CA Forecast for Thursday, August 18, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;A t-storm around;91;55;SSE;6;28%;55%;7 Arcata;Rather cloudy;70;56;W;4;71%;9%;2 Auburn;Sunny and hot;100;76;ESE;6;19%;0%;9 Avalon;Clouds, then sun;85;70;WSW;7;37%;0%;9 Bakersfield;Hot with sunshine;105;78;NE;7;17%;2%;9 Beale AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;104;68;SSE;5;23%;1%;8 Big Bear City;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;51;W;6;41%;41%;10 Bishop;A t-storm around;95;62;NW;8;32%;47%;10 Blue Canyon;A t-storm around;85;69;ENE;4;26%;40%;9 Blythe;Mostly sunny;107;87;SSW;8;41%;12%;10 Burbank;Sunny and hot;97;69;SSE;6;34%;0%;10 Camarillo;Turning sunny;79;61;WSW;7;61%;0%;10 Camp Pendleton;Humid;80;65;SW;8;72%;1%;9 Campo;Mostly sunny;95;64;WSW;8;30%;9%;11 Carlsbad;Humid;82;65;SW;8;68%;0%;9 Chico;Record-breaking heat;104;75;E;5;23%;1%;8 China Lake;A t-storm around;105;78;WNW;6;21%;41%;10 Chino;Sunny and hot;98;64;WSW;8;38%;0%;10 Concord;Warm with sunshine;95;61;SW;10;37%;2%;9 Corona;Sunny and warm;98;65;W;9;39%;0%;10 Crescent City;Partly sunny;65;56;SSE;5;84%;8%;3 Daggett-Barstow;A t-storm around;104;82;WSW;7;21%;42%;10 Edwards AFB;A t-storm around;103;73;SW;5;19%;41%;10 El Centro;Sunshine and warm;108;84;SSW;7;39%;14%;10 Eureka;Partly sunny, warm;68;56;NW;5;72%;9%;2 Fairfield;Mostly sunny;95;60;WSW;12;35%;2%;9 Fresno;Sunshine and hot;106;75;WNW;5;24%;2%;9 Fullerton;Sunny and warm;90;67;SSE;5;47%;0%;10 Hanford;Hot;106;69;NW;6;27%;2%;9 Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;82;67;SSW;8;62%;0%;10 Hayward;Mostly sunny;83;60;WSW;9;53%;2%;9 Imperial;Sunshine and warm;108;84;SSW;7;39%;14%;10 Imperial Beach;Humid;77;65;NW;9;78%;4%;9 Lancaster;A t-storm around;105;74;SW;9;15%;40%;10 Lemoore Nas;Hot with sunshine;106;68;NW;8;21%;0%;9 Lincoln;Mostly sunny, warm;102;66;SE;6;26%;1%;9 Livermore;Sunny and hot;98;62;WSW;8;31%;2%;9 Lompoc;Fog, then sun;72;55;NNW;8;78%;0%;6 Long Beach;Mostly sunny;86;67;SSW;6;55%;0%;10 Los Alamitos;Warm with sunshine;89;65;SSW;7;50%;0%;10 Los Angeles;Sunny and warm;90;66;SSW;7;50%;0%;10 Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny and warm;90;66;SSW;7;50%;0%;10 Madera;Sunny and hot;105;67;NW;6;26%;0%;9 Mammoth;A t-storm around;93;57;S;6;28%;43%;7 Marysville;Mostly sunny and hot;105;67;SSE;5;24%;1%;8 Mather AFB;Sunshine and hot;102;63;SSE;7;25%;0%;9 Merced;Hot;105;69;NW;7;23%;0%;9 Merced (airport);Hot;105;69;NW;7;23%;0%;9 Miramar Mcas;Clouds breaking;86;65;WNW;6;58%;2%;9 Modesto;Sunny and hot;101;68;NNW;7;27%;0%;9 Moffett Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;80;61;N;9;60%;2%;9 Mojave;A t-storm around;100;79;WNW;9;16%;41%;10 Montague;Some sun, very hot;102;64;NNW;5;24%;2%;8 Monterey Rabr;Clouds break;72;58;N;7;69%;0%;8 Mount Shasta;Record-tying heat;97;58;NW;0;26%;4%;8 Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;83;57;SW;10;58%;2%;9 Needles;Mostly sunny;107;89;SE;7;36%;19%;10 North Island;Humid;79;68;NW;7;75%;2%;9 Oakland;Nice with some sun;75;59;WSW;9;63%;2%;6 Oceanside;Humid;82;65;SW;8;68%;0%;9 Ontario;Sunny and hot;98;64;WSW;8;38%;0%;10 Oroville;Sunny and hot;107;74;ESE;5;26%;1%;8 Oxnard;Turning sunny;72;60;NNW;9;82%;0%;10 Palm Springs;A t-storm around;109;86;W;6;24%;41%;10 Palmdale;A t-storm around;103;74;SW;9;16%;40%;10 Paso Robles;Breezy in the p.m.;98;58;S;8;31%;0%;9 Point Mugu;Clearing;73;60;NW;8;78%;0%;9 Porterville;Near-record heat;105;72;SSE;7;23%;6%;9 Ramona;Mostly sunny and hot;98;63;SSE;9;41%;2%;10 Redding;Record-tying heat;109;73;WNW;6;16%;2%;8 Riverside;Sunny and very warm;101;68;WSW;8;33%;0%;10 Riverside March;Mostly sunny;101;68;SW;8;30%;1%;10 Sacramento;Sunny and hot;103;66;S;6;28%;0%;9 Sacramento International;Near-record heat;105;66;SSE;6;26%;1%;9 Salinas;Turning sunny;78;60;NNW;9;61%;0%;9 San Bernardino;Mostly sunny and hot;101;72;SW;7;30%;1%;10 San Carlos;Mostly sunny;82;59;W;9;56%;2%;9 San Diego;Low clouds, then sun;80;68;W;9;69%;2%;9 San Diego Brown;Low clouds, then sun;85;65;WNW;6;62%;5%;9 San Diego Montgomery;Clouds breaking;85;67;WNW;6;60%;2%;9 San Francisco;Areas of low clouds;73;59;WSW;13;60%;2%;5 San Jose;Lots of sun, warm;88;61;NNW;8;49%;2%;9 San Luis Obispo;Turning sunny;80;53;W;6;65%;0%;9 San Nicolas Island;Breezy in the p.m.;73;59;WNW;11;74%;0%;9 Sandberg;Brilliant sunshine;93;72;W;10;17%;0%;10 Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;88;68;SW;7;48%;0%;10 Santa Barbara;Clearing;76;59;ENE;7;71%;1%;10 Santa Maria;Mostly sunny, nice;73;54;NW;6;72%;0%;10 Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;78;64;SSE;7;64%;0%;10 Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny, warm;88;52;WSW;7;48%;2%;9 Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny and hot;97;56;N;7;63%;1%;10 Santee;Hot;97;69;WSW;8;43%;3%;9 South Lake Tahoe;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;45;WSW;6;37%;44%;9 Stockton;Sunshine and hot;102;66;NW;7;30%;0%;9 Thermal;Sunny and very warm;108;81;WNW;7;32%;5%;10 Truckee-Tahoe;A t-storm around;83;45;SSW;3;43%;42%;9 Twentynine Palms;A t-storm around;103;82;WSW;7;31%;42%;10 Ukiah;Hazy and hot;105;60;NE;5;28%;4%;9 Vacaville;Sunny and hot;104;65;SW;7;26%;1%;9 Van Nuys;Sunny and warm;95;67;SSE;7;37%;0%;10 Vandenberg AFB;Fog, then sun;71;54;NNW;6;75%;0%;6 Victorville;A t-storm around;98;71;SSW;7;25%;41%;10 Visalia;Hot;104;67;WNW;5;34%;4%;9 Watsonville;Low clouds, then sun;77;54;SW;7;65%;1%;8 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather