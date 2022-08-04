CA Forecast for Saturday, August 6, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;A t-storm around;89;51;SW;10;35%;41%;10

Arcata;Partly sunny;65;54;WSW;6;75%;1%;4

Auburn;Partly sunny;91;64;SSE;6;38%;15%;10

Avalon;Breezy in the p.m.;81;68;WNW;11;53%;0%;11

Bakersfield;Warm with some sun;101;73;NNE;7;27%;19%;10

Beale AFB;Partly sunny;93;62;SSE;10;37%;10%;9

Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;69;52;W;6;57%;25%;12

Bishop;A thunderstorm;82;56;WNW;7;67%;85%;9

Blue Canyon;A p.m. t-storm;76;63;ENE;6;54%;55%;10

Blythe;A t-storm around;105;88;SSW;8;33%;40%;11

Burbank;Mostly sunny;91;69;SSE;7;46%;8%;11

Camarillo;Mostly sunny;81;64;SSE;8;56%;6%;11

Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny, humid;79;67;W;9;71%;1%;11

Campo;Mostly sunny;90;63;SW;8;40%;0%;11

Carlsbad;Sunshine and humid;80;67;WSW;8;67%;1%;11

Chico;Abundant sunshine;93;67;SE;8;38%;6%;9

China Lake;A thunderstorm;99;75;WNW;8;36%;81%;10

Chino;Mostly sunny;92;64;WSW;8;50%;4%;11

Concord;Abundant sunshine;83;61;SW;12;50%;0%;10

Corona;Mostly sunny;92;68;WSW;8;48%;4%;11

Crescent City;Areas of low clouds;63;55;WNW;6;85%;5%;2

Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;97;77;SW;8;36%;13%;11

Edwards AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;96;71;SW;7;37%;13%;11

El Centro;Mostly sunny;106;84;W;7;38%;1%;11

Eureka;Partly sunny;64;55;WSW;6;75%;1%;4

Fairfield;Sunny;83;59;WSW;14;53%;2%;10

Fresno;Warm with some sun;99;69;WNW;5;32%;24%;10

Fullerton;Mostly sunny;88;69;S;6;53%;4%;11

Hanford;Warm with some sun;99;68;NW;5;34%;19%;10

Hawthorne;Sunshine and nice;80;68;SSW;8;61%;5%;11

Hayward;Breezy in the p.m.;78;61;W;11;59%;0%;10

Imperial;Mostly sunny;106;84;W;7;38%;1%;11

Imperial Beach;Breezy in the a.m.;77;67;NW;12;73%;0%;7

Lancaster;Breezy in the p.m.;99;73;WSW;11;29%;25%;11

Lemoore Nas;Warm with some sun;100;66;NW;7;29%;13%;10

Lincoln;Partly sunny;92;61;SSE;8;39%;9%;9

Livermore;Breezy in the p.m.;86;59;WSW;10;50%;0%;10

Lompoc;Periods of sun;75;58;NNW;10;69%;1%;9

Long Beach;Mostly sunny;85;69;S;7;56%;4%;11

Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;86;66;SW;7;55%;4%;11

Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;86;66;S;8;56%;6%;11

Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;86;66;S;8;56%;6%;11

Madera;Partly sunny, warm;98;64;NW;6;34%;17%;10

Mammoth;Mostly sunny;89;59;WSW;11;32%;27%;9

Marysville;Abundant sunshine;93;61;SSE;9;40%;9%;9

Mather AFB;Partly sunny;91;60;S;9;41%;6%;10

Merced;Partly sunny, warm;97;65;WNW;7;33%;12%;10

Merced (airport);Partly sunny, warm;97;65;WNW;7;33%;12%;10

Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;82;67;WNW;8;62%;0%;11

Modesto;Partly sunny;93;62;NNW;8;39%;5%;10

Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny, nice;75;60;NNW;8;63%;0%;10

