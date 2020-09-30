CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Friday, October 2, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Sunshine, very warm;89;38;E;4;22%;0%;5
Arcata;Mostly sunny, warm;70;53;NW;5;71%;0%;4
Auburn;Sunny;95;66;E;5;20%;0%;5
Avalon;Plenty of sunshine;93;76;SSW;7;19%;0%;6
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny and hot;99;67;ESE;5;23%;0%;5
Beale AFB;Sunshine and hot;99;59;ESE;3;25%;0%;5
Big Bear City;Sunny and warm;78;41;SSE;7;25%;2%;6
Bishop;Mostly sunny and hot;92;50;NW;5;13%;0%;5
Blue Canyon;Sunny;85;65;ENE;5;16%;0%;5
Blythe;Hot with sunshine;106;69;SSE;5;11%;0%;6
Burbank;Unseasonably hot;101;70;ENE;5;21%;0%;5
Camarillo;Sunny and very warm;90;65;NE;5;32%;0%;5
Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;86;61;ESE;6;37%;0%;6
Campo;Blazing sunshine;97;52;N;8;15%;0%;6
Carlsbad;Mostly sunny, warm;88;58;N;6;42%;0%;6
Chico;Very hot;102;64;ENE;4;25%;0%;4
China Lake;Sunshine, summerlike;101;62;WNW;6;10%;0%;5
Chino;Sunshine, summerlike;103;71;NE;6;18%;1%;5
Concord;Sunny and summerlike;101;63;SW;5;33%;0%;5
Corona;Very hot;103;66;SE;6;19%;0%;5
Crescent City;Partly sunny;67;56;NNW;5;85%;4%;4
Daggett-Barstow;Very hot;101;64;SW;8;11%;0%;5
Edwards AFB;Sunshine, summerlike;99;54;NW;3;14%;0%;5
El Centro;Sunshine, very hot;108;68;W;4;14%;0%;6
Eureka;Mostly sunny;67;54;N;5;73%;0%;4
Fairfield;Hazy sun, very hot;101;60;W;6;32%;0%;5
Fresno;Hazy sunshine;99;66;NNW;4;28%;0%;5
Fullerton;Mostly sunny and hot;97;68;SE;4;26%;0%;5
Hanford;Mostly sunny;99;58;NW;4;33%;0%;5
Hawthorne;Mostly sunny, warm;89;68;SSE;5;38%;0%;5
Hayward;Mostly sunny;91;62;SW;6;43%;0%;5
Imperial;Sunshine, very hot;108;68;W;4;14%;0%;6
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;84;65;ESE;7;45%;0%;6
Lancaster;Very hot;99;55;W;5;15%;0%;5
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;100;61;NW;7;24%;0%;5
Lincoln;Sunny and hot;99;58;ESE;4;32%;0%;5
Livermore;Unseasonably hot;102;65;SW;6;26%;0%;5
Lompoc;Mostly sunny, nice;83;55;N;9;46%;0%;5
Long Beach;Mostly sunny and hot;91;67;SSE;5;38%;0%;5
Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny and hot;92;65;S;5;42%;0%;5
Los Angeles;Very hot;98;69;ESE;5;34%;1%;5
Los Angeles Downtown;Very hot;98;69;ESE;5;34%;1%;5
Madera;Very hot;100;59;NNW;4;28%;0%;5
Mammoth;Sunny and very warm;89;45;NE;4;26%;0%;5
Marysville;Sunshine and hot;100;60;ESE;4;30%;0%;5
Mather AFB;Hazy and hot;99;62;SE;3;27%;0%;5
Merced;Mostly sunny;99;61;WNW;5;29%;0%;5
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;99;61;WNW;5;29%;0%;5
Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;94;63;ENE;6;25%;0%;6
Modesto;Hazy sunshine;99;64;NNW;6;30%;0%;5
Moffett Nas;Plenty of sunshine;94;65;SW;2;40%;0%;5
Mojave;Hot with sunshine;96;59;NW;7;12%;0%;5
Montague;Sunny and hot;94;51;NNE;3;25%;0%;4
Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny, warm;78;59;SW;4;53%;0%;5
Mount Shasta;Hazy sunshine;90;49;NW;1;28%;0%;5
Napa County;Unseasonably hot;96;59;WNW;6;41%;0%;5
Needles;Blazing sunshine;108;72;NW;7;8%;0%;5
North Island;Mostly sunny;86;67;SE;6;46%;0%;6
Oakland;Mostly sunny, warm;88;62;SSW;6;47%;0%;5
Oceanside;Mostly sunny, warm;88;58;N;6;42%;0%;6
Ontario;Sunshine, summerlike;103;71;NE;6;18%;1%;5
Oroville;Hot with sunshine;100;65;ENE;4;29%;1%;5
Oxnard;Sunny and very warm;83;63;NNE;7;48%;0%;5
Palm Springs;Very hot;111;76;WNW;5;9%;0%;5
Palmdale;Very hot;99;59;WSW;5;13%;0%;5
Paso Robles;Very hot;106;57;NNW;4;22%;0%;5
Point Mugu;Sunlit and beautiful;82;61;NNE;6;49%;0%;5
Porterville;Mostly sunny;98;65;ESE;5;26%;1%;5
Ramona;Sunshine, summerlike;102;60;ENE;6;18%;1%;6
Redding;Very hot;104;64;NNE;6;17%;0%;4
Riverside;Sunshine, summerlike;105;67;ESE;6;20%;0%;5
Riverside March;Sunshine, summerlike;104;61;E;6;18%;1%;6
Sacramento;Hazy sunshine;99;59;SSE;4;33%;0%;5
Sacramento International;Very hot;99;61;SSE;4;30%;0%;5
Salinas;Sunny;89;59;S;7;43%;0%;5
San Bernardino;Hot with sunshine;105;67;ENE;5;17%;0%;5
San Carlos;Sunny;92;61;WSW;6;49%;0%;5
San Diego;Mostly sunny;87;67;SW;5;50%;0%;6
San Diego Brown;Sunny and summerlike;93;65;ESE;5;25%;0%;6
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;94;68;NE;5;26%;0%;6
San Francisco;Mostly sunny, warmer;88;62;SW;8;48%;0%;5
San Jose;Sunny;96;65;S;6;36%;0%;5
San Luis Obispo;Plenty of sunshine;95;61;NE;10;31%;0%;5
San Nicolas Island;Warm with sunshine;81;64;WNW;6;48%;0%;6
Sandberg;Plenty of sun;90;68;NW;11;14%;0%;6
Santa Ana;Sizzling sunshine;96;68;SSE;5;38%;1%;5
Santa Barbara;Sunny and very warm;87;61;NNE;5;49%;0%;5
Santa Maria;Mostly sunny and hot;92;59;E;8;36%;0%;5
Santa Monica;Mostly sunny, warm;87;67;ENE;7;39%;0%;5
Santa Rosa;Unseasonably hot;98;58;W;6;37%;0%;5
Santa Ynez;Unseasonably hot;104;58;NNE;5;45%;0%;5
Santee;Sunshine, summerlike;102;66;ESE;6;21%;0%;6
South Lake Tahoe;Abundant sunshine;78;39;SW;5;29%;0%;5
Stockton;Very hot;101;64;W;5;28%;0%;5
Thermal;Very hot;110;69;WNW;5;12%;0%;5
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and very warm;84;35;SE;4;26%;0%;5
Twentynine Palms;Sunshine and hot;101;71;W;6;9%;0%;6
Ukiah;Very hot;104;57;NW;4;29%;0%;5
Vacaville;Very hot;103;64;W;4;25%;0%;5
Van Nuys;Unseasonably hot;101;67;E;5;23%;0%;5
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny, nice;79;58;WNW;7;48%;0%;5
Victorville;Sunny and very warm;96;59;SSW;6;19%;0%;6
Visalia;Mostly sunny;96;61;NNW;4;38%;0%;5
Watsonville;Mostly sunny;86;56;W;5;46%;0%;5
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather