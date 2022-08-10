CA Forecast for Friday, August 12, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Plenty of sunshine;89;42;SSW;6;22%;0%;9 Arcata;Clouds and sun;65;54;N;6;79%;25%;3 Auburn;Plenty of sunshine;90;65;SE;5;27%;0%;9 Avalon;Mostly sunny;88;75;WSW;9;31%;0%;10 Bakersfield;Mostly sunny, warm;98;72;NNW;7;31%;0%;10 Beale AFB;Plenty of sun;94;60;SE;5;36%;0%;9 Big Bear City;Partly sunny;74;50;N;7;43%;30%;10 Bishop;Mostly sunny;97;62;W;9;24%;0%;10 Blue Canyon;Sunny and nice;77;62;ENE;6;32%;0%;10 Blythe;A t-storm around;104;88;SSE;6;39%;51%;10 Burbank;Hot with hazy sun;98;70;SE;6;34%;0%;10 Camarillo;Mostly sunny;82;63;SE;7;53%;0%;10 Camp Pendleton;Lots of sun, humid;82;65;SSW;9;64%;2%;10 Campo;Mostly sunny;95;66;WNW;7;28%;14%;11 Carlsbad;Humid with sunshine;83;66;SW;8;62%;1%;10 Chico;Mostly sunny;92;66;E;5;31%;0%;9 China Lake;Mostly sunny;104;74;WSW;7;22%;3%;10 Chino;Hazy sun and hot;99;67;WSW;8;35%;6%;10 Concord;Plenty of sun;90;60;SSW;9;44%;0%;9 Corona;Sunny and warm;99;66;SW;8;36%;5%;10 Crescent City;Periods of sun;63;55;N;7;87%;3%;3 Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;101;77;WSW;8;21%;12%;10 Edwards AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;101;71;SW;7;21%;5%;10 El Centro;A t-storm around;105;85;SW;6;33%;50%;10 Eureka;Clouds and sun;64;55;N;7;79%;25%;3 Fairfield;Sunny;90;57;WSW;11;44%;0%;9 Fresno;Sunshine and warm;99;68;NW;6;35%;0%;10 Fullerton;Hazy sun;93;68;SSE;5;40%;1%;10 Hanford;Mostly sunny, warm;98;66;NNW;6;34%;0%;10 Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;82;67;S;8;56%;0%;10 Hayward;Partly sunny;76;60;SW;9;61%;0%;9 Imperial;A t-storm around;105;85;SW;6;33%;50%;10 Imperial Beach;Breezy in the a.m.;78;66;NW;11;73%;3%;11 Lancaster;Breezy in the p.m.;102;71;WSW;10;21%;2%;10 Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny, warm;99;65;NW;9;32%;0%;10 Lincoln;Plenty of sunshine;92;59;SSE;5;36%;1%;9 Livermore;Mostly sunny;88;57;WSW;9;43%;0%;9 Lompoc;Clouds and sunshine;72;56;NW;11;74%;0%;10 Long Beach;Mostly sunny;88;67;S;7;49%;0%;10 Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;90;64;SSW;7;57%;0%;10 Los Angeles;Hazy sunshine;90;67;S;7;48%;0%;10 Los Angeles Downtown;Hazy sunshine;90;67;S;7;48%;0%;10 Madera;Sunshine, seasonable;97;61;NW;8;35%;0%;10 Mammoth;Mostly sunny;87;48;SW;8;24%;0%;9 Marysville;Plenty of sunshine;94;60;SE;5;35%;0%;9 Mather AFB;Sunny and warm;94;59;SSE;6;39%;1%;9 Merced;Sunny and warm;97;62;NW;9;34%;0%;9 Merced (airport);Sunny and warm;97;62;NW;9;34%;0%;9 Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;88;65;WNW;7;50%;1%;11 Modesto;Sunny;93;61;NNW;10;38%;0%;9 Moffett Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;76;59;WSW;10;64%;0%;9 Mojave;Breezy in the p.m.;98;74;WNW;10;21%;3%;10 Montague;Partly sunny;94;56;N;6;26%;0%;9 Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny, nice;71;57;WNW;8;68%;0%;10 Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;86;49;NNW;1;31%;0%;9 Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;82;55;SW;10;63%;0%;9 Needles;A t-storm around;105;88;WNW;7;35%;56%;10 North Island;Mostly sunny;80;68;WNW;9;71%;2%;11 Oakland;Partly sunny;74;61;SW;10;61%;0%;9 Oceanside;Humid with sunshine;83;66;SW;8;62%;1%;10 Ontario;Hazy sun and hot;99;67;WSW;8;35%;6%;10 Oroville;Plenty of sunshine;94;66;E;5;35%;2%;9 Oxnard;Partly sunny, nice;74;61;NW;9;75%;0%;10 Palm Springs;Partly sunny;109;87;WSW;6;22%;12%;10 Palmdale;Breezy in the p.m.;101;72;SW;9;17%;3%;11 Paso Robles;Hot, becoming breezy;99;57;WNW;7;34%;0%;10 Point Mugu;Partly sunny;75;60;W;9;72%;0%;10 Porterville;Mostly sunny;97;67;ESE;7;34%;0%;10 Ramona;Mostly sunny and hot;98;67;NE;8;31%;4%;11 Redding;Partly sunny;98;63;WNW;6;22%;0%;9 Riverside;Mostly sunny and hot;102;70;W;8;33%;6%;10 Riverside March;Mostly sunny;101;71;W;8;29%;7%;11 Sacramento;Sunny and seasonable;94;60;S;6;38%;1%;9 Sacramento International;Sunny and warm;95;60;SSE;6;40%;0%;9 Salinas;Breezy in the p.m.;76;58;SSW;9;62%;0%;10 San Bernardino;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;SW;7;29%;5%;10 San Carlos;Partly sunny, nice;78;59;WSW;10;55%;0%;9 San Diego;Mostly sunny, humid;81;67;WNW;9;70%;2%;11 San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;86;66;WNW;6;56%;4%;11 San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;87;67;W;7;53%;1%;11 San Francisco;Partly sunny;72;60;WSW;13;63%;0%;9 San Jose;Mostly sunny;81;59;NW;9;57%;0%;9 San Luis Obispo;Breezy in the p.m.;81;54;SE;10;57%;0%;10 San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny, windy;76;61;WNW;19;66%;0%;10 Sandberg;Breezy in the p.m.;90;69;NW;11;20%;0%;11 Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;90;67;SSW;7;48%;2%;10 Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;79;61;NNE;7;65%;0%;10 Santa Maria;Partly sunny, nice;74;56;WNW;9;70%;0%;10 Santa Monica;Mostly sunny, nice;79;65;E;7;60%;0%;10 Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny, nice;80;52;WSW;8;58%;0%;9 Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny and hot;97;56;N;8;65%;0%;10 Santee;Mostly sunny and hot;97;70;W;8;41%;7%;11 South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;79;45;WSW;7;38%;0%;10 Stockton;Sunny;94;60;W;8;39%;0%;9 Thermal;Mostly sunny;107;83;NW;7;27%;16%;10 Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;81;41;SSE;6;38%;0%;10 Twentynine Palms;Partial sunshine;101;83;WSW;8;31%;18%;11 Ukiah;Mostly sunny;92;54;NW;6;42%;0%;9 Vacaville;Sunny and seasonable;97;59;SW;5;38%;0%;9 Van Nuys;Sunny and hot;97;68;SE;7;36%;0%;10 Vandenberg AFB;Areas of low clouds;72;55;NW;9;74%;0%;8 Victorville;Mostly sunny;98;69;SSW;7;28%;6%;11 Visalia;Mostly sunny, warm;97;64;NW;5;47%;0%;10 Watsonville;Partly sunny, nice;79;53;S;8;61%;0%;10 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather