CA Forecast for Monday, March 21, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Partly sunny, chilly;50;26;SW;6;48%;0%;5 Arcata;Partly sunny, cool;53;38;NNE;7;74%;7%;4 Auburn;Sunny and warmer;61;43;NE;7;50%;1%;5 Avalon;Mostly sunny;67;55;NW;12;48%;4%;7 Bakersfield;A passing shower;64;44;ESE;6;62%;80%;6 Beale AFB;Mostly sunny, milder;67;41;NE;12;46%;0%;5 Big Bear City;A snow shower;49;29;NNW;12;67%;50%;7 Bishop;A shower in the a.m.;65;39;NNW;19;24%;55%;6 Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny, cool;51;40;ENE;6;33%;1%;5 Blythe;Breezy in the p.m.;80;58;NNW;13;26%;0%;6 Burbank;Partly sunny, breezy;74;55;N;15;39%;7%;6 Camarillo;Mostly sunny;68;45;NNE;9;56%;9%;6 Camp Pendleton;Breezy in the p.m.;65;48;SE;10;61%;11%;7 Campo;Cooler;58;38;WNW;12;70%;56%;6 Carlsbad;Breezy in the p.m.;68;45;SE;10;64%;12%;7 Chico;Mostly sunny, milder;68;44;NNE;8;42%;1%;5 China Lake;A passing shower;75;42;W;11;28%;80%;6 Chino;Partly sunny;72;49;NNW;7;55%;26%;6 Concord;Milder with sunshine;69;42;WSW;7;44%;0%;5 Corona;Partly sunny, nice;74;47;SE;7;51%;3%;6 Crescent City;Rather cloudy;51;41;N;9;70%;8%;2 Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny, breezy;73;46;WSW;20;28%;0%;6 Edwards AFB;Very windy;65;36;WSW;26;42%;6%;6 El Centro;Mostly sunny, breezy;79;53;WNW;15;31%;2%;7 Eureka;Mostly cloudy;52;39;NNE;8;70%;7%;3 Fairfield;Mostly sunny, warmer;72;41;W;9;43%;0%;5 Fresno;Sunshine;66;46;N;10;54%;10%;6 Fullerton;Mostly sunny, nice;72;51;NE;7;48%;5%;6 Hanford;Sunshine, but cool;67;38;S;7;55%;16%;6 Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;69;55;NNW;10;49%;5%;6 Hayward;Mostly sunny, milder;66;42;SW;9;55%;2%;5 Imperial;Mostly sunny, breezy;79;53;WNW;15;31%;2%;7 Imperial Beach;Partly sunny, breezy;65;49;SSE;14;67%;27%;5 Lancaster;Mostly sunny;65;36;W;14;45%;7%;6 Lemoore Nas;Winds subsiding;69;39;S;17;40%;12%;6 Lincoln;Mostly sunny, milder;66;41;E;9;50%;2%;5 Livermore;Sunny and milder;68;41;WSW;8;47%;2%;5 Lompoc;Sunny;63;43;NNW;17;70%;2%;6 Long Beach;Breezy in the p.m.;71;52;NNW;13;47%;5%;6 Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;73;50;SSE;8;41%;5%;6 Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;75;52;NNE;7;45%;6%;6 Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;75;52;NNE;7;45%;6%;6 Madera;Sunny;69;38;NW;8;56%;6%;6 Mammoth;Partly sunny, chilly;50;27;NW;7;48%;2%;5 Marysville;Warmer;68;39;ENE;12;46%;0%;5 Mather AFB;Warmer;67;40;S;13;42%;2%;5 Merced;Winds subsiding;68;41;NW;15;42%;4%;6 Merced (airport);Winds subsiding;68;41;NW;15;42%;4%;6 Miramar Mcas;Partial sunshine;65;46;SE;10;65%;26%;5 Modesto;Breezy with sunshine;67;44;NNW;16;40%;2%;5 Moffett Nas;Abundant sunshine;63;45;W;9;52%;1%;6 Mojave;Very windy, cooler;60;36;NW;26;46%;7%;6 Montague;Cool with some sun;54;32;N;5;50%;5%;5 Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;59;45;WNW;10;64%;1%;6 Mount Shasta;Cool with some sun;52;33;NNW;4;45%;6%;5 Napa County;Mostly sunny, milder;65;38;WNW;8;55%;0%;5 Needles;A morning shower;80;57;N;13;17%;41%;6 North Island;Mostly sunny, breezy;65;53;SSE;13;65%;26%;5 Oakland;Mostly sunny;64;44;W;9;52%;1%;5 Oceanside;Breezy in the p.m.;68;45;SE;10;64%;12%;7 Ontario;Partly sunny;72;49;NNW;7;55%;26%;6 Oroville;Mostly sunny, warmer;68;45;E;7;44%;2%;5 Oxnard;Sunny and breezy;65;48;NW;14;60%;9%;6 Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;81;59;W;9;26%;2%;6 Palmdale;Mostly sunny, breezy;64;39;WSW;18;44%;6%;6 Paso Robles;Brilliant sunshine;70;35;NW;9;52%;4%;6 Point Mugu;Winds subsiding;65;44;NW;14;62%;7%;6 Porterville;A passing shower;63;41;ESE;5;67%;81%;5 Ramona;A morning shower;62;35;ESE;7;71%;41%;7 Redding;Breezy in the a.m.;68;45;NNW;11;31%;4%;5 Riverside;Mostly sunny;74;50;SE;8;47%;4%;6 Riverside March;Mostly sunny;72;45;SE;9;50%;6%;7 Sacramento;Mostly sunny, warmer;68;41;WNW;12;46%;2%;5 Sacramento International;Breezy and milder;67;43;WSW;14;36%;0%;5 Salinas;Breezy in the p.m.;64;43;SSW;9;57%;1%;6 San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;73;50;NNE;8;51%;4%;6 San Carlos;Mostly sunny, warmer;65;44;WNW;10;51%;2%;5 San Diego;Partly sunny;65;50;S;9;61%;26%;5 San Diego Brown;Partly sunny, cool;64;46;SE;9;68%;27%;5 San Diego Montgomery;Partial sunshine;66;50;SE;10;62%;26%;5 San Francisco;Mostly sunny;63;47;WNW;11;57%;2%;5 San Jose;Sunny;66;44;WNW;10;50%;1%;6 San Luis Obispo;Windy in the p.m.;67;46;N;15;56%;4%;6 San Nicolas Island;Very windy;62;51;NW;30;66%;8%;7 Sandberg;Very windy;47;39;NNW;27;78%;50%;7 Santa Ana;Mostly sunny, nice;73;50;SE;7;49%;7%;6 Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, windy;72;48;N;20;46%;9%;6 Santa Maria;Increasingly windy;64;44;NW;15;64%;6%;6 Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;69;53;NNW;10;50%;5%;6 Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny, milder;69;39;NW;6;49%;0%;5 Santa Ynez;Sunny;72;39;NNE;11;63%;6%;6 Santee;A morning shower;68;43;ESE;7;47%;41%;6 South Lake Tahoe;Variable cloudiness;45;30;SSW;6;37%;0%;5 Stockton;Sunshine and warmer;69;41;WNW;12;45%;0%;5 Thermal;Breezy with sunshine;83;56;WNW;14;24%;2%;6 Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;48;23;ESE;4;51%;0%;4 Twentynine Palms;Windy, not as warm;73;53;NNW;19;25%;2%;7 Ukiah;Partly sunny, warmer;65;38;WNW;6;48%;0%;5 Vacaville;Warmer;72;45;W;11;30%;1%;5 Van Nuys;Partly sunny;73;55;N;9;42%;8%;6 Vandenberg AFB;Sunny and cool;60;45;NNW;17;70%;4%;6 Victorville;Mostly sunny;67;36;W;12;52%;5%;7 Visalia;Sunny;64;42;ESE;7;68%;16%;6 Watsonville;Sunlit and milder;68;41;ENE;6;57%;0%;6