Mojave;Breezy in the p.m.;95;75;WNW;10;30%;27%;11

Montague;Hazy sunshine;96;64;N;7;31%;27%;9

Monterey Rabr;Some sun, pleasant;73;60;W;8;65%;0%;10

Mount Shasta;Plenty of sun;90;56;S;1;41%;27%;9

Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;75;59;WSW;12;68%;1%;10

Needles;A t-storm around;107;90;SSW;9;30%;41%;11

North Island;Mostly sunny, nice;78;69;NW;11;72%;0%;11

Oakland;Breezy in the p.m.;71;61;WSW;12;68%;1%;10

Oceanside;Sunshine and humid;80;67;WSW;8;67%;1%;11

Ontario;Mostly sunny;92;64;WSW;8;50%;4%;11

Oroville;Sunlit, seasonable;97;66;SE;7;39%;8%;9

Oxnard;Breezy in the p.m.;74;62;WNW;10;78%;5%;11

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;106;86;W;6;30%;27%;11

Palmdale;Breezy in the p.m.;97;73;SW;10;32%;25%;11

Paso Robles;Breezy in the p.m.;89;58;SSW;9;44%;3%;10

Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;75;62;WNW;10;74%;4%;11

Porterville;Partial sunshine;99;68;S;7;32%;27%;10

Ramona;Mostly sunny;91;64;S;8;48%;0%;11

Redding;Breezy in the p.m.;99;70;SSE;8;29%;4%;9

Riverside;Mostly sunny;95;68;WSW;8;44%;3%;11

Riverside March;Mostly sunny;95;69;W;8;41%;3%;11

Sacramento;Sunny;90;60;SSW;9;42%;6%;10

Sacramento International;Abundant sunshine;93;61;SSE;11;41%;7%;10

Salinas;Breezy in the p.m.;75;59;NW;10;64%;0%;10

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;96;71;SW;8;40%;4%;11

San Carlos;Sunshine and cool;75;61;WSW;10;60%;0%;10

San Diego;Sunshine, pleasant;78;68;NW;9;70%;0%;11

San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;81;67;NW;7;63%;0%;11

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;82;69;WNW;8;62%;0%;11

San Francisco;Partly sunny;72;62;WSW;14;63%;1%;7

San Jose;Mostly sunny;81;60;NNW;9;57%;0%;10

San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;79;59;NW;8;60%;2%;10

San Nicolas Island;Breezy;75;61;WNW;15;73%;4%;10

Sandberg;Partly sunny;87;69;WNW;11;38%;13%;11

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;85;69;SW;7;52%;1%;11

Santa Barbara;Nice with sunshine;78;63;N;7;70%;3%;11

Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;76;57;NW;8;67%;3%;10

Santa Monica;Sunshine and nice;78;66;SSW;7;67%;5%;11

Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny, cool;77;56;WSW;8;65%;1%;10

Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny and hot;97;61;NNW;8;64%;3%;11

Santee;Mostly sunny;91;69;WNW;8;48%;0%;11

South Lake Tahoe;Some sun, a t-storm;74;45;SW;7;53%;82%;9

Stockton;Partly sunny;92;61;NNW;7;43%;2%;10

Thermal;Mostly sunny;105;85;NW;6;33%;3%;11

Truckee-Tahoe;A p.m. t-storm;78;42;N;6;57%;57%;10

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;99;83;W;7;34%;5%;11

Ukiah;Sunny and not as hot;92;57;SW;6;41%;0%;9

Vacaville;Sunny;92;61;SW;10;42%;3%;10

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;90;69;SSE;7;47%;8%;11

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;73;57;NNW;8;74%;1%;9

Victorville;Mostly sunny;92;69;SSW;7;38%;10%;11

Visalia;Warm with some sun;96;67;WNW;5;42%;23%;10

Watsonville;Clouds and sun;72;56;WSW;8;71%;0%;10

