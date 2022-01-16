CA Forecast for Monday, January 17, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Mostly sunny;50;24;SW;4;58%;0%;2 Arcata;Partly sunny;53;41;E;4;89%;2%;2 Auburn;Partly sunny;59;40;E;4;64%;1%;3 Avalon;A shower or two;64;56;W;5;60%;86%;1 Bakersfield;A shower or two;63;48;ESE;5;65%;83%;1 Beale AFB;Periods of sun;59;39;ENE;3;70%;2%;3 Big Bear City;Turning sunny;49;28;SW;5;88%;33%;3 Bishop;Mainly cloudy;57;35;NW;5;30%;1%;2 Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;49;38;ENE;4;43%;3%;3 Blythe;Turning sunny;72;47;S;5;33%;55%;3 Burbank;A shower or two;65;52;S;5;62%;89%;1 Camarillo;A shower in spots;64;51;ENE;5;64%;66%;1 Camp Pendleton;A shower in places;63;54;ENE;6;71%;66%;2 Campo;Clearing, a shower;63;46;SW;7;60%;60%;3 Carlsbad;A shower in places;66;49;ENE;4;73%;66%;2 Chico;Partly sunny;61;40;NE;4;68%;4%;2 China Lake;Mostly cloudy;65;38;WSW;4;41%;5%;3 Chino;A quick shower;65;50;NW;4;61%;91%;2 Concord;Partly sunny;60;42;WSW;3;70%;0%;2 Corona;Not as warm;68;54;E;4;54%;67%;2 Crescent City;Mostly sunny;52;44;ESE;3;84%;8%;2 Daggett-Barstow;Mostly cloudy;67;45;W;5;34%;75%;3 Edwards AFB;Mostly cloudy;63;41;SW;7;54%;12%;1 El Centro;Clearing and nice;76;52;W;3;31%;6%;3 Eureka;Partly sunny;52;42;ENE;4;90%;2%;2 Fairfield;Clouds and sun;60;39;WNW;5;78%;0%;3 Fresno;Mostly cloudy;64;43;NNW;3;66%;4%;1 Fullerton;A shower or two;67;54;NNE;3;59%;85%;2 Hanford;Mostly cloudy;62;43;NE;4;70%;6%;1 Hawthorne;A few showers;65;56;NE;3;65%;88%;1 Hayward;Periods of sun;60;44;SW;5;70%;1%;2 Imperial;Clearing and nice;76;52;W;3;31%;6%;3 Imperial Beach;A shower or two;65;54;NNW;5;74%;87%;2 Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;63;42;WSW;7;61%;17%;1 Lemoore Nas;Mostly cloudy;62;43;NW;4;70%;5%;1 Lincoln;Partly sunny;59;39;E;4;74%;1%;3 Livermore;Partly sunny;58;41;SW;5;73%;1%;2 Lompoc;A shower or two;62;47;N;3;78%;86%;1 Long Beach;A shower or two;64;53;NNW;3;71%;87%;2 Los Alamitos;A shower or two;65;54;SW;4;73%;87%;2 Los Angeles;A shower or two;65;54;SW;5;66%;87%;1 Los Angeles Downtown;A shower or two;65;54;SW;5;66%;87%;1 Madera;Mostly cloudy;63;40;NNE;4;71%;2%;1 Mammoth;Mostly sunny;48;25;S;4;65%;0%;2 Marysville;Periods of sun;59;38;ENE;4;76%;3%;3 Mather AFB;Areas of morning fog;59;40;E;3;76%;1%;3 Merced;Areas of morning fog;61;42;N;2;75%;2%;1 Merced (airport);Areas of morning fog;61;42;N;2;75%;2%;1 Miramar Mcas;A shower in places;68;52;NE;5;63%;69%;2 Modesto;Areas of morning fog;59;41;N;2;76%;1%;2 Moffett Nas;Clouds and sun;60;45;SW;3;72%;0%;3 Mojave;Mostly cloudy;61;40;WNW;8;50%;11%;2 Montague;Mostly sunny;52;29;N;2;67%;8%;2 Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;63;48;S;3;64%;1%;2 Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;52;31;N;1;60%;10%;2 Napa County;Clouds and sun;58;41;WNW;4;77%;0%;3 Needles;Mainly cloudy;69;49;E;5;25%;26%;2 North Island;A stray shower;65;55;NNW;4;72%;72%;2 Oakland;Periods of sun;59;45;W;5;67%;1%;2 Oceanside;A shower in places;66;49;ENE;4;73%;66%;2 Ontario;A quick shower;65;50;NW;4;61%;91%;2 Oroville;Partly sunny;61;44;ENE;4;66%;4%;2 Oxnard;A stray shower;63;52;ENE;5;70%;66%;1 Palm Springs;Turning sunny;75;56;W;4;35%;89%;3 Palmdale;Mostly cloudy;62;44;SW;7;58%;16%;1 Paso Robles;A shower or two;63;46;SSE;3;66%;85%;1 Point Mugu;A shower or two;63;50;ENE;5;68%;85%;1 Porterville;Mostly cloudy;63;42;SE;4;71%;27%;1 Ramona;A stray shower;66;45;S;5;61%;66%;2 Redding;Partly sunny;63;39;NE;2;58%;9%;2 Riverside;Not as warm;67;51;NNW;4;62%;66%;3 Riverside March;Not as warm;65;50;NE;4;61%;66%;3 Sacramento;Partly sunny;58;38;NE;4;85%;1%;3 Sacramento International;Fog in the morning;59;39;ENE;3;74%;0%;3 Salinas;Partly sunny;64;48;E;7;64%;25%;2 San Bernardino;A shower in spots;66;48;S;4;60%;85%;3 San Carlos;Partly sunny;58;45;WSW;4;77%;1%;2 San Diego;A shower or two;64;54;W;5;74%;87%;2 San Diego Brown;A shower in places;67;53;ESE;5;62%;69%;2 San Diego Montgomery;A shower in spots;68;54;E;4;62%;69%;2 San Francisco;Partly sunny;58;46;W;6;78%;1%;2 San Jose;Partly sunny;63;45;SSE;3;66%;0%;3 San Luis Obispo;A shower in places;64;48;NNE;3;70%;66%;1 San Nicolas Island;Mostly cloudy;61;53;N;4;80%;44%;1 Sandberg;A stray shower;55;45;WNW;10;57%;66%;1 Santa Ana;A shower or two;67;56;SW;4;66%;87%;2 Santa Barbara;A shower or two;61;46;NW;4;78%;85%;1 Santa Maria;A shower in spots;62;49;NNW;4;74%;66%;1 Santa Monica;A few showers;63;53;N;3;70%;89%;1 Santa Rosa;Fog in the morning;60;40;W;4;76%;0%;2 Santa Ynez;A shower or two;62;44;NW;5;78%;85%;1 Santee;A stray shower;69;50;SSE;5;58%;66%;2 South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;43;23;SW;6;57%;0%;3 Stockton;Partly sunny;60;40;N;4;77%;0%;2 Thermal;Clouds, then sun;75;47;NW;4;41%;9%;3 Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;44;20;S;2;64%;0%;3 Twentynine Palms;Clearing;70;46;W;5;33%;27%;3 Ukiah;Partly sunny;63;39;NNE;1;66%;0%;3 Vacaville;Partly sunny;61;40;N;3;69%;1%;3 Van Nuys;A shower or two;64;53;S;5;66%;87%;1 Vandenberg AFB;A shower or two;60;48;N;4;81%;86%;1 Victorville;Mainly cloudy;63;39;SSW;6;60%;30%;1 Visalia;Mostly cloudy;62;44;S;3;77%;7%;1 Watsonville;Partly sunny;63;46;ESE;4;68%;0%;2 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather