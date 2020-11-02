CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Tuesday, November 3, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny;71;28;S;5;23%;0%;3
Arcata;Periods of sun;62;52;SE;4;65%;11%;3
Auburn;Mostly sunny, warm;78;50;E;4;27%;1%;3
Avalon;Partly sunny;74;63;WNW;5;43%;0%;4
Bakersfield;Warm with sunshine;83;52;ESE;4;29%;0%;4
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;80;46;ESE;3;30%;1%;3
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;65;31;ESE;5;61%;2%;4
Bishop;Warm with sunshine;78;41;NW;5;21%;2%;4
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;69;55;ENE;5;19%;0%;3
Blythe;Mostly sunny and hot;91;59;SSE;5;31%;0%;4
Burbank;Partly sunny;82;59;E;4;44%;0%;4
Camarillo;Partly sunny, nice;76;55;NE;5;51%;0%;4
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;73;56;ESE;4;55%;0%;4
Campo;Partly sunny, warm;82;45;NE;6;31%;0%;4
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;75;50;E;5;64%;0%;4
Chico;Mostly sunny, warm;81;47;ENE;4;28%;1%;3
China Lake;Sunny and very warm;84;50;WSW;4;24%;0%;4
Chino;Mostly sunny, warm;84;60;NNW;6;46%;2%;4
Concord;Mostly sunny, warm;79;50;SW;5;41%;1%;3
Corona;Partly sunny, warm;85;55;SE;6;45%;0%;4
Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;58;52;SSE;7;72%;66%;2
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;85;55;WSW;5;25%;0%;4
Edwards AFB;Warm with sunshine;83;42;SW;2;26%;0%;4
El Centro;Mostly sunny;91;60;W;3;29%;0%;4
Eureka;Partly sunny;60;52;SSE;4;67%;11%;3
Fairfield;Mostly sunny, warm;79;44;W;7;35%;1%;3
Fresno;Sunny and very warm;82;52;NW;4;31%;0%;3
Fullerton;Partly sunny;81;58;E;3;55%;0%;4
Hanford;Warm with sunshine;83;44;NW;3;37%;2%;3
Hawthorne;Partly sunny;74;58;ENE;4;68%;0%;4
Hayward;Mostly sunny;71;51;SSW;6;46%;2%;3
Imperial;Mostly sunny;91;60;W;3;29%;0%;4
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;73;59;ENE;7;63%;0%;4
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;83;44;W;4;25%;0%;4
Lemoore Nas;Warm with sunshine;83;46;NW;5;31%;0%;3
Lincoln;Mostly sunny, warm;79;43;ESE;4;32%;2%;3
Livermore;Mostly sunny, warm;80;48;SW;6;34%;2%;3
Lompoc;Sunshine, pleasant;72;47;NE;7;63%;0%;4
Long Beach;Partly sunny, nice;75;57;ESE;4;67%;0%;4
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny, nice;77;55;S;5;62%;0%;4
Los Angeles;Partly sunny;80;59;S;4;53%;2%;4
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;80;59;S;4;53%;2%;4
Madera;Plenty of sun;83;46;NNW;4;34%;2%;3
Mammoth;Mostly sunny;70;37;SSW;8;24%;0%;3
Marysville;Mostly sunny, warm;80;43;SE;4;34%;1%;3
Mather AFB;Lots of sun, warm;80;44;SE;4;32%;0%;3
Merced;Mostly sunny;82;45;NNW;4;33%;1%;3
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;82;45;NNW;4;33%;1%;3
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;79;55;ENE;5;50%;0%;4
Modesto;Mostly sunny;81;46;N;4;38%;1%;3
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;69;51;N;3;55%;1%;3
Mojave;Mostly sunny, warm;80;45;NW;6;24%;1%;4
Montague;Partly sunny;72;38;NNE;4;27%;4%;3
Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;67;49;E;5;61%;1%;3
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;70;39;SSW;2;28%;0%;3
Napa County;Partly sunny;75;45;WSW;6;51%;1%;3
Needles;Brilliant sunshine;90;62;NW;5;23%;1%;4
North Island;Partial sunshine;74;60;NE;5;64%;0%;4
Oakland;Partly sunny, nice;69;53;SSW;6;46%;2%;3
Oceanside;Partly sunny;75;50;E;5;64%;0%;4
Ontario;Mostly sunny, warm;84;60;NNW;6;46%;2%;4
Oroville;Mostly sunny, warm;80;49;ENE;4;28%;2%;3
Oxnard;Partly sunny, nice;70;56;NE;6;67%;0%;4
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;93;65;WNW;4;23%;0%;4
Palmdale;Mostly sunny;83;47;SW;3;23%;0%;4
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;87;43;NW;4;27%;0%;4
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;70;54;ENE;6;67%;0%;4
Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;83;49;SE;4;29%;2%;4
Ramona;Partly sunny;83;48;ENE;6;43%;2%;4
Redding;Mostly sunny, warm;81;47;NNE;3;26%;0%;3
Riverside;Mostly sunny;86;57;S;6;45%;0%;4
Riverside March;Mostly sunny, warm;85;51;E;6;42%;2%;4
Sacramento;Mostly sunny, warm;79;43;SSE;4;38%;2%;3
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny, warm;79;43;SE;3;41%;1%;3
Salinas;Mostly sunny, nice;73;48;ENE;8;50%;1%;3
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;85;58;NE;6;39%;0%;4
San Carlos;Partly sunny, nice;72;52;SW;6;49%;2%;3
San Diego;Partly sunny;74;59;NNW;6;69%;0%;4
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;78;55;E;4;50%;0%;4
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;79;57;ENE;4;47%;0%;4
San Francisco;Partly sunny;66;55;WSW;8;53%;2%;3
San Jose;Mostly sunny, warm;76;50;SW;6;42%;1%;3
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;79;50;NNE;5;45%;0%;4
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;70;58;W;7;67%;2%;4
Sandberg;Mostly sunny;75;59;NNW;8;21%;0%;4
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;79;57;SSE;5;58%;2%;4
Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;73;51;NE;4;65%;2%;4
Santa Maria;Sunshine, pleasant;74;49;NE;5;55%;0%;4
Santa Monica;Partly sunny;72;57;ENE;5;67%;0%;4
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;75;47;WNW;5;39%;2%;3
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;85;47;NE;5;49%;2%;4
Santee;Partly sunny;84;55;NNE;6;45%;1%;4
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;65;30;SW;5;33%;0%;3
Stockton;Mostly sunny;81;46;NNW;5;32%;1%;3
Thermal;Mostly sunny;93;58;WNW;4;32%;0%;4
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny, warm;69;24;N;5;27%;0%;3
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;86;58;W;5;25%;1%;4
Ukiah;Partly sunny, warm;82;44;NW;2;31%;4%;3
Vacaville;Mostly sunny, warm;81;45;WSW;4;36%;2%;3
Van Nuys;Partly sunny;82;58;ESE;5;41%;2%;4
Vandenberg AFB;Nice with sunshine;68;51;NNE;5;65%;0%;4
Victorville;Warm with sunshine;80;46;SSW;4;33%;1%;4
Visalia;Sunny and very warm;81;46;NNW;4;37%;0%;3
Watsonville;Sunlit and pleasant;74;45;NE;5;47%;1%;3
