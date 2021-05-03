CA Forecast for Wednesday, May 5, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Mostly sunny;71;37;ENE;6;37%;0%;9 Arcata;Mostly sunny;60;46;SSW;7;74%;1%;9 Auburn;Sunny and very warm;84;59;ENE;5;29%;0%;9 Avalon;Clouds and sun, nice;78;60;SE;6;50%;1%;11 Bakersfield;Mostly sunny and hot;92;66;E;6;21%;0%;10 Beale AFB;Sunny and very warm;90;55;ESE;5;28%;0%;9 Big Bear City;Partly sunny;67;34;SSW;7;46%;2%;12 Bishop;Sunshine and warm;88;50;WNW;6;15%;1%;10 Blue Canyon;Plenty of sunshine;70;56;ENE;6;27%;0%;10 Blythe;Mostly sunny and hot;97;69;S;7;13%;0%;11 Burbank;Partly sunny;88;61;SE;6;35%;0%;11 Camarillo;Some sun;76;55;SSE;7;54%;0%;9 Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;70;57;ESE;6;67%;0%;10 Campo;Warm with sunshine;84;52;N;9;21%;0%;11 Carlsbad;Partly sunny;73;55;SE;7;65%;0%;10 Chico;Sunny and very warm;91;61;ENE;8;28%;0%;9 China Lake;Mostly sunny and hot;93;62;SSW;8;15%;0%;11 Chino;Partly sunny, warm;88;58;WSW;7;36%;1%;11 Concord;Very warm;88;53;SSW;9;33%;0%;9 Corona;Partly sunny, warm;90;54;SW;7;36%;0%;11 Crescent City;Mostly sunny, breezy;57;46;N;13;83%;6%;9 Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny, warmer;93;64;WSW;8;12%;0%;11 Edwards AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;90;58;SW;7;16%;0%;11 El Centro;Mostly sunny and hot;96;63;SSE;5;21%;0%;11 Eureka;Mostly sunny, cool;57;47;WSW;8;77%;1%;9 Fairfield;Sunny and very warm;92;52;W;8;29%;0%;9 Fresno;Sunny and hot;92;63;NW;5;26%;0%;10 Fullerton;Partly sunny, nice;82;59;SSE;5;55%;0%;9 Hanford;Sunny and hot;93;56;NW;6;30%;0%;10 Hawthorne;Partly sunny;73;58;SSE;6;63%;0%;9 Hayward;Sunny and warm;77;51;WSW;7;49%;0%;10 Imperial;Mostly sunny and hot;96;63;SSE;5;21%;0%;11 Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;69;58;S;7;74%;1%;10 Lancaster;Partly sunny, warm;90;61;SW;11;18%;0%;11 Lemoore Nas;Sunny and hot;93;56;NW;9;25%;0%;10 Lincoln;Sunny and very warm;89;54;E;6;29%;0%;9 Livermore;Sunny and very warm;88;51;WSW;6;31%;0%;10 Lompoc;Mostly sunny;70;49;NNW;8;60%;0%;10 Long Beach;Partly sunny, nice;76;58;SSE;6;60%;0%;9 Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;79;58;SSW;7;52%;0%;9 Los Angeles;Partly sunny;83;59;S;6;46%;1%;9 Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;83;59;S;6;46%;1%;9 Madera;Sunny and hot;92;54;NNW;6;31%;0%;10 Mammoth;Mostly sunny;69;37;NW;7;37%;0%;9 Marysville;Sunny and hot;91;53;E;7;28%;0%;9 Mather AFB;Sunny and very warm;90;53;S;7;27%;0%;9 Merced;Sunny and hot;92;56;WNW;8;29%;0%;10 Merced (airport);Sunny and hot;92;56;WNW;8;29%;0%;10 Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;77;56;SSW;6;56%;0%;10 Modesto;Sunny and hot;90;57;NNW;10;28%;0%;10 Moffett Nas;Sunny and nice;78;52;WNW;8;48%;0%;10 Mojave;Very warm;87;62;WSW;10;15%;0%;11 Montague;Sunny and warm;77;41;N;6;41%;3%;9 Monterey Rabr;Plenty of sunshine;66;51;WSW;8;64%;0%;10 Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny, warm;74;44;NNW;4;37%;3%;9 Napa County;Sunny and very warm;81;48;SW;10;45%;0%;9 Needles;Sunshine and hot;98;72;S;7;7%;0%;10 North Island;Partly sunny;68;58;S;6;73%;1%;10 Oakland;Sunny and nice;72;52;SSW;7;55%;0%;10 Oceanside;Partly sunny;73;55;SE;7;65%;0%;10 Ontario;Partly sunny, warm;88;58;WSW;7;36%;1%;11 Oroville;Sunny and hot;92;61;ENE;5;32%;1%;9 Oxnard;Partly sunny;68;53;ESE;9;68%;0%;9 Palm Springs;Partly sunny and hot;100;70;WNW;6;13%;0%;11 Palmdale;Partly sunny, warm;89;59;SW;9;16%;0%;11 Paso Robles;Mostly sunny, warm;91;49;SSW;6;31%;0%;10 Point Mugu;Some sun;69;52;ESE;8;66%;0%;9 Porterville;Mostly sunny, warm;92;61;ESE;6;28%;0%;10 Ramona;Partly sunny;85;48;E;6;41%;1%;10 Redding;Very warm;90;56;N;11;24%;2%;9 Riverside;Partly sunny, warm;92;58;WSW;7;32%;0%;11 Riverside March;Partly sunny, warm;90;52;NNE;7;34%;1%;11 Sacramento;Sunny and hot;92;57;SW;7;26%;0%;9 Sacramento International;Sunny and hot;91;57;S;9;27%;0%;9 Salinas;Sunny and nice;75;50;S;9;56%;0%;10 San Bernardino;Partly sunny, warm;92;60;SSW;7;32%;0%;11 San Carlos;Sunny and delightful;77;49;WSW;8;48%;0%;10 San Diego;Partly sunny;72;58;WSW;6;64%;1%;10 San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;78;58;WNW;5;51%;0%;10 San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;76;58;SW;6;56%;0%;10 San Francisco;Plenty of sunshine;67;51;SW;9;58%;0%;10 San Jose;Sunshine;81;53;NNW;9;43%;0%;10 San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny, nice;75;49;SE;8;53%;0%;10 San Nicolas Island;Clouds and sun;69;54;W;8;61%;0%;11 Sandberg;Mostly sunny, warm;80;62;W;11;21%;0%;11 Santa Ana;Partly sunny;83;57;SSW;6;49%;1%;9 Santa Barbara;Clouds and sun;75;52;NE;6;55%;0%;10 Santa Maria;Mostly sunny, nice;73;49;WSW;7;53%;0%;10 Santa Monica;Partly sunny, nice;72;57;ESE;6;64%;0%;11 Santa Rosa;Plenty of sunshine;81;46;SSW;7;40%;0%;9 Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;89;48;NNE;6;59%;0%;10 Santee;Some sun;85;56;NW;6;34%;0%;10 South Lake Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;66;35;SW;6;35%;0%;10 Stockton;Sunny and hot;90;53;WNW;8;28%;0%;10 Thermal;Mostly sunny and hot;99;61;WNW;8;14%;0%;11 Truckee-Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;72;31;ESE;7;33%;0%;10 Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;92;66;SW;7;11%;0%;11 Ukiah;Plenty of sunshine;86;49;N;6;38%;0%;9 Vacaville;Sunny and hot;92;53;SW;7;24%;0%;9 Van Nuys;Partly sunny;85;59;SSE;6;40%;1%;11 Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;68;48;NW;6;62%;0%;10 Victorville;Partly sunny, warm;84;52;S;9;28%;0%;11 Visalia;Sunny and very warm;92;58;NNW;5;32%;0%;10 Watsonville;Sunny and warm;77;50;S;6;51%;0%;10