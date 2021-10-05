CA Forecast for Thursday, October 7, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Cloudy and cooler;55;32;N;6;67%;45%;2 Arcata;Cloudy and cool;58;45;ENE;7;81%;8%;2 Auburn;Mostly cloudy;71;52;SSE;5;55%;14%;2 Avalon;Partly sunny, cool;71;60;W;6;68%;8%;3 Bakersfield;Partly sunny;78;58;ESE;6;39%;0%;4 Beale AFB;Cooler;75;52;SE;8;61%;11%;3 Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;61;36;SSW;6;78%;15%;6 Bishop;Partly sunny, nice;78;41;NW;8;34%;0%;5 Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;57;46;E;8;56%;15%;3 Blythe;Mostly sunny;93;71;S;6;37%;0%;5 Burbank;Partly sunny, cool;74;59;SSE;5;66%;27%;5 Camarillo;Clouds and sun, cool;73;58;E;5;66%;3%;4 Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny, cool;74;63;WNW;5;69%;14%;5 Campo;Mostly cloudy;76;52;WNW;7;52%;12%;4 Carlsbad;Partly sunny;73;61;W;6;73%;14%;5 Chico;Cooler;74;52;NE;5;55%;16%;3 China Lake;Partly sunny;85;54;SSW;8;33%;0%;5 Chino;Partly sunny, cool;77;59;WSW;6;65%;54%;5 Concord;Mostly cloudy, cool;74;53;SSW;9;53%;3%;2 Corona;Mostly cloudy;78;61;W;7;62%;9%;4 Crescent City;Cloudy and cool;59;46;NNW;10;77%;15%;2 Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;85;59;WSW;7;36%;0%;5 Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;80;54;SW;8;45%;0%;5 El Centro;Partly sunny;92;68;W;4;40%;0%;5 Eureka;Cloudy and cool;58;47;NE;7;80%;8%;2 Fairfield;Mostly cloudy;76;51;WSW;9;60%;3%;2 Fresno;Not as warm;78;59;WNW;5;46%;0%;4 Fullerton;Partly sunny;76;63;S;4;67%;9%;5 Hanford;Not as warm;77;55;NW;5;47%;2%;5 Hawthorne;Some sun, pleasant;72;63;SSW;6;71%;9%;5 Hayward;Cloudy and cool;68;55;WSW;9;64%;3%;2 Imperial;Partly sunny;92;68;W;4;40%;0%;5 Imperial Beach;Mostly cloudy;72;64;N;9;81%;29%;2 Lancaster;Partly sunny;78;52;SW;9;40%;0%;5 Lemoore Nas;Not as warm;79;53;NW;9;42%;0%;5 Lincoln;Rather cloudy, cool;75;52;SSE;6;56%;10%;2 Livermore;Rather cloudy, cool;72;50;WSW;8;60%;3%;2 Lompoc;Clouds and sun, cool;66;51;NW;7;85%;1%;2 Long Beach;Some sun, pleasant;74;62;SSW;5;67%;10%;5 Los Alamitos;Sun and some clouds;75;61;SSW;5;70%;10%;5 Los Angeles;Partly sunny, cool;74;59;SSW;6;77%;8%;5 Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny, cool;74;59;SSW;6;77%;8%;5 Madera;Not as warm;76;53;NW;5;52%;1%;4 Mammoth;A morning shower;52;30;N;6;72%;73%;2 Marysville;Becoming cloudy;75;51;SE;5;55%;11%;3 Mather AFB;Not as warm;75;51;S;6;57%;5%;3 Merced;Not as warm;76;54;WNW;6;55%;6%;4 Merced (airport);Not as warm;76;54;WNW;6;55%;6%;4 Miramar Mcas;Mostly cloudy, cool;72;60;NW;6;75%;15%;3 Modesto;Partly sunny;74;53;NNW;6;61%;6%;4 Moffett Nas;Cloudy and cool;67;53;W;7;66%;2%;2 