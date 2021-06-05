Skip to main content
CA Forecast

CA Forecast for Monday, June 7, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Mostly sunny, warm;78;35;NNW;8;26%;3%;11

Arcata;Mostly sunny, cool;59;47;N;9;74%;15%;10

Auburn;Sunny;88;57;SSE;6;26%;1%;11

Avalon;Low clouds breaking;62;53;SSE;6;72%;4%;4

Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;97;67;N;8;17%;0%;11

Beale AFB;Sunny and very warm;93;57;SSW;7;31%;1%;11

Big Bear City;Mostly sunny, nice;78;40;SW;7;34%;2%;13

Bishop;Very hot;101;58;NW;9;11%;0%;12

Blue Canyon;Sunshine, pleasant;73;55;ESE;9;29%;2%;12

Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;105;75;S;9;14%;0%;12

Burbank;Partly sunny;76;57;SSE;7;64%;3%;11

Camarillo;Low clouds breaking;71;60;WNW;8;64%;3%;5

Camp Pendleton;Low clouds breaking;68;61;S;8;68%;1%;4

Campo;Breezy in the p.m.;78;50;WSW;11;35%;1%;12

Carlsbad;Low clouds breaking;69;60;SSW;8;68%;1%;4

Chico;Sunny and very warm;93;61;N;6;22%;1%;11

China Lake;Hot, becoming breezy;103;72;SSW;10;13%;0%;12

Chino;Fog to sun;80;57;WSW;8;52%;2%;11

Concord;Breezy in the p.m.;86;53;SW;11;38%;2%;11

Corona;Fog, then sun;82;57;W;7;51%;1%;11

Crescent City;Mostly sunny;57;47;NNW;11;75%;10%;10

Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny and hot;101;69;WSW;13;13%;0%;12

Edwards AFB;Windy;92;61;WSW;21;21%;0%;12

El Centro;Warm, turning breezy;103;70;W;7;23%;0%;12

Eureka;Mostly sunny, cool;57;48;N;10;75%;15%;10

Fairfield;Mostly sunny;89;53;WSW;13;32%;2%;11

Fresno;Sunshine and hot;95;62;NW;6;29%;0%;11

Fullerton;Partly sunny;73;61;SSE;6;73%;3%;11

Hanford;Sunny and very warm;96;59;NW;6;26%;2%;11

Hawthorne;Low clouds breaking;68;60;SSE;8;67%;3%;5

Hayward;Partly sunny;73;52;SW;10;51%;2%;10

Imperial;Warm, turning breezy;103;70;W;7;23%;0%;12

Imperial Beach;Low clouds breaking;67;60;SW;10;78%;1%;4

Lancaster;Breezy in the p.m.;87;60;SW;19;19%;1%;12

Lemoore Nas;Sunshine and hot;96;57;W;7;29%;0%;11

Lincoln;Mostly sunny, warm;93;56;SSE;6;27%;2%;11

Livermore;Mostly sunny;84;50;WSW;10;38%;2%;11

Lompoc;Fog, then sun, cool;65;51;NW;8;72%;2%;7

Long Beach;Low clouds breaking;68;60;SSE;7;68%;3%;5

Los Alamitos;Low clouds breaking;72;62;S;7;53%;3%;5

Los Angeles;Partly sunny;75;60;S;7;58%;4%;12

Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;75;60;S;7;58%;4%;12

Madera;Hot with sunshine;94;56;NW;7;28%;2%;11

Mammoth;Mostly sunny, warm;76;36;NW;9;27%;2%;11

Marysville;Sunny and hot;94;57;SE;5;26%;1%;11

Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;91;53;S;7;33%;2%;11

Merced;Sunny;91;55;WSW;9;35%;0%;11

Merced (airport);Sunny;91;55;WSW;9;35%;0%;11

Miramar Mcas;Low clouds breaking;70;59;SSW;7;64%;1%;4

Modesto;Mostly sunny, warm;90;56;N;8;34%;0%;11

Moffett Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;72;53;WSW;10;55%;1%;11

Mojave;Sunny, breezy, warm;92;66;WSW;14;13%;0%;12

Montague;Breezy in the p.m.;79;41;N;10;27%;6%;11

Monterey Rabr;Clouds breaking;66;53;W;10;62%;1%;10

Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny, warm;78;42;NNW;5;28%;5%;11

Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;78;49;W;13;52%;2%;11

Needles;Sunshine and hot;107;81;S;10;9%;0%;12

North Island;Low clouds breaking;65;59;WSW;8;71%;1%;4

Oakland;Mostly sunny;72;53;WSW;10;54%;2%;11

Oceanside;Low clouds breaking;69;60;SSW;8;68%;1%;4

Ontario;Fog to sun;80;57;WSW;8;52%;2%;11

Oroville;Sunny and very warm;94;59;SE;6;27%;2%;11

Oxnard;Low clouds breaking;66;57;N;9;73%;3%;5

Palm Springs;Warm, turning breezy;102;70;WNW;9;21%;0%;12

Palmdale;Breezy in the p.m.;89;59;WSW;19;21%;1%;12

Paso Robles;Not as warm;76;48;SSW;12;57%;1%;11

Point Mugu;Low clouds breaking;67;58;SSE;9;70%;4%;4

Porterville;Hot with sunshine;96;59;S;7;23%;2%;11

Ramona;Fog to sun;79;52;SSW;7;55%;1%;11

Redding;Mostly sunny, warm;92;61;NW;10;17%;4%;11

Riverside;Mostly sunny;83;58;WSW;7;46%;1%;12

Riverside March;Mostly sunny;82;55;SSW;6;48%;2%;12

Sacramento;Mostly sunny;93;55;SSW;7;29%;2%;11

Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;92;56;SW;7;35%;1%;11

Salinas;Breezy in the p.m.;66;53;SSW;11;63%;1%;10

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;85;57;SSW;7;45%;1%;12

San Carlos;Partly sunny;72;51;W;10;47%;2%;10

San Diego;Low clouds breaking;68;61;SSW;7;61%;1%;4

San Diego Brown;Low clouds breaking;71;59;SW;7;62%;1%;11

San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds breaking;69;59;SW;7;69%;1%;4

San Francisco;Breezy in the p.m.;67;52;W;15;52%;2%;10

San Jose;Mostly sunny;75;52;WSW;9;51%;1%;11

San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;66;52;SE;9;70%;1%;11

San Nicolas Island;Low clouds breaking;63;53;WNW;10;75%;4%;5

Sandberg;Sunshine and warm;79;56;SSW;13;34%;1%;12

Santa Ana;Low clouds breaking;74;61;SSW;7;53%;3%;5

Santa Barbara;Low clouds, then sun;67;56;S;7;69%;26%;7

Santa Maria;Fog to sun;66;50;SW;10;72%;1%;11

Santa Monica;Low clouds breaking;67;59;SSE;7;71%;5%;5

Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;83;47;WNW;9;38%;2%;11

Santa Ynez;Fog, then sun;76;50;NW;7;83%;1%;11

Santee;Fog, then sun;77;58;SW;7;42%;1%;7

South Lake Tahoe;Sunshine and warm;72;43;SW;9;25%;0%;12

Stockton;Mostly sunny;90;53;W;9;33%;1%;11

Thermal;Mostly sunny and hot;103;66;NW;7;20%;0%;12

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny, breezy;77;41;S;12;28%;0%;12

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;99;73;WSW;9;11%;0%;12

Ukiah;Breezy in the p.m.;84;48;WNW;10;31%;2%;11

Vacaville;Mostly sunny;92;55;WSW;9;31%;2%;11

Van Nuys;Some sun;73;57;SSE;7;64%;3%;11

Vandenberg AFB;Fog, then sun, cool;63;49;NW;8;74%;2%;7

Victorville;Mostly sunny;86;53;SSW;14;27%;0%;12

Visalia;Sunny and very warm;96;58;S;6;35%;0%;11

Watsonville;Mostly sunny;69;49;S;7;57%;1%;11

_____

