CA Forecast for Wednesday, October 6, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Mostly sunny;72;35;SSW;9;35%;3%;4 Arcata;Showers around;60;47;N;4;72%;83%;2 Auburn;Partly sunny;81;55;SSE;6;28%;1%;4 Avalon;Clouds and sun, cool;75;59;W;6;62%;27%;5 Bakersfield;Partly sunny;87;62;ENE;6;26%;1%;5 Beale AFB;Sunny and not as hot;84;54;SSE;10;31%;2%;4 Big Bear City;A t-storm around;59;35;S;6;79%;42%;5 Bishop;Partly sunny;81;44;WNW;8;26%;1%;5 Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;67;50;ESE;8;27%;1%;5 Blythe;A thunderstorm;89;68;SE;7;43%;51%;4 Burbank;Clouds breaking;79;58;SSE;5;54%;26%;5 Camarillo;Clouds breaking;76;59;ESE;6;59%;25%;5 Camp Pendleton;Clouds breaking;76;62;WNW;6;65%;26%;5 Campo;Clouds breaking;77;50;WNW;7;50%;25%;5 Carlsbad;Some sun returning;77;58;S;7;69%;27%;5 Chico;Mostly sunny;86;55;SE;7;31%;8%;4 China Lake;Variable cloudiness;85;54;SW;7;28%;2%;4 Chino;Clouds breaking;82;59;WSW;7;58%;27%;5 Concord;Not as warm;78;57;SW;9;47%;1%;5 Corona;Clouds breaking;84;59;WSW;7;56%;27%;5 Crescent City;Rain;59;47;NNW;8;85%;82%;1 Daggett-Barstow;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;59;WSW;7;41%;43%;4 Edwards AFB;Clouds breaking;82;53;WSW;8;39%;25%;5 El Centro;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;66;WNW;5;47%;43%;5 Eureka;Showers around;59;48;N;4;73%;83%;2 Fairfield;Cooler;80;56;WSW;11;47%;1%;4 Fresno;Periods of sun, warm;85;62;WNW;4;34%;1%;5 Fullerton;Clouds breaking;81;62;SSE;5;60%;27%;5 Hanford;Partly sunny;88;55;NW;4;38%;2%;5 Hawthorne;Some sun returning;75;62;S;7;66%;26%;5 Hayward;Cooler;73;58;WSW;8;55%;1%;5 Imperial;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;66;WNW;5;47%;43%;5 Imperial Beach;Clouds breaking;74;64;NW;9;77%;27%;5 Lancaster;Clouds breaking;82;51;WSW;8;33%;25%;5 Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;90;56;NW;6;27%;0%;5 Lincoln;Warm with sunshine;85;55;SSE;7;34%;2%;4 Livermore;Not as warm;82;55;WSW;7;45%;1%;5 Lompoc;Partly sunny, cool;70;52;NNE;7;72%;0%;5 Long Beach;Clouds breaking;78;62;S;7;61%;27%;5 Los Alamitos;Clouds breaking;79;60;SW;5;64%;27%;5 Los Angeles;Clouds breaking;78;58;SSW;6;62%;26%;5 Los Angeles Downtown;Clouds breaking;78;58;SSW;6;62%;26%;5 Madera;Partly sunny, warm;89;56;NW;5;35%;2%;5 Mammoth;Mostly sunny;70;36;SSW;10;37%;27%;4 Marysville;Abundant sunshine;86;54;SSE;8;34%;2%;4 Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;84;55;SSE;8;35%;2%;4 Merced;Clouds and sun;89;58;WNW;5;33%;0%;5 Merced (airport);Clouds and sun;89;58;WNW;5;33%;0%;5 Miramar Mcas;Clouds breaking;75;60;NNW;6;71%;27%;5 Modesto;Partly sunny;85;56;NNW;6;35%;0%;5 Moffett Nas;Fog in the morning;72;57;WNW;7;60%;1%;5 Mojave;Some sun returning;80;49;WNW;9;30%;2%;5 Montague;Partly