CA Forecast for Wednesday, March 2, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Cloudy;64;31;S;8;50%;25%;2 Arcata;Rain;58;45;NNW;6;84%;98%;1 Auburn;A thick cloud cover;72;47;SE;6;51%;25%;2 Avalon;Partly sunny;76;55;SE;5;21%;0%;5 Bakersfield;Partly sunny, warm;80;48;ESE;5;39%;0%;5 Beale AFB;Cloudy;73;46;SE;6;49%;26%;2 Big Bear City;Partly sunny, mild;63;30;SSW;7;28%;1%;5 Bishop;Partly sunny;74;35;WNW;6;17%;0%;5 Blue Canyon;Cloudy;57;43;E;7;32%;5%;2 Blythe;Mostly sunny, warm;87;59;SSE;5;15%;0%;5 Burbank;Partly sunny, warm;84;55;E;6;24%;0%;5 Camarillo;Partly sunny, nice;74;47;ENE;7;31%;0%;5 Camp Pendleton;Some sun, pleasant;72;54;SSE;5;43%;0%;5 Campo;Mostly sunny, warm;77;44;N;7;19%;0%;5 Carlsbad;Partly sunny;73;47;N;5;46%;0%;5 Chico;Cloudy;75;49;SE;7;53%;55%;2 China Lake;Partly sunny, warm;80;41;SSW;5;15%;0%;5 Chino;Partly sunny, warm;84;54;NW;6;21%;1%;5 Concord;Cloudy;70;49;SW;6;55%;25%;2 Corona;Very warm;88;52;S;6;20%;0%;5 Crescent City;Rain;53;44;NNW;5;97%;99%;1 Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;82;48;WSW;5;11%;0%;5 Edwards AFB;Partly sunny, warm;78;36;WSW;2;23%;0%;5 El Centro;Mostly sunny, warm;87;51;WSW;3;16%;0%;5 Eureka;Rain;57;46;N;6;84%;98%;1 Fairfield;A thick cloud cover;73;46;WSW;7;66%;25%;2 Fresno;Mostly cloudy, warm;78;50;NW;4;41%;0%;3 Fullerton;Partly sunny, warm;81;52;ESE;4;30%;0%;5 Hanford;Partly sunny;80;44;NE;4;52%;1%;5 Hawthorne;Partly sunny, nice;76;55;ENE;5;34%;0%;5 Hayward;A thick cloud cover;68;48;W;6;69%;25%;2 Imperial;Mostly sunny, warm;87;51;WSW;3;16%;0%;5 Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;70;53;SSE;10;45%;0%;5 Lancaster;Partly sunny, warm;79;37;WSW;5;22%;0%;5 Lemoore Nas;Mostly cloudy, warm;80;46;NW;5;39%;1%;4 Lincoln;Cloudy;75;46;SE;6;56%;25%;2 Livermore;Cloudy;72;45;WSW;6;62%;25%;2 Lompoc;Partly sunny;70;46;NW;8;56%;0%;5 Long Beach;Partly sunny;75;52;ESE;5;42%;0%;5 Los Alamitos;Partly sunny, warm;78;47;SSE;6;44%;0%;5 Los Angeles;Partly sunny, warm;83;53;ESE;5;31%;1%;5 Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny, warm;83;53;ESE;5;31%;1%;5 Madera;Mostly cloudy;80;46;N;4;54%;1%;3 Mammoth;Cloudy;62;34;S;10;53%;60%;2 Marysville;Cloudy;75;47;SSE;6;57%;25%;2 Mather AFB;Cloudy;73;46;SSE;5;52%;25%;2 Merced;Mostly cloudy;77;47;NW;3;46%;1%;3 Merced (airport);Mostly cloudy;77;47;NW;3;46%;1%;3 Miramar Mcas;Warm with sunshine;78;48;SSE;5;31%;0%;5 Modesto;Mostly cloudy;74;47;NNW;4;47%;2%;2 Moffett Nas;Cloudy;68;51;NNW;4;57%;25%;2 Mojave;Partly sunny, warm;76;38;WNW;7;16%;1%;5 Montague;A little