Weather

CA Forecast

CA Forecast for Tuesday, November 16, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Some sun and cooler;48;20;ENE;4;57%;0%;3

Arcata;Variable cloudiness;58;40;E;6;67%;2%;2

Auburn;Partial sunshine;64;48;ENE;5;67%;3%;3

Avalon;Not as warm;68;55;SE;4;57%;0%;1

Bakersfield;Partly sunny;69;49;SE;4;51%;0%;3

Beale AFB;Partly sunny;64;45;NNW;6;76%;2%;3

Big Bear City;Clouds and sun;61;28;W;8;52%;1%;3

Bishop;Clouds and sun, warm;73;35;NNW;6;20%;1%;3

Blue Canyon;Sun and some clouds;56;43;ENE;4;55%;3%;3

Blythe;Partly sunny, warm;82;52;SSE;5;22%;0%;3

Burbank;Not as warm;74;52;ESE;5;52%;0%;3

Camarillo;Not as warm;68;51;SE;4;65%;0%;2

Camp Pendleton;Low clouds may break;69;56;E;4;60%;0%;2

Campo;Periods of sun, nice;72;44;NNE;8;28%;0%;4

Carlsbad;Low clouds may break;69;50;E;5;68%;0%;2

Chico;Partly sunny;68;48;N;8;58%;2%;3

China Lake;Becoming cloudy;75;39;WNW;5;24%;0%;3

Chino;Not as warm;76;53;NNW;6;45%;1%;3

Concord;Partly sunny;68;47;WSW;4;69%;4%;3

Corona;Not as warm;79;50;SE;5;42%;0%;3

Crescent City;Breezy in the p.m.;57;44;N;14;64%;6%;2

Daggett-Barstow;Periods of sun, warm;78;47;WSW;13;21%;0%;3

Edwards AFB;Clouds and sun, warm;76;38;WSW;11;30%;0%;2

El Centro;Partly sunny;85;52;W;4;23%;0%;3

Eureka;Mostly cloudy;57;42;E;8;66%;2%;2

Fairfield;Partial sunshine;69;46;NNW;6;68%;4%;3

Fresno;Partly sunny;67;50;WNW;4;69%;1%;3

Fullerton;Not as warm;71;54;ESE;3;65%;0%;2

Hanford;Partly sunny, nice;69;47;NNW;5;63%;2%;3

Hawthorne;Low clouds may break;69;56;E;4;68%;0%;2

Hayward;Decreasing clouds;69;48;ENE;5;65%;5%;3

Imperial;Partly sunny;85;52;W;4;23%;0%;3

Imperial Beach;Low clouds may break;67;54;SE;6;66%;1%;3

Lancaster;Clouds and sun, warm;76;38;W;12;28%;0%;3

Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;71;45;NNW;8;61%;1%;3

Lincoln;Partly sunny;67;45;N;6;68%;3%;3

Livermore;Partly sunny;67;42;NNW;6;71%;5%;3

Lompoc;Low clouds may break;68;46;NW;9;78%;1%;2

Long Beach;Not as warm;68;55;E;5;70%;0%;2

Los Alamitos;Low clouds may break;70;52;SSE;5;73%;0%;2

Los Angeles;Not as warm;72;54;SSE;5;64%;1%;2

Los Angeles Downtown;Not as warm;72;54;SSE;5;64%;1%;2

Madera;Partly sunny;68;47;NW;6;65%;3%;3

Mammoth;Partly sunny, cooler;46;22;NNE;6;60%;0%;3

Marysville;Sun and some clouds;64;44;NNW;8;69%;2%;3

Mather AFB;Partly sunny;63;46;WNW;7;77%;4%;3

Merced;Periods of sun;67;46;WNW;8;73%;2%;3

Merced (airport);Periods of sun;67;46;WNW;8;73%;2%;3

Miramar Mcas;Not as warm;70;52;SSE;5;57%;1%;3

Modesto;Partly sunny;63;46;N;9;82%;3%;3

Moffett Nas;Decreasing clouds;66;48;SW;6;70%;4%;3

Mojave;Breezy in the p.m.;73;41;NW;13;28%;1%;3

Montague;Partly sunny;50;27;NNE;5;64%;7%;3

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;65;49;E;6;75%;25%;3

Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, cooler;50;28;NW;4;63%;6%;3