Mojave;Partly sunny, nice;78;50;W;9;37%;1%;5 Montague;Inc. clouds;62;36;NNW;4;48%;36%;3 Monterey Rabr;Inc. clouds;65;53;WNW;6;72%;0%;3 Mount Shasta;A shower in the a.m.;59;36;NNW;3;59%;63%;3 Napa County;Cloudy and cool;71;47;SW;8;65%;4%;2 Needles;Mostly sunny;91;72;SSW;5;36%;1%;5 North Island;Mostly cloudy;74;65;NNW;8;67%;18%;2 Oakland;Cloudy and cool;69;57;SW;10;62%;4%;2 Oceanside;Partly sunny;73;61;W;6;73%;14%;5 Ontario;Partly sunny, cool;77;59;WSW;6;65%;54%;5 Oroville;Cooler;74;54;E;5;53%;12%;2 Oxnard;Clouds and sun, cool;69;57;E;7;77%;3%;4 Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;91;66;WNW;5;35%;0%;5 Palmdale;Mostly sunny;78;51;WSW;9;46%;0%;5 Paso Robles;Sunny intervals;78;47;W;4;48%;0%;4 Point Mugu;Partly sunny, cool;69;55;ENE;6;73%;3%;4 Porterville;Mostly sunny;78;55;SE;5;42%;2%;5 Ramona;Mostly cloudy, cool;74;54;W;6;72%;12%;4 Redding;A morning shower;73;50;N;4;50%;55%;2 Riverside;Mostly sunny;78;60;W;6;65%;9%;5 Riverside March;Partly sunny;76;59;SW;6;67%;11%;5 Sacramento;Clouds and sun, cool;76;53;SSW;6;59%;5%;3 Sacramento International;Rather cloudy;76;54;S;7;54%;5%;2 Salinas;Clouds and sun, cool;68;53;SSW;8;74%;0%;3 San Bernardino;Partly sunny;77;57;SW;5;66%;9%;5 San Carlos;Cloudy and cool;68;55;W;9;64%;3%;2 San Diego;Mostly cloudy;72;64;W;6;72%;18%;2 San Diego Brown;Mostly cloudy;74;62;NW;6;70%;17%;2 San Diego Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;74;64;NW;6;69%;15%;3 San Francisco;Mostly cloudy;69;57;W;12;60%;4%;2 San Jose;Mostly cloudy, cool;69;53;NW;6;61%;2%;2 San Luis Obispo;Clouds and sun, cool;71;52;SSE;7;67%;1%;4 San Nicolas Island;Clouds and sun, cool;68;57;W;6;72%;3%;4 Sandberg;Partly sunny;71;53;SW;9;44%;3%;5 Santa Ana;Sun and some clouds;75;63;SW;5;67%;12%;5 Santa Barbara;Cool with some sun;69;52;ESE;6;83%;3%;5 Santa Maria;Clouds and sun, cool;65;51;WSW;6;84%;1%;4 Santa Monica;Partly sunny, cool;70;60;SW;5;78%;7%;5 Santa Rosa;Cloudy and cool;71;45;SW;7;64%;6%;2 Santa Ynez;Periods of sun, cool;75;46;WNW;6;84%;2%;4 Santee;Sun and some clouds;76;59;W;6;63%;10%;5 South Lake Tahoe;A shower in the p.m.;56;36;SSW;9;50%;80%;2 Stockton;Cool with some sun;73;50;WNW;6;58%;3%;3 Thermal;Mostly sunny;91;63;NW;6;40%;0%;5 Truckee-Tahoe;Cooler with a shower;59;34;S;10;52%;44%;3 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;86;62;SW;7;37%;1%;5 Ukiah;Cooler;74;43;N;5;53%;41%;3 Vacaville;Mostly cloudy;75;51;SW;6;52%;5%;2 Van Nuys;Partly sunny, cool;74;59;SSE;6;67%;6%;5 Vandenberg AFB;Clouds and sun, cool;65;51;NW;6;84%;1%;2 Victorville;Partly sunny;78;48;S;9;53%;6%;5 Visalia;Not as warm;78;54;NW;5;51%;0%;5 Watsonville;More clouds than sun;69;52;ESE;6;65%;1%;2 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather