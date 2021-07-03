CA Forecast for Monday, July 5, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Warm with some sun;92;51;SW;8;26%;1%;11 Arcata;Periods of sun;67;56;W;6;72%;6%;4 Auburn;Sunny and warm;92;66;SSE;5;35%;0%;11 Avalon;Partly sunny;75;58;WNW;6;65%;0%;11 Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;101;72;NNE;7;18%;0%;11 Beale AFB;Warm with sunshine;96;60;SSE;8;42%;0%;11 Big Bear City;Mostly sunny, nice;79;48;WSW;11;36%;1%;13 Bishop;Mostly sunny;98;64;NW;7;19%;1%;12 Blue Canyon;A stray t-shower;81;67;ENE;6;38%;40%;12 Blythe;Mostly sunny and hot;109;86;SSW;10;30%;1%;12 Burbank;Partly sunny;88;63;SSE;6;46%;0%;11 Camarillo;Partly sunny, nice;76;62;SSW;8;62%;0%;11 Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny, cool;73;61;W;7;73%;0%;11 Campo;Windy in the p.m.;92;59;WSW;12;24%;0%;12 Carlsbad;Partly sunny;73;61;WSW;7;76%;0%;11 Chico;Sunny and hot;98;67;SE;6;33%;0%;11 China Lake;Hot, becoming breezy;109;75;SW;11;12%;0%;12 Chino;Mostly sunny, warm;92;58;WSW;8;43%;0%;12 Concord;Mostly sunny;82;57;SW;12;53%;4%;11 Corona;Mostly sunny;91;59;WSW;7;45%;0%;12 Crescent City;Periods of sun;62;53;SE;5;89%;4%;4 Daggett-Barstow;Breezy in the p.m.;108;78;WSW;15;10%;0%;12 Edwards AFB;Windy in the p.m.;103;68;SW;15;12%;0%;12 El Centro;Partly sunny, warm;109;79;SSW;7;32%;0%;12 Eureka;Partly sunny;64;57;NNW;7;76%;6%;4 Fairfield;Mostly sunny;84;56;WSW;14;49%;1%;11 Fresno;Hot with sunshine;100;69;NW;5;32%;0%;11 Fullerton;Partly sunny;82;63;S;6;59%;0%;11 Hanford;Sunny and hot;100;65;NW;5;30%;0%;11 Hawthorne;Partly sunny;73;62;SSW;8;71%;0%;11 Hayward;Mostly sunny;75;58;W;9;60%;6%;11 Imperial;Partly sunny, warm;109;79;SSW;7;32%;0%;12 Imperial Beach;Humid;72;63;NW;10;85%;0%;11 Lancaster;Hot, becoming breezy;101;71;SW;15;11%;0%;12 Lemoore Nas;Sunny and hot;102;63;NW;5;32%;0%;11 Lincoln;Sunny and seasonable;94;60;SSE;7;40%;0%;11 Livermore;Sunny;86;57;WSW;9;49%;1%;11 Lompoc;Some sun;68;55;NNW;11;74%;1%;7 Long Beach;Some sun;77;61;SSW;7;67%;0%;11 Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;82;63;SW;7;53%;0%;11 Los Angeles;Partly sunny;83;64;S;7;55%;1%;11 Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;83;64;S;7;55%;1%;11 Madera;Sunny and hot;99;62;NW;6;32%;0%;11 Mammoth;Partly sunny and hot;94;56;W;9;24%;1%;11 Marysville;Sunlit and warm;98;58;SSE;6;39%;0%;11 Mather AFB;Sunny;92;57;S;9;43%;0%;11 Merced;Sunny and hot;97;63;WNW;8;42%;0%;11 Merced (airport);Sunny and hot;97;63;WNW;8;42%;0%;11 Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;77;61;WNW;7;67%;0%;11 Modesto;Plenty of sun;93;60;NNW;9;44%;0%;11 Moffett Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;73;58;N;9;68%;6%;11 Mojave;Hot, becoming breezy;100;76;WNW;13;10%;0%;12 Montague;Very hot;101;62;N;6;24%;0%;11 Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;70;58;W;8;70%;4%;11 Mount Shasta;Hot;95;56;NNW;1;32%;0%;11 Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;72;54;WSW;14;71%;4%;11 Needles;Mostly sunny and hot;111;90;S;8;23%;0%;12 North Island;Partly sunny;71;63;WNW;9;75%;0%;11 Oakland;Some sun;69;58;WSW;10;67%;7%;10 Oceanside;Partly sunny;73;61;WSW;7;76%;0%;11 Ontario;Mostly sunny, warm;92;58;WSW;8;43%;0%;12 Oroville;Sunny and warm;99;67;SSE;6;35%;0%;11 Oxnard;Partly sunny;70;59;WNW;9;76%;0%;11 Palm Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;111;81;W;7;17%;0%;12 Palmdale;Hot, becoming breezy;100;68;SW;15;12%;0%;12 Paso Robles;Breezy in the p.m.;87;52;S;10;48%;0%;11 Point Mugu;Partly sunny;71;58;WNW;9;71%;0%;11 Porterville;Sunny and hot;101;65;S;6;26%;0%;11 Ramona;Turning sunny;89;54;E;7;49%;0%;12 Redding;Sunny and hot;104;71;S;7;27%;0%;11 Riverside;Seasonably hot;95;62;WSW;8;37%;0%;12 Riverside March;Mostly sunny;95;60;W;7;37%;0%;12 Sacramento;Sunshine;91;56;S;8;43%;0%;11 Sacramento International;Sunny and warm;93;58;SSE;10;45%;0%;11 Salinas;Breezy in the p.m.;70;57;NW;10;71%;0%;10 San Bernardino;Mostly sunny, warm;98;67;SSW;7;33%;0%;12 San Carlos;Partly sunny;75;58;WSW;8;54%;8%;10 San Diego;Partly sunny, cool;71;61;WNW;7;71%;0%;11 San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;76;61;WNW;7;66%;0%;11 San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;76;62;WNW;7;69%;0%;11 San Francisco;Partly sunny;70;60;WSW;12;58%;11%;10 San Jose;Mostly sunny;77;57;NNE;8;62%;3%;11 San Luis Obispo;Breezy in the p.m.;74;55;NW;10;64%;1%;11 San Nicolas Island;Windy;67;56;WNW;20;75%;0%;11 Sandberg;Breezy in the p.m.;92;70;WNW;13;16%;0%;12 Santa Ana;Partly sunny;82;62;SSW;6;53%;1%;11 Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;74;59;N;6;66%;0%;11 Santa Maria;Partly sunny;70;54;NW;9;71%;1%;11 Santa Monica;Some sun;71;61;E;7;74%;0%;11 Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;77;54;WSW;7;63%;7%;11 Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny, humid;91;50;NNW;7;68%;1%;12 Santee;Turning sunny;87;61;WSW;6;44%;0%;12 South Lake Tahoe;A stray t-shower;76;48;WSW;6;43%;41%;12 Stockton;Sunshine;90;56;NW;7;45%;0%;11 Thermal;Remaining very warm;110;77;NW;6;21%;0%;12 Truckee-Tahoe;A stray t-shower;84;43;W;5;40%;40%;12 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;107;83;WSW;5;13%;0%;12 Ukiah;Sunny and hot;97;57;WSW;6;40%;4%;11 Vacaville;Sunshine, seasonable;93;58;SW;9;41%;0%;11 Van Nuys;Partly sunny;86;63;SSE;7;46%;0%;11 Vandenberg AFB;Some sun;68;54;NNW;9;75%;1%;7 Victorville;Mostly sunny;97;62;SSW;12;21%;0%;12 Visalia;Sunny and hot;99;65;WSW;5;39%;0%;11 Watsonville;Partly sunny;71;56;WSW;8;64%;2%;11 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather