;111;82;SSW;8;22%;0%;8

Edwards AFB;Sunshine, very hot;108;74;SW;6;20%;0%;8

El Centro;Sunshine, very warm;107;85;NW;6;35%;0%;8

Eureka;Partly sunny;64;54;NNE;7;78%;0%;5

Fairfield;Hot with sunshine;101;65;W;8;32%;0%;7

Fresno;Very hot;111;78;NW;4;23%;0%;7

Fullerton;Hot;100;75;S;6;38%;0%;8

Hanford;Very hot;108;70;WNW;5;27%;0%;8

Hawthorne;Sunshine, very warm;91;74;SSE;8;47%;0%;8

Hayward;Sunny and very warm;90;62;SW;7;46%;0%;7

Imperial;Sunshine, very warm;107;85;NW;6;35%;0%;8

Imperial Beach;Sunshine, very warm;86;71;NNW;9;64%;0%;8

Lancaster;Very hot;108;76;WSW;5;21%;0%;8

Lemoore Nas;Very hot;111;71;WNW;8;19%;0%;8

Lincoln;Sunshine, very hot;103;70;E;5;26%;0%;7

Livermore;Sunshine, very hot;105;70;WSW;6;26%;0%;7

Lompoc;Mostly sunny, warm;81;60;N;8;59%;0%;8

Long Beach;Sunshine, hot, humid;96;74;SSE;7;42%;0%;8

Los Alamitos;Sunshine, hot, humid;98;72;SSW;7;46%;0%;8

Los Angeles;Very hot and humid;102;75;S;8;38%;0%;8

Los Angeles Downtown;Very hot and humid;102;75;S;8;38%;0%;8

Madera;Very hot;109;70;NW;6;24%;0%;7

Mammoth;Sunny and very hot;94;47;NW;6;23%;0%;7

Marysville;Sunshine, very hot;104;68;E;4;27%;0%;7

Mather AFB;Sunshine, very hot;104;68;SSE;4;26%;0%;7

Merced;Very hot;109;71;NW;7;24%;0%;7

Merced (airport);Very hot;109;71;NW;7;24%;0%;7

Miramar Mcas;Sunshine, hot, humid;93;71;NNW;8;46%;0%;8

Modesto;Record-tying heat;105;72;NNW;8;27%;0%;7

Moffett Nas;Plenty of sunshine;89;66;N;7;52%;0%;7

Mojave;Sunshine, very hot;106;74;NW;7;20%;0%;8

Montague;Hot, turning breezy;97;55;N;5;27%;0%;6

Monterey Rabr;Sunny and pleasant;70;58;NW;7;70%;0%;7

Mount Shasta;Sunny and very hot;94;52;NNW;1;25%;0%;7

Napa County;Sunny and hot;92;60;SW;7;49%;0%;7

Needles;Remaining very warm;110;86;SE;6;27%;18%;8

North Island;Sunshine, very warm;87;73;NW;8;63%;0%;8

Oakland;Plenty of sunshine;81;61;SW;8;53%;0%;7

Oceanside;Hot;91;69;S;9;53%;0%;8

Ontario;Sunshine, very hot;107;73;WSW;6;29%;0%;8

Oroville;Sunshine, very hot;105;73;ENE;4;29%;0%;7

Oxnard;Lots of sun, humid;82;66;SSW;9;63%;0%;8

Palm Springs;Hot;114;90;W;7;26%;0%;8

Palmdale;Very hot;109;76;SW;7;21%;0%;8

Paso Robles;Very hot;112;62;SSE;7;22%;0%;8

Point Mugu;Sunny and humid;83;66;S;8;60%;0%;8

Porterville;Very hot;107;76;SE;6;24%;0%;8

Ramona;Very hot;104;67;N;7;33%;0%;9

Redding;Sunshine, very hot;108;67;N;4;17%;0%;7

Riverside;Very hot;110;75;W;6;30%;0%;8

Riverside March;Very hot;106;74;WNW;6;30%;0%;8

Sacramento;Sunshine, very hot;106;69;SSW;5;28%;0%;7

Sacramento International;Sunshine, very hot;106;70;SSE;4;25%;0%;7

Salinas;Sunshine and warm;85;61;ENE;8;47%;0%;7

San Bernardino;Very hot;109;75;SW;6;28%;0%;8

San Carlos;Plenty of sunshine;89;61;WSW;8;51%;0%;7

San Diego;Mostly sunny, humid;86;73;NW;9;63%;0%;8

San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny and hot;94;71;NW;7;47%;0%;9

San Diego Montgomery;Sunshine, hot, humid;93;73;NW;8;46%;0%;8

San Francisco;Sunny and pleasant;73;60;SW;10;56%;0%;7

San Jose;Sunny and hot;94;67;SE;7;43%;0%;7

San Luis Obispo;Hot;94;59;E;8;40%;1%;8

San Nicolas Island;Sunny and pleasant;82;68;SW;5;59%;0%;8

Sandberg;Very hot;99;78;WNW;11;21%;0%;9

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny and hot;96;74;SW;6;44%;0%;8

Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, warm;88;65;N;6;52%;0%;8

Santa Maria;Mostly sunny, warm;87;62;ENE;6;46%;0%;8

Santa Monica;Sunshine, very warm;87;70;E;7;51%;0%;8

Santa Rosa;Hot with sunshine;96;57;WSW;6;40%;0%;7

Santa Ynez;Very hot;104;61;N;7;47%;0%;8

Santee;Mostly sunny and hot;102;72;NNW;8;39%;0%;8

South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny, warm;87;49;WSW;7;28%;0%;8

Stockton;Very hot;106;70;WNW;7;26%;0%;7

Thermal;Remaining very warm;108;81;NW;7;36%;0%;8

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and warm;91;46;SSE;9;24%;0%;7

Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;103;82;WSW;8;30%;0%;8

Ukiah;Sunny and hot;102;58;WNW;5;32%;0%;7

Vacaville;Very hot;107;69;WSW;3;25%;0%;7

Van Nuys;Hot and humid;105;74;SSE;6;30%;0%;8

Vandenberg AFB;Lots of sun, nice;77;58;N;5;59%;0%;8

Victorville;Mostly sunny and hot;103;72;SSW;8;27%;0%;8

Visalia;Very hot;107;70;NW;4;33%;0%;8

Watsonville;Lots of sun, warm;84;59;SW;7;47%;0%;7