Napa County;Partly sunny;68;43;NNW;5;75%;4%;3

Needles;Partly sunny;81;57;NW;5;18%;1%;3

North Island;Low clouds may break;66;55;SE;6;70%;1%;2

Oakland;Partly sunny;67;50;E;5;64%;5%;3

Oceanside;Low clouds may break;69;50;E;5;68%;0%;2

Ontario;Not as warm;76;53;NNW;6;45%;1%;3

Oroville;Sun and some clouds;68;49;NE;5;60%;3%;3

Oxnard;Low clouds may break;64;52;SE;4;75%;0%;2

Palm Springs;Partly sunny;87;60;W;5;17%;0%;3

Palmdale;Breezy in the p.m.;75;41;WSW;12;25%;0%;3

Paso Robles;Partly sunny, nice;75;43;ESE;4;55%;1%;3

Point Mugu;Low clouds may break;64;52;SE;5;71%;0%;2

Porterville;Increasing clouds;69;46;SSE;4;55%;2%;3

Ramona;Not as warm;75;41;ESE;6;44%;1%;4

Redding;Sun and some clouds;68;47;N;11;49%;4%;3

Riverside;Not as warm;78;51;SSE;5;44%;0%;3

Riverside March;Warm with some sun;77;46;ESE;4;41%;1%;3

Sacramento;Partly sunny;63;45;NNW;8;79%;4%;3

Sacramento International;Partly sunny;65;45;NNW;8;70%;3%;3

Salinas;Periods of sun;68;50;E;7;74%;4%;3

San Bernardino;Not as warm;77;53;ENE;5;41%;0%;3

San Carlos;Decreasing clouds;67;48;NNW;6;70%;5%;3

San Diego;Low clouds may break;68;56;S;5;72%;1%;2

San Diego Brown;Low clouds may break;72;51;SE;5;52%;1%;3

San Diego Montgomery;Not as warm;71;55;SE;5;57%;1%;3

San Francisco;Partial sunshine;66;52;NE;6;69%;5%;3

San Jose;Decreasing clouds;69;49;S;7;69%;4%;3

San Luis Obispo;Low clouds may break;75;49;NNE;8;58%;1%;2

San Nicolas Island;Cooler;64;54;NW;13;79%;1%;2

Sandberg;Breezy, not as warm;67;51;NW;15;32%;0%;3

Santa Ana;Not as warm;73;53;SSE;5;64%;1%;2

Santa Barbara;Low clouds may break;69;48;ENE;5;77%;1%;2

Santa Maria;Low clouds may break;69;46;NW;8;74%;1%;2

Santa Monica;Low clouds may break;66;54;E;4;74%;0%;2

Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;69;41;NNE;4;66%;3%;3

Santa Ynez;Increasing clouds;77;43;NE;5;73%;1%;3

Santee;Partly sunny, nice;76;49;SSE;6;45%;1%;3

South Lake Tahoe;Sun and some clouds;52;24;ESE;5;52%;0%;3

Stockton;Partly sunny;63;41;WNW;7;79%;3%;3

Thermal;Partly sunny;85;49;NW;4;29%;0%;3

Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;56;21;ENE;3;57%;0%;3

Twentynine Palms;Clouds and sun, warm;82;52;WNW;5;17%;1%;3

Ukiah;Partly sunny;68;40;E;3;65%;2%;3

Vacaville;Sun and some clouds;69;45;NNW;6;66%;5%;3

Van Nuys;Not as warm;73;52;SE;5;55%;26%;3

Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds may break;66;49;NNW;9;80%;1%;2

Victorville;Clouds and sun, warm;75;38;SSW;8;36%;1%;3

Visalia;Partly sunny, nice;69;46;NW;3;71%;1%;3

Watsonville;Partly sunny;70;46;NNE;5;72%;4%;3

