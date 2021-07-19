Skip to main content
CA Forecast for Wednesday, July 21, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Mostly sunny;91;45;WNW;9;29%;0%;11

Arcata;Periods of sun, cool;61;53;NW;7;81%;3%;4

Auburn;Sunny and warm;94;67;SSE;6;26%;0%;11

Avalon;Partly sunny;81;64;WSW;7;41%;0%;10

Bakersfield;Mostly sunny and hot;103;75;NNW;7;21%;0%;11

Beale AFB;Sunny and warm;97;60;SSE;9;32%;0%;10

Big Bear City;Partly sunny;77;49;W;7;39%;25%;12

Bishop;Partly sunny;97;63;WNW;7;24%;0%;12

Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;80;66;E;8;34%;1%;11

Blythe;Partly sunny and hot;112;92;SSW;8;32%;33%;11

Burbank;Mostly sunny, warm;92;69;SSE;6;40%;0%;11

Camarillo;Partly sunny;82;66;SSE;8;55%;0%;10

Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;79;67;SSW;7;63%;0%;10

Campo;Partly sunny;93;65;WSW;9;30%;3%;12

Carlsbad;Partly sunny;80;66;SSW;8;65%;0%;10

Chico;Sunny and warm;98;66;SE;6;29%;0%;10

China Lake;Partly sunny;107;81;WSW;7;18%;1%;11

Chino;Mostly sunny, warm;95;66;WSW;7;39%;0%;11

Concord;Plenty of sunshine;90;56;SSW;13;45%;0%;11

Corona;Partly sunny;94;65;WSW;7;39%;0%;11

Crescent City;Partly sunny;59;53;NNW;7;87%;3%;4

Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;106;81;WSW;10;19%;1%;11

Edwards AFB;Windy in the p.m.;103;74;SW;10;19%;0%;12

El Centro;Partly sunny;109;85;WSW;7;29%;15%;10

Eureka;Periods of sun, cool;59;53;NNW;8;83%;3%;4

Fairfield;Sunshine, seasonable;91;54;WSW;13;42%;0%;11

Fresno;Mostly sunny, warm;104;71;NW;7;25%;0%;11

Fullerton;Partly sunny;89;69;S;6;50%;0%;10

Hanford;Mostly sunny, warm;103;68;NNW;6;29%;0%;11

Hawthorne;Partly sunny;80;67;SSW;8;63%;0%;10

Hayward;Partly sunny;72;56;SW;10;63%;0%;10

Imperial;Partly sunny;109;85;WSW;7;29%;15%;10

Imperial Beach;Humid;77;68;WNW;10;78%;1%;11

Lancaster;Mostly sunny;102;76;WSW;10;19%;0%;12

Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;105;65;NW;7;24%;0%;11

Lincoln;Sunny and warm;96;59;SSE;7;33%;0%;10

Livermore;Plenty of sun;84;55;WSW;10;42%;0%;11

Lompoc;Partly sunny;71;56;NW;10;73%;0%;11

Long Beach;Partly sunny;84;68;SSW;7;58%;0%;10

Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;89;68;SSW;6;49%;0%;10

Los Angeles;Partly sunny;89;70;SSW;7;50%;0%;10

Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;89;70;SSW;7;50%;0%;10

Madera;Sunny and warm;102;64;NW;7;26%;0%;11

Mammoth;Sunshine, very warm;92;48;NW;9;28%;0%;10

Marysville;Sunny and warm;98;58;SSE;7;33%;0%;10

Mather AFB;Sunny and warm;95;58;S;9;34%;0%;11

Merced;Sunny and warm;101;63;WNW;8;28%;0%;11

Merced (airport);Sunny and warm;101;63;WNW;8;28%;0%;11

Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;85;66;WSW;7;54%;0%;11

Modesto;Sunny and warm;96;62;NNW;9;31%;0%;11

Moffett Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;73;57;WSW;10;64%;0%;10

Mojave;Mostly sunny;99;77;WNW;10;17%;0%;12

Montague;Breezy in the p.m.;95;58;N;8;27%;2%;10

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;67;55;W;9;74%;0%;11

Mount Shasta;Sunshine;91;52;NNW;1;29%;1%;10

Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;79;54;SW;13;59%;0%;11

Needles;Sun and clouds, warm;112;92;SSE;7;26%;36%;10

North Island;Partly sunny;76;68;WNW;9;70%;0%;10

Oakland;Some sun;70;55;SSW;10;68%;0%;10

Oceanside;Partly sunny;80;66;SSW;8;65%;0%;10

Ontario;Mostly sunny, warm;95;66;WSW;7;39%;0%;11

Oroville;Sunshine and warm;100;68;SE;6;30%;2%;10

Oxnard;Partly sunny;75;65;SE;9;70%;0%;10

Palm Springs;Warm with some sun;112;87;WNW;7;20%;3%;11

Palmdale;Mostly sunny;101;75;SW;11;21%;0%;12

Paso Robles;Breezy in the p.m.;99;58;NW;8;31%;0%;11

Point Mugu;Partly sunny;76;64;S;9;68%;0%;10

Porterville;Mostly sunny, warm;103;68;S;7;27%;0%;11

Ramona;Clouds and sun;93;61;S;7;39%;0%;12

Redding;Sunny and very warm;102;67;NW;7;23%;0%;10

Riverside;Mostly sunny, warm;98;70;WSW;7;37%;0%;11

Riverside March;Clouds and sun;96;67;WSW;7;34%;0%;12

Sacramento;Sunny and warm;95;55;S;7;38%;0%;10

Sacramento International;Sunny and warm;96;58;SSE;9;37%;0%;10

Salinas;Breezy in the p.m.;71;55;SSW;11;66%;0%;10

San Bernardino;Sunshine and warm;100;73;SW;6;31%;0%;11

San Carlos;Partly sunny;72;55;WSW;10;62%;0%;10

San Diego;Some sun;77;67;WNW;7;70%;0%;10

San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;83;67;W;7;53%;2%;11

San Diego Montgomery;Periods of sun;83;68;W;7;55%;0%;11

San Francisco;Some sun;68;58;WSW;13;61%;0%;10

San Jose;Partly sunny;78;56;NW;9;57%;0%;10

San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;81;58;WNW;9;57%;0%;10

San Nicolas Island;Breezy in the p.m.;71;60;WNW;12;73%;0%;11

Sandberg;Very warm;92;72;NW;12;22%;0%;12

Santa Ana;Partly sunny;88;69;SW;6;47%;0%;10

Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;79;63;NE;7;67%;0%;10

Santa Maria;Partly sunny;74;55;SW;8;71%;0%;10

Santa Monica;Partly sunny;77;66;SSE;7;67%;0%;10

Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;78;52;WSW;7;52%;0%;11

Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;95;54;NNW;7;76%;0%;11

Santee;Very warm;93;68;W;7;42%;2%;11

South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;78;48;SW;8;38%;0%;12

Stockton;Plenty of sunshine;94;57;W;8;36%;0%;11

Thermal;Very warm;111;82;NW;6;23%;6%;10

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;84;44;S;9;37%;0%;11

Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;107;86;WSW;5;23%;6%;11

Ukiah;Sunny;94;53;WNW;8;35%;0%;10

Vacaville;Sunny and hot;97;58;SW;9;35%;0%;11

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny, warm;92;69;SSE;6;42%;0%;11

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;70;55;NW;8;73%;0%;11

Victorville;Partly sunny;98;66;SSW;7;26%;0%;12

Visalia;Mostly sunny and hot;102;67;NW;6;38%;0%;11

Watsonville;Mostly sunny;76;53;SSE;7;63%;0%;11

