CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Saturday, August 8, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny;87;46;NNE;5;36%;0%;9
Arcata;Mostly sunny;69;53;SSE;7;67%;0%;8
Auburn;Mostly sunny;88;64;SE;4;38%;0%;10
Avalon;Partly sunny, cool;71;57;WNW;6;74%;0%;10
Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;95;67;NNE;6;30%;0%;10
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;91;62;SE;5;49%;0%;9
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;75;43;S;6;46%;1%;12
Bishop;Mostly sunny;97;55;SW;6;18%;5%;10
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;74;64;ENE;5;48%;0%;10
Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;107;75;S;7;10%;0%;11
Burbank;Partly sunny;82;60;SSE;5;56%;0%;9
Camarillo;Partly sunny;73;57;ESE;7;67%;0%;10
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds, then sun;76;62;WNW;7;63%;0%;10
Campo;Mostly sunny, nice;88;47;NW;10;27%;0%;11
Carlsbad;Low clouds, then sun;75;61;W;7;69%;0%;10
Chico;Mostly sunny;96;68;ESE;4;39%;0%;9
China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;99;65;WSW;4;21%;0%;11
Chino;Patchy fog, then sun;86;59;WSW;6;48%;0%;11
Concord;Partly sunny;88;60;SW;10;48%;0%;9
Corona;Partly sunny;88;57;SW;6;48%;0%;10
Crescent City;Mostly sunny, breezy;65;54;NNW;15;74%;3%;9
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;100;66;WSW;9;19%;0%;11
Edwards AFB;Plenty of sun;94;61;SW;9;25%;0%;11
El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;105;73;WNW;5;17%;0%;11
Eureka;Mostly sunny;67;53;E;8;69%;0%;8
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;86;58;WSW;9;49%;0%;9
Fresno;Sunshine;93;68;NW;5;39%;1%;10
Fullerton;Partly sunny;81;63;SW;5;58%;0%;9
Hanford;Plenty of sunshine;94;60;NW;5;41%;0%;10
Hawthorne;Low clouds, then sun;73;63;SW;7;68%;0%;9
Hayward;Partly sunny, nice;78;58;WSW;7;56%;0%;9
Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;105;73;WNW;5;17%;0%;11
Imperial Beach;Low clouds, then sun;73;61;NNW;9;66%;0%;10
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;92;63;SW;10;26%;0%;11
Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sunshine;94;59;NW;5;36%;0%;10
Lincoln;Mostly sunny;92;63;SSE;5;44%;0%;9
Livermore;Mostly sunny;88;58;WSW;7;47%;0%;10
Lompoc;Mostly cloudy, cool;67;54;NNW;11;78%;0%;8
Long Beach;Clouds breaking;78;63;SW;7;64%;0%;9
Los Alamitos;Clouds, then sun;78;63;SW;6;60%;0%;9
Los Angeles;Low clouds, then sun;79;62;SSW;6;61%;0%;9
Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds, then sun;79;62;SSW;6;61%;0%;9
Madera;Plenty of sunshine;93;60;NW;6;42%;2%;10
Mammoth;Sunshine;85;52;NW;6;35%;0%;9
Marysville;Mostly sunny;93;62;SSE;5;45%;0%;9
Mather AFB;Plenty of sunshine;92;60;S;5;46%;0%;9
Merced;Mostly sunny;91;63;WNW;6;42%;2%;10
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;91;63;WNW;6;42%;2%;10
Miramar Mcas;Clouds, then sun;78;59;NW;6;61%;0%;10
Modesto;Mostly sunny;91;65;NNW;5;43%;0%;10
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;78;59;NE;4;59%;0%;9
Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;93;61;WNW;8;21%;0%;11
Montague;Sunshine;90;54;N;5;35%;0%;9
Monterey Rabr;Low clouds, then sun;69;58;WSW;8;72%;0%;9
Mount Shasta;Abundant sunshine;86;53;NNW;3;44%;0%;9
Napa County;Partly sunny;75;56;SSW;10;67%;0%;9
Needles;Sunny and very warm;109;77;SW;6;8%;0%;11
North Island;Clouds to sun;74;63;NW;8;64%;0%;10
Oakland;Low clouds, then sun;73;58;SW;8;64%;0%;9
Oceanside;Low clouds, then sun;75;61;W;7;69%;0%;10
Ontario;Patchy fog, then sun;86;59;WSW;6;48%;0%;11
Oroville;Mostly sunny;94;66;ESE;4;43%;0%;9
Oxnard;Partly sunny;68;57;WNW;8;79%;0%;9
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;104;73;WNW;5;18%;0%;11
Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;92;64;SW;10;24%;0%;11
Paso Robles;Sunny;85;51;S;9;52%;0%;10
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;69;57;W;8;75%;0%;6
Porterville;Sunny;93;62;SSE;5;33%;0%;10
Ramona;Mostly sunny;86;51;E;6;47%;0%;11
Redding;Mostly sunny, warm;101;68;SSE;6;30%;0%;9
Riverside;Patchy fog, then sun;88;59;W;7;47%;0%;11
Riverside March;Patchy fog, then sun;88;55;WSW;6;49%;0%;11
Sacramento;Plenty of sunshine;91;61;S;5;46%;0%;9
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;91;62;SSE;6;52%;0%;9
Salinas;Sunny intervals;70;58;NE;10;69%;0%;10
San Bernardino;Patchy fog, then sun;89;58;SW;6;47%;0%;11
San Carlos;Partly sunny, cool;77;57;SW;7;53%;0%;9
San Diego;Low clouds, then sun;75;64;NW;7;56%;0%;10
San Diego Brown;Low clouds, then sun;75;59;NW;6;65%;0%;10
San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds, then sun;77;61;NW;7;60%;0%;10
San Francisco;Clouds breaking;69;57;SW;10;61%;0%;9
San Jose;Partly sunny;80;60;ESE;7;54%;0%;9
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny, cool;72;52;NW;10;69%;0%;10
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;67;55;WNW;13;78%;0%;7
Sandberg;Sunny and beautiful;81;61;W;11;35%;0%;11
Santa Ana;Clouds breaking;79;62;SW;6;56%;0%;9
Santa Barbara;Some sun;71;55;N;6;71%;0%;9
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;70;53;NW;9;73%;0%;10
Santa Monica;Partly sunny;71;61;S;7;75%;0%;9
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;81;53;SW;6;55%;0%;9
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;83;52;NNW;6;75%;0%;9
Santee;Low clouds, then sun;85;59;WNW;6;36%;0%;10
South Lake Tahoe;A t-storm in spots;75;45;W;6;42%;41%;10
Stockton;Mostly sunny;93;61;WNW;5;44%;0%;10
Thermal;Plenty of sun;105;73;WNW;5;17%;0%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;A t-storm in spots;81;43;WNW;4;47%;40%;8
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;100;70;WSW;6;14%;0%;11
Ukiah;Mostly sunny;97;60;WNW;5;41%;0%;9
Vacaville;Mostly sunny;94;61;SW;5;42%;0%;9
Van Nuys;Clouds, then sun;81;60;SSE;6;57%;0%;9
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy, cool;63;52;NNW;10;84%;0%;8
Victorville;Sunny and nice;90;56;S;7;34%;0%;11
Visalia;