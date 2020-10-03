CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Monday, October 5, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Smoky with hazy sun;87;34;SW;7;27%;0%;4
Arcata;Mostly sunny;64;52;SSE;4;82%;0%;4
Auburn;Partly sunny, smoky;90;61;ESE;5;21%;1%;5
Avalon;Fog, then some sun;86;70;SSE;5;30%;1%;5
Bakersfield;Hazy sun, hot, smoky;95;64;ESE;5;24%;0%;5
Beale AFB;Partly sunny, warm;91;53;SE;5;32%;1%;4
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny, warm;78;41;SW;6;33%;2%;6
Bishop;Mostly sunny, warm;92;47;NW;6;11%;0%;5
Blue Canyon;Hazy and smoky;79;62;E;7;18%;1%;5
Blythe;Sunshine, very hot;105;68;SSE;5;15%;0%;5
Burbank;Sunny and hot;94;66;ESE;5;31%;0%;5
Camarillo;Some sun, fog early;84;60;ENE;5;49%;0%;5
Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;84;60;N;5;45%;0%;5
Campo;Mostly sunny, warm;95;49;N;8;18%;0%;6
Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;84;55;N;5;54%;0%;5
Chico;Warm with hazy sun;93;57;ESE;4;27%;1%;4
China Lake;Very hot;100;60;WSW;5;9%;0%;5
Chino;Mostly sunny and hot;97;66;WSW;6;26%;2%;5
Concord;Not as hot;87;55;SW;7;43%;1%;5
Corona;Mostly sunny and hot;100;62;SE;6;26%;0%;5
Crescent City;Mostly sunny;65;55;N;6;84%;6%;4
Daggett-Barstow;Very hot;101;63;WSW;8;9%;0%;5
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;97;54;SW;2;13%;0%;5
El Centro;Sunny and hot;105;66;W;4;18%;0%;5
Eureka;Mostly sunny;63;52;SSE;5;83%;0%;4
Fairfield;Partly sunny;88;52;WSW;8;37%;1%;4
Fresno;Hazy, warm and smoky;95;62;NW;4;30%;0%;5
Fullerton;Mostly sunny, warm;92;64;ESE;3;41%;0%;5
Hanford;Hazy, hot and smoky;96;56;NW;4;33%;2%;5
Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;84;65;N;5;57%;0%;5
Hayward;Fog, then sun;78;56;SW;6;46%;2%;4
Imperial;Sunny and hot;105;66;W;4;18%;0%;5
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;81;64;SE;6;56%;0%;5
Lancaster;Very hot;97;57;WSW;6;15%;0%;5
Lemoore Nas;Hot with hazy sun;96;56;NW;6;26%;0%;5
Lincoln;Partly sunny, warm;89;52;SE;5;36%;2%;4
Livermore;Mostly sunny;90;54;WSW;7;33%;2%;5
Lompoc;Clouds and sun, nice;80;52;S;6;57%;0%;5
Long Beach;Mostly sunny;86;64;W;4;53%;0%;5
Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;87;62;SSW;5;52%;0%;5
Los Angeles;Mostly sunny and hot;91;66;SSE;5;46%;2%;5
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny and hot;91;66;SSE;5;46%;2%;5
Madera;Hazy and hot;95;55;NW;5;29%;2%;5
Mammoth;Hazy and smoky;85;44;WNW;6;31%;0%;4
Marysville;Partly sunny, smoky;92;52;SE;4;31%;1%;4
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;90;52;S;4;37%;0%;4
Merced;Mostly sunny and hot;94;56;NW;4;33%;0%;5
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny and hot;94;56;NW;4;33%;0%;5
Miramar Mcas;Warm with sunshine;91;62;N;5;35%;0%;5
Modesto;Sunny;91;56;NNW;5;36%;1%;5
Moffett Nas;Mostly cloudy;76;56;N;3;57%;1%;4
Mojave;Mostly sunny and hot;95;55;WNW;7;12%;1%;5
Montague;Hazy and very warm;87;45;N;4;34%;6%;4
Monterey Rabr;Fog, then sun;68;54;WNW;5;71%;0%;4
Mount Shasta;Smoky with hazy sun;85;43;NNW;1;35%;0%;4
Napa County;Clouds, then sun;78;50;WSW;7;61%;1%;4
Needles;Blazing sunshine;106;69;W;5;10%;1%;5
North Island;Mostly sunny;86;66;N;5;51%;0%;5
Oakland;Mostly cloudy;74;56;SSW;7;53%;2%;4
Oceanside;Mostly sunny;84;55;N;5;54%;0%;5
Ontario;Mostly sunny and hot;97;66;WSW;6;26%;2%;5
Oroville;Partly sunny and hot;92;58;ESE;4;31%;2%;4
Oxnard;Some sun, fog early;78;58;ENE;6;65%;0%;5
Palm Springs;Sunny;108;75;WNW;5;11%;0%;5
Palmdale;Sunny and very hot;97;57;SW;5;13%;0%;5
Paso Robles;Hot with sunshine;98;51;NW;4;26%;0%;5
Point Mugu;Fog, then some sun;78;58;E;6;64%;0%;5
Porterville;Hazy, hot and smoky;95;60;SE;5;26%;2%;5
Ramona;Sunshine and hot;97;56;E;6;26%;2%;5
Redding;Hazy, warm and smoky;95;57;NE;4;26%;1%;4
Riverside;Mostly sunny and hot;100;65;S;6;29%;0%;5
Riverside March;Very hot;99;58;E;6;25%;2%;5
Sacramento;Mostly sunny, warm;87;53;S;5;43%;2%;4
Sacramento International;Partly sunny, warm;88;52;SSE;4;42%;1%;4
Salinas;Mostly sunny;77;54;ENE;8;58%;0%;5
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny and hot;99;66;ESE;5;24%;0%;5
San Carlos;Mostly cloudy;74;55;WSW;7;57%;2%;4
San Diego;Mostly sunny;86;66;SSW;5;54%;0%;5
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny, warm;90;62;SE;5;33%;0%;6
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny, warm;90;65;N;4;37%;0%;5
San Francisco;Mostly cloudy;70;55;WSW;10;59%;2%;4
San Jose;Fog to sun;80;56;NW;6;49%;1%;4
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny, warm;86;54;ENE;6;41%;0%;5
San Nicolas Island;Clouds and sun;81;62;S;4;58%;2%;5
Sandberg;Sunny and very warm;88;65;W;9;14%;0%;5
Santa Ana;Warm with sunshine;90;61;S;5;50%;2%;5
Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, nice;81;58;E;5;63%;2%;5
Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;82;56;N;5;48%;0%;5
Santa Monica;Sun, some clouds;80;64;NE;6;60%;0%;5
Santa Rosa;Cooler;79;51;S;6;55%;1%;4
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny and hot;96;53;E;5;45%;1%;5
Santee;Mostly sunny and hot;97;58;ESE;6;31%;1%;5
South Lake Tahoe;Hazy sun and smoky;77;37;SW;6;23%;0%;5
Stockton;Sunshine and warm;90;56;NW;5;34%;1%;5
Thermal;Sunshine;106;69;WNW;6;16%;0%;5
Truckee-Tahoe;Hazy sun and smoky;82;31;N;6;25%;0%;5
Twentynine Palms;Very hot;100;68;WSW;5;11%;1%;5
Ukiah;Mostly sunny;89;46;NE;2;43%;0%;4
Vacaville;Partly sunny;89;53;SW;5;33%;2%;4
Van Nuys;Partly sunny;94;60;SE;5;33%;2%;5
Vandenberg AFB;Periods of sun;76;55;NW;4;59%;0%;5
Victorville;Mostly sunny, warm;96;58;S;6;18%;1%;5
Visalia;Hazy sun, hot, smoky;93;58;NW;4;39%;0%;5
Watsonville;Fog, then sun;77;51;E;5;50%;0%;4
_____
