CA Forecast for Monday, November 9, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny, cold;35;20;SSE;5;63%;51%;3
Arcata;Cool with sunshine;52;37;ESE;4;70%;28%;3
Auburn;Mostly sunny, cool;52;33;ENE;4;51%;5%;3
Avalon;Sunny, but cool;61;52;NW;7;42%;0%;4
Bakersfield;Sunny, but cool;55;35;ESE;4;47%;0%;3
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny, cool;57;33;E;3;42%;3%;3
Big Bear City;Sunny, but cold;37;11;SSW;5;72%;2%;4
Bishop;Sunshine, but cold;51;26;NNW;6;29%;0%;3
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny, cold;38;31;ENE;3;53%;7%;3
Blythe;Sunny, but cool;65;37;NNE;6;35%;0%;4
Burbank;Sunny, but cool;62;40;NE;5;37%;0%;4
Camarillo;Sunny and cool;63;40;ENE;6;37%;0%;4
Camp Pendleton;Cool with sunshine;63;44;NE;5;44%;0%;4
Campo;Sunny and cold;54;28;NE;6;61%;1%;4
Carlsbad;Sunny, but cool;63;37;ENE;5;54%;0%;4
Chico;Mostly sunny, cool;58;34;NE;5;41%;2%;3
China Lake;Sunny, but cool;56;27;WNW;5;33%;0%;3
Chino;Sunny and cool;60;41;NNE;5;44%;2%;4
Concord;Mostly sunny, cool;61;37;SSW;3;33%;0%;3
Corona;Sunny and cool;62;37;ESE;5;42%;0%;4
Crescent City;Mostly sunny, cool;53;42;SSE;6;60%;58%;3
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny, but cool;58;33;WSW;8;28%;0%;4
Edwards AFB;Sunny, but cold;55;23;SW;5;38%;0%;4
El Centro;Sunny, but cool;67;39;WNW;5;34%;0%;4
Eureka;Cool with sunshine;51;39;SE;5;68%;28%;3
Fairfield;Mostly sunny, cool;62;32;NW;6;34%;0%;3
Fresno;Mostly sunny, cool;56;37;E;3;55%;1%;3
Fullerton;Sunny, but cool;65;43;N;3;41%;0%;4
Hanford;Mostly sunny, cool;56;30;NNE;4;53%;2%;3
Hawthorne;Sunny, but cool;62;45;NE;5;40%;0%;4
Hayward;Cool with sunshine;59;38;ENE;6;38%;1%;3
Imperial;Sunny, but cool;67;39;WNW;5;34%;0%;4
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny, cool;64;47;ENE;8;46%;1%;4
Lancaster;Sunny, but cool;56;25;WNW;7;40%;0%;4
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny, cool;58;28;NW;7;48%;0%;3
Lincoln;Mostly sunny, cool;56;31;E;4;45%;2%;3
Livermore;Mostly sunny, cool;58;32;SSW;5;38%;1%;3
Lompoc;Sunshine, but cool;60;34;N;10;50%;0%;3
Long Beach;Sunny, but cool;64;44;E;5;40%;0%;4
Los Alamitos;Sunny, but cool;64;43;NW;5;39%;0%;4
Los Angeles;Sunny, but cool;62;44;WNW;5;39%;2%;4
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny, but cool;62;44;WNW;5;39%;2%;4
Madera;Sunny and cool;56;31;NE;4;51%;1%;3
Mammoth;Cold with sunshine;39;24;W;6;55%;55%;3
Marysville;Mostly sunny, cool;57;31;ENE;4;45%;3%;3
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny, cool;57;32;ESE;4;38%;0%;3
Merced;Sunshine, but cool;56;31;N;3;48%;1%;3
Merced (airport);Sunshine, but cool;56;31;N;3;48%;1%;3
Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny, cool;64;40;ENE;5;45%;0%;4
Modesto;Sunshine, but cool;57;32;NNE;5;45%;0%;3
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny, cool;57;39;N;3;42%;0%;3
Mojave;Sunshine, but cold;51;25;NW;8;35%;1%;4
Montague;Mostly sunny, chilly;45;27;ENE;3;46%;43%;3
Monterey Rabr;Cool with sunshine;58;38;W;5;49%;0%;3
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny, cold;42;29;NNW;3;49%;56%;3
Napa County;Mostly sunny, cool;61;33;NNW;5;37%;0%;3
Needles;Sunny, but cool;61;40;NW;5;38%;1%;3
North Island;Mostly sunny, cool;66;48;ENE;6;42%;0%;4
Oakland;Mostly sunny, cool;59;42;N;7;39%;1%;3
Oceanside;Sunny, but cool;63;37;ENE;5;54%;0%;4
Ontario;Sunny and cool;60;41;NNE;5;44%;2%;4
Oroville;Mostly sunny, cool;56;36;ENE;5;46%;4%;3
Oxnard;Cool with sunshine;61;42;NE;7;46%;0%;4
Palm Springs;Sunny, but cool;68;44;W;4;30%;0%;4
Palmdale;Sunny, but cool;55;27;W;6;35%;0%;4
Paso Robles;Sunshine, but cool;60;25;NNW;4;45%;0%;3
Point Mugu;Sunny, but cool;60;39;E;7;45%;0%;4
Porterville;Mostly sunny, cool;55;34;ESE;5;50%;2%;3
Ramona;Sunny, but cool;59;32;ENE;6;56%;2%;4
Redding;Mostly sunny;59;34;NE;10;29%;1%;3
Riverside;Sunny, but cool;61;40;NNW;5;43%;0%;4
Riverside March;Sunny and cold;59;32;NE;5;48%;2%;4
Sacramento;Cool with sunshine;57;31;NNW;5;40%;2%;3
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny, cool;58;31;SE;5;40%;0%;3
Salinas;Sunshine, but cool;60;35;SE;8;49%;0%;3
San Bernardino;Sunny, but cool;59;38;NE;5;45%;0%;4
San Carlos;Mostly sunny, cool;60;37;SSW;6;38%;1%;3
San Diego;Cool with sunshine;64;47;N;6;47%;0%;4
San Diego Brown;Sunny, but cool;63;42;E;5;50%;1%;4
San Diego Montgomery;Sunny, but cool;65;43;ENE;5;42%;0%;4
San Francisco;Mostly sunny, cool;57;45;NNE;7;42%;1%;3
San Jose;Sunny, but cool;60;37;SSE;6;37%;0%;3
San Luis Obispo;Sunny and cool;63;36;NNE;8;43%;0%;3
San Nicolas Island;Plenty of sunshine;60;49;NW;15;45%;2%;4
Sandberg;Sunny, but cold;44;34;NW;12;47%;1%;4
Santa Ana;Sunny, but cool;64;43;NE;5;44%;2%;4
Santa Barbara;Sunshine, but cool;62;35;NNE;4;41%;1%;3
Santa Maria;Cool with sunshine;61;35;NE;8;46%;0%;3
Santa Monica;Sunny, but cool;61;43;NE;6;44%;0%;4
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny, cool;61;31;N;5;42%;0%;3
Santa Ynez;Sunny;65;28;NNE;7;58%;1%;3
Santee;Sunny, but cool;64;38;NE;6;40%;1%;4
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny, cold;36;16;WSW;4;56%;0%;3
Stockton;Mostly sunny, cool;59;33;WSW;5;40%;0%;3
Thermal;Sunny, but cool;68;36;NW;4;34%;0%;4
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;37;10;SW;2;67%;0%;3
Twentynine Palms;Sunny, but cool;59;35;W;7;29%;1%;4
Ukiah;Mostly sunny;62;31;N;2;41%;1%;3
Vacaville;Mostly sunny, cool;61;32;N;7;27%;1%;3
Van Nuys;Sunny, but cool;63;41;N;5;36%;2%;4
Vandenberg AFB;Sunny and cool;58;39;N;10;50%;0%;3
Victorville;Sunny, but cold;53;28;SW;5;46%;1%;4
Visalia;Mostly sunny, cool;56;31;ESE;3;61%;1%;3
Watsonville;Sunshine, but cool;60;32;NE;4;46%;0%;3