sunny, nice;76;43;N;8;30%;51%;4 Monterey Rabr;Patchy morning fog;68;55;SW;5;68%;1%;5 Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, nice;71;41;NNW;2;33%;31%;4 Napa County;Fog in the morning;74;52;WSW;10;62%;2%;4 Needles;A thunderstorm;86;68;ENE;6;40%;56%;4 North Island;Clouds breaking;75;64;NW;8;69%;27%;5 Oakland;Low clouds and fog;69;60;WSW;9;59%;2%;4 Oceanside;Some sun returning;77;58;S;7;69%;27%;5 Ontario;Clouds breaking;82;59;WSW;7;58%;27%;5 Oroville;Sunny;86;56;SSE;7;32%;3%;4 Oxnard;Clouds breaking;71;58;N;8;71%;25%;5 Palm Springs;A t-storm around;90;67;WNW;6;38%;40%;5 Palmdale;Clouds breaking;81;53;SW;8;41%;25%;5 Paso Robles;Periods of sun;83;50;S;7;39%;0%;5 Point Mugu;Some sun returning;72;56;N;7;69%;25%;5 Porterville;Periods of sun;87;57;SSE;5;32%;4%;5 Ramona;Some sun returning;78;52;ESE;6;62%;26%;5 Redding;Partly sunny;82;52;SW;5;31%;24%;4 Riverside;Clouds breaking;83;58;WSW;7;55%;27%;5 Riverside March;Clouds breaking;81;57;SSE;7;55%;27%;5 Sacramento;Mostly sunny;83;56;SSW;8;43%;2%;4 Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;84;56;SSE;10;37%;2%;4 Salinas;Fog in the morning;73;56;SSE;9;61%;0%;5 San Bernardino;Clouds breaking;82;58;SW;6;55%;27%;5 San Carlos;Patchy morning fog;74;58;W;8;60%;2%;4 San Diego;Some sun returning;75;64;WNW;7;75%;27%;5 San Diego Brown;Clouds breaking;77;61;NW;6;64%;27%;5 San Diego Montgomery;Some sun returning;77;62;NW;6;65%;27%;5 San Francisco;Low clouds and fog;67;59;W;11;64%;2%;4 San Jose;Not as warm;76;57;NW;7;51%;1%;4 San Luis Obispo;Clouds and sun, cool;75;54;NE;6;60%;0%;5 San Nicolas Island;Clouds and sun;70;58;W;7;72%;26%;5 Sandberg;Clouds breaking;74;57;WSW;10;38%;25%;5 Santa Ana;Some sun returning;80;61;SW;5;63%;27%;5 Santa Barbara;Clouds breaking;71;53;W;6;78%;2%;5 Santa Maria;Periods of sun;70;52;N;6;71%;0%;5 Santa Monica;Clouds breaking;72;60;SSW;7;74%;26%;5 Santa Rosa;Low clouds and fog;74;51;WSW;5;59%;4%;4 Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;79;50;NNE;6;76%;2%;5 Santee;Clouds breaking;81;58;W;6;60%;26%;5 South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;64;38;SW;7;38%;1%;5 Stockton;Mostly sunny;84;54;WNW;6;42%;1%;5 Thermal;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;64;NW;5;49%;43%;5 Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny, nice;69;35;SSW;7;35%;1%;5 Twentynine Palms;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;61;WSW;7;45%;44%;4 Ukiah;Cooler;80;50;WNW;4;42%;14%;4 Vacaville;Partly sunny, cooler;82;54;SW;9;40%;1%;4 Van Nuys;Clouds breaking;78;58;SSE;6;55%;26%;5 Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;68;52;N;6;72%;0%;5 Victorville;Some sun returning;79;48;SSW;7;47%;26%;5 Visalia;More clouds than sun;87;56;NW;5;38%;2%;4 Watsonville;Patchy morning 