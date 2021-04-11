CA Forecast for Tuesday, April 13, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Sunny;63;27;ENE;7;34%;7%;7 Arcata;Plenty of sunshine;62;40;SSE;8;60%;2%;7 Auburn;Mostly sunny, warm;77;49;ESE;6;37%;7%;8 Avalon;Periods of sun, cool;67;51;W;6;65%;12%;4 Bakersfield;Mostly sunny, warm;85;58;N;6;27%;1%;8 Beale AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;82;48;ESE;6;33%;5%;7 Big Bear City;Partly sunny;65;32;W;7;58%;18%;10 Bishop;Partly sunny, warm;80;42;NW;7;16%;0%;8 Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;62;44;ENE;7;27%;14%;8 Blythe;Mostly sunny, warm;94;66;SSW;7;24%;0%;9 Burbank;Partly sunny;75;53;SSE;6;55%;9%;8 Camarillo;Low clouds, then sun;68;52;ESE;7;69%;5%;6 Camp Pendleton;Low clouds, then sun;66;56;S;8;72%;54%;6 Campo;Breezy in the p.m.;73;43;W;10;43%;13%;9 Carlsbad;Clouds breaking;67;54;S;8;74%;28%;6 Chico;Sunny and very warm;84;50;E;7;37%;5%;7 China Lake;Lots of sun, warm;87;56;WSW;8;20%;0%;9 Chino;Mostly sunny, nice;75;51;SW;7;64%;54%;9 Concord;Mostly sunny;78;49;SW;8;44%;1%;8 Corona;Partly sunny;78;51;SW;7;62%;11%;8 Crescent City;Increasingly windy;56;44;NNW;17;66%;2%;7 Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny, warm;89;60;WSW;14;17%;0%;9 Edwards AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;85;52;SW;11;23%;0%;9 El Centro;Sunny and very warm;94;60;W;6;33%;0%;9 Eureka;Plenty of sunshine;60;43;NNW;9;62%;2%;7 Fairfield;Mostly sunny, warm;83;49;WSW;9;44%;1%;8 Fresno;Partly sunny;85;54;NW;5;35%;1%;8 Fullerton;Clouds, then sun;72;57;S;6;59%;13%;6 Hanford;Partly sunny, warm;84;49;NW;6;41%;2%;8 Hawthorne;Clouds breaking;67;57;S;7;68%;10%;6 Hayward;Partly sunny;71;50;WSW;8;55%;2%;7 Imperial;Sunny and very warm;94;60;W;6;33%;0%;9 Imperial Beach;Low clouds, then sun;65;56;SSW;10;73%;19%;5 Lancaster;Mostly sunny, warm;84;52;SW;13;26%;6%;9 Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;85;48;NNW;8;35%;1%;8 Lincoln;Mostly sunny, warm;82;49;SE;5;41%;6%;7 Livermore;Sunshine and nice;79;47;WSW;7;50%;2%;8 Lompoc;Clouds breaking;61;48;NNW;11;77%;8%;8 Long Beach;Low clouds, then sun;68;56;SSW;7;69%;13%;6 Los Alamitos;Clouds, then sun;71;57;SSW;7;56%;13%;6 Los Angeles;Turning sunny;73;58;S;7;57%;11%;6 Los Angeles Downtown;Turning sunny;73;58;S;7;57%;11%;6 Madera;Partly sunny, warm;84;48;NW;6;41%;2%;8 Mammoth;Sunshine;63;29;NNE;8;33%;5%;7 Marysville;Mostly sunny;85;48;ESE;6;39%;6%;7 Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;82;47;SSE;5;39%;4%;7 Merced;Partly sunny, warm;83;48;NW;7;38%;1%;8 Merced (airport);Partly sunny, warm;83;48;NW;7;38%;1%;8 Miramar Mcas;Clouds breaking;69;55;S;8;72%;20%;6 Modesto;Partly sunny;81;49;N;8;38%;1%;8 Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;69;48;NW;7;58%;1%;7 Mojave;Breezy in the p.m.;81;55;WSW;11;23%;0%;9 Montague;Sunny and warm;71;32;N;6;29%;4%;7 Monterey Rabr;Low clouds breaking;62;51;SW;7;67%;1%;7 Mount Shasta;Plenty of sunshine;68;35;NW;5;26%;4%;7 Napa County;Partly sunny;72;45;SW;9;58%;1%;7 Needles;Hot;95;69;SSW;8;14%;2%;9 North Island;Low clouds, then sun;64;56;SW;9;71%;19%;6 Oakland;Partly sunny;67;52;SW;8;60%;2%;7 Oceanside;Clouds breaking;67;54;S;8;74%;28%;6 Ontario;Mostly sunny, nice;75;51;SW;7;64%;54%;9 Oroville;Sunny and warm;85;50;E;6;41%;6%;7 Oxnard;Low clouds, then sun;63;50;SE;8;77%;5%;5 Palm Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;94;62;WNW;6;21%;1%;9 Palmdale;Breezy in the p.m.;82;51;SW;13;23%;6%;9 Paso Robles;Mostly sunny, nice;77;43;SSW;7;50%;6%;8 Point Mugu;Clearing;64;50;SSE;8;75%;5%;5 Porterville;Partly sunny;85;49;SSE;6;35%;2%;8 Ramona;Clouds breaking;75;46;SSW;6;60%;55%;7 Redding;Sunny and very warm;83;51;N;11;19%;3%;7 Riverside;Mostly sunny, nice;80;52;WSW;7;51%;11%;9 Riverside March;Mostly sunny, nice;79;49;SSW;6;58%;11%;9 Sacramento;Mostly sunny, warm;85;49;S;6;43%;4%;7 Sacramento International;Mostly sunny, warm;83;51;SSW;6;35%;3%;7 Salinas;Partly sunny;65;49;E;9;66%;1%;7 San Bernardino;Partly sunny, nice;80;50;SSW;6;54%;11%;9 San Carlos;Partly sunny;70;48;WSW;8;55%;2%;7 San Diego;Low clouds, then sun;67;56;SSW;8;60%;19%;6 San Diego Brown;Low clouds, then sun;69;52;S;7;65%;19%;6 San Diego Montgomery;Clouds breaking;67;54;SSW;8;69%;20%;6 San Francisco;Partly sunny;63;51;WSW;9;60%;2%;7 San Jose;Partly sunny;73;49;NNW;7;52%;1%;7 San Luis Obispo;Breezy in the p.m.;65;48;WSW;10;73%;8%;8 San Nicolas Island;Increasingly windy;60;49;WNW;17;76%;5%;4 Sandberg;Mostly sunny;71;48;WSW;13;28%;5%;8 Santa Ana;Clouds to sun;73;55;SSW;7;56%;15%;6 Santa Barbara;Clouds breaking;68;48;NW;7;65%;4%;5 Santa Maria;Low clouds, then sun;63;47;NW;9;76%;8%;8 Santa Monica;Clouds to sun;65;54;SE;7;74%;9%;6 Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;75;42;SW;6;54%;1%;7 Santa Ynez;Clouds, then sun;74;42;NNW;7;70%;8%;8 Santee;Low clouds, then sun;76;52;SSW;7;45%;28%;8 South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;58;30;SW;6;41%;7%;8 Stockton;Mostly sunny, nice;81;46;W;7;47%;1%;8 Thermal;Mostly sunny, warm;95;62;NW;7;22%;0%;9 Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;61;28;E;5;38%;11%;8 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny, warm;90;58;WSW;8;18%;0%;9 Ukiah;Sunny and very warm;83;43;WNW;5;38%;3%;7 Vacaville;Mostly sunny, warm;82;49;WSW;7;29%;1%;8 Van Nuys;Clearing;73;53;SSE;7;57%;10%;6 Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds breaking;59;48;NNW;11;82%;8%;8 Victorville;Partly sunny, nice;78;45;SSW;9;43%;6%;9 Visalia;Partly sunny, warm;84;50;NNW;6;42%;1%;8 Watsonville;Partly sunny;66;49;SW;6;62%;1%;8