p.m. rain;63;38;N;8;50%;82%;2 Monterey Rabr;Mostly cloudy;66;49;SW;5;52%;25%;2 Mount Shasta;A thick cloud cover;59;38;N;3;48%;63%;2 Napa County;Cloudy;67;45;WSW;7;72%;25%;2 Needles;Very warm;86;56;WSW;6;9%;1%;5 North Island;Mostly sunny, nice;73;55;S;5;45%;0%;5 Oakland;Cloudy;63;49;W;7;69%;25%;2 Oceanside;Partly sunny;73;47;N;5;46%;0%;5 Ontario;Partly sunny, warm;84;54;NW;6;21%;1%;5 Oroville;Cloudy;75;50;SE;6;53%;26%;2 Oxnard;Partly sunny;69;50;ESE;8;44%;0%;5 Palm Springs;Very warm;90;61;W;4;10%;0%;5 Palmdale;Partly sunny, warm;78;40;SW;4;21%;0%;5 Paso Robles;Mostly cloudy;79;41;NW;3;43%;1%;4 Point Mugu;Partly sunny;70;46;ESE;6;44%;0%;4 Porterville;Partly sunny;80;46;E;5;49%;1%;5 Ramona;Mostly sunny, warm;82;41;S;6;22%;1%;5 Redding;Cloudy;71;50;NNE;3;45%;62%;2 Riverside;Partly sunny, warm;87;53;W;6;21%;0%;5 Riverside March;Partly sunny;85;46;ESE;5;20%;1%;5 Sacramento;Cloudy;75;47;S;6;62%;25%;2 Sacramento International;Cloudy;72;46;S;6;54%;25%;2 Salinas;Mostly cloudy;72;48;S;9;47%;25%;2 San Bernardino;Partly sunny;84;54;E;6;19%;0%;5 San Carlos;Cloudy;67;48;WSW;6;69%;25%;2 San Diego;Sunshine, pleasant;72;51;S;6;53%;0%;5 San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny, warm;78;51;SE;5;31%;0%;5 San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny, warm;79;53;ESE;5;30%;0%;5 San Francisco;A thick cloud cover;62;50;WSW;8;82%;25%;2 San Jose;Cloudy;71;49;N;5;50%;25%;2 San Luis Obispo;Breezy in the p.m.;77;47;NE;8;49%;1%;5 San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;68;51;NW;6;54%;1%;5 Sandberg;Partly sunny;71;50;WNW;12;16%;0%;5 Santa Ana;Warm with some sun;81;51;SSE;6;44%;1%;5 Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;74;45;NNE;6;60%;1%;5 Santa Maria;Partly sunny;73;46;WSW;7;52%;1%;5 Santa Monica;Partly sunny, nice;73;53;ENE;5;38%;0%;5 Santa Rosa;Cloudy;67;45;WSW;5;76%;55%;2 Santa Ynez;Partly sunny, warm;81;42;N;6;62%;1%;4 Santee;Mostly sunny, warm;84;48;SSW;6;25%;0%;5 South Lake Tahoe;Cloudy;53;28;SW;7;49%;1%;2 Stockton;Cloudy;76;47;NW;5;57%;7%;2 Thermal;Mostly sunny, warm;89;50;W;5;15%;0%;5 Truckee-Tahoe;Cloudy;56;27;S;5;48%;1%;2 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;83;54;WSW;5;10%;1%;5 Ukiah;Cloudy;70;46;WNW;2;54%;65%;2 Vacaville;Cloudy;74;48;SW;6;46%;25%;2 Van Nuys;Partly sunny, warm;83;54;ESE;6;26%;1%;5 Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;67;47;NW;7;61%;1%;5 Victorville;Partly sunny, warm;79;41;S;5;21%;0%;5 Visalia;Partly sunny, warm;76;46;NNW;4;50%;0%;5 Watsonville;Cloudy;71;44;SE;6;67%;25%;2