CA Forecast for Wednesday, July 13, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Hot, becoming breezy;100;51;SW;8;21%;0%;11 Arcata;Partly sunny;66;56;W;7;78%;2%;4 Auburn;Sunny and hot;96;66;SSE;7;25%;0%;11 Avalon;Fog, then sun;72;57;WNW;7;73%;0%;7 Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;103;72;NNE;8;19%;0%;11 Beale AFB;Sunny and hot;99;60;SSE;9;35%;0%;11 Big Bear City;Partly sunny;83;50;SSW;9;36%;0%;13 Bishop;Mostly sunny and hot;104;63;WNW;10;13%;0%;12 Blue Canyon;Brilliant sunshine;83;67;ENE;6;29%;3%;12 Blythe;Hot, becoming breezy;115;87;SSW;12;18%;2%;11 Burbank;Mostly sunny;86;62;SSE;7;52%;0%;11 Camarillo;Fog, then sun;74;59;SE;7;69%;0%;11 Camp Pendleton;Fog, then sun;72;63;WSW;16;83%;0%;11 Campo;Mostly sunny;92;60;WNW;9;25%;0%;12 Carlsbad;Fog to sun;74;63;WSW;7;73%;0%;11 Chico;Mostly sunny and hot;103;65;SE;8;27%;0%;11 China Lake;Breezy in the p.m.;108;76;SW;9;12%;0%;12 Chino;Mostly sunny, warm;90;61;WSW;8;48%;0%;12 Concord;Sunshine;85;59;WSW;13;52%;0%;11 Corona;Partly sunny;93;61;W;8;48%;0%;12 Crescent City;Partly sunny;63;56;N;7;89%;4%;4 Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny and hot;110;76;WSW;9;10%;0%;12 Edwards AFB;Windy in the p.m.;102;67;SW;13;16%;0%;12 El Centro;Partly sunny, warm;112;81;ESE;7;19%;1%;12 Eureka;Periods of sun;64;56;NW;7;80%;2%;4 Fairfield;Not as hot;84;58;WSW;18;52%;0%;11 Fresno;Mostly sunny and hot;104;70;NW;5;26%;0%;11 Fullerton;Fog, then sun;81;64;S;5;62%;0%;11 Hanford;Sunny and hot;104;67;WNW;6;27%;0%;11 Hawthorne;Fog to sun;74;63;SW;7;72%;0%;11 Hayward;Sunlit and pleasant;75;59;W;10;63%;0%;11 Imperial;Partly sunny, warm;112;81;ESE;7;19%;1%;12 Imperial Beach;Fog to sun;71;64;NW;9;77%;0%;7 Lancaster;Mostly sunny;99;70;WSW;12;13%;0%;12 Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;104;64;WNW;7;27%;0%;11 Lincoln;Sunny and hot;98;61;SSE;8;33%;0%;11 Livermore;Breezy in the p.m.;89;59;WSW;11;45%;0%;11 Lompoc;Fog to sun;71;55;NNW;9;82%;0%;7 Long Beach;Fog, then sun;78;64;WSW;6;67%;0%;11 Los Alamitos;Fog, then sun;79;63;SW;7;62%;0%;11 Los Angeles;Fog, then sun;80;61;SW;7;62%;0%;11 Los Angeles Downtown;Fog, then sun;80;61;SW;7;62%;0%;11 Madera;Sunny and hot;103;64;WNW;6;29%;0%;11 Mammoth;Very hot;97;55;WNW;9;23%;0%;11 Marysville;Sunny and hot;101;59;SSE;8;33%;0%;11 Mather AFB;Sunny and warm;95;57;S;10;38%;0%;11 Merced;Sunny and hot;102;64;WNW;8;31%;0%;11 Merced (airport);Sunny and hot;102;64;WNW;8;31%;0%;11 Miramar Mcas;Fog to sun;75;62;NW;7;69%;0%;11 Modesto;Sunny and seasonable;97;63;NNW;9;36%;0%;11 Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;76;59;NNW;9;66%;0%;10 Mojave;Hot, becoming breezy;100;69;W;12;12%;0%;12 Montague;Hot, becoming breezy;103;63;N;8;22%;0%;11 Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;72;58;WSW;7;69%;0%;10 Mount Shasta;Very hot;96;57;NNW;1;25%;0%;11 Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;75;56;WSW;13;74%;0%;11 Needles;Mostly sunny and hot;117;93;SSW;10;12%;2%;11 North Island;Fog to sun;71;65;NW;8;75%;0%;7 Oakland;Breezy in the p.m.;70;60;WSW;12;71%;1%;10 Oceanside;Fog to sun;74;63;WSW;7;73%;0%;11 Ontario;Mostly sunny, warm;90;61;WSW;8;48%;0%;12 Oroville;Mostly sunny and hot;103;64;SE;7;31%;0%;11 Oxnard;Fog to sun;69;59;WNW;9;86%;0%;8 Palm Springs;Hot, becoming breezy;113;83;WNW;6;16%;0%;11 Palmdale;Breezy in the p.m.;99;70;SW;13;14%;0%;12 Paso Robles;Breezy in the p.m.;89;52;SSW;10;45%;0%;11 Point Mugu;Fog, then sun;70;59;WNW;9;72%;0%;7 Porterville;Sunny and very warm;103;67;S;7;25%;0%;11 Ramona;Mostly sunny;89;56;N;8;48%;0%;12 Redding;Partly sunny and hot;105;69;S;7;21%;0%;10 Riverside;Mostly sunny, warm;94;64;W;8;42%;0%;12 Riverside March;Mostly sunny;95;62;WSW;8;42%;0%;12 Sacramento;Sunny and seasonable;95;59;SSW;10;38%;0%;11 Sacramento International;Sunny and hot;99;60;SSE;10;38%;0%;11 Salinas;Breezy in the p.m.;71;58;NNW;10;73%;0%;11 San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;95;64;SW;7;41%;0%;12 San Carlos;Partly sunny;75;57;WSW;9;61%;2%;10 San Diego;Clouds, then sun;72;66;NW;8;66%;0%;7 San Diego Brown;Clouds, then sun;76;64;NW;6;70%;0%;11 San Diego Montgomery;Fog to sun;77;65;WNW;7;67%;0%;11 San Francisco;Some sun;68;59;WSW;14;68%;25%;10 San Jose;Mostly sunny;81;60;ENE;8;59%;0%;11 San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;75;55;WNW;7;68%;0%;11 San Nicolas Island;Fog, then sun;69;55;WNW;13;79%;0%;7 Sandberg;Sunny and breezy;89;66;SW;14;20%;0%;12 Santa Ana;Fog to sun;79;63;SW;7;57%;0%;11 Santa Barbara;Fog to sun;72;57;S;7;74%;0%;10 Santa Maria;Partly sunny, nice;72;55;NW;7;74%;0%;11 Santa Monica;Fog to sun;70;61;SW;7;79%;0%;11 Santa Rosa;Sunshine, pleasant;76;55;WSW;8;64%;2%;11 Santa Ynez;Fog, then sun;92;56;N;7;68%;0%;11 Santee;Fog, then sun;84;64;WNW;8;45%;0%;11 South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and warm;84;50;WSW;8;30%;6%;12 Stockton;Sunny and seasonable;95;60;NW;9;39%;0%;11 Thermal;Mostly sunny and hot;112;79;NW;8;19%;1%;11 Truckee-Tahoe;Sunshine;89;47;SSW;8;30%;6%;12 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny and hot;111;81;WSW;9;11%;1%;12 Ukiah;Mostly sunny and hot;99;58;WNW;6;37%;2%;11 Vacaville;Sunny;93;60;SW;11;41%;0%;11 Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;85;61;SSE;7;52%;0%;11 Vandenberg AFB;Fog to sun;70;55;NNW;7;75%;0%;7 Victorville;Partly sunny;98;64;SSW;12;22%;0%;12 Visalia;Mostly sunny and hot;102;66;WNW;5;36%;0%;11 Watsonville;Partly sunny;71;58;WSW;9;67%;0%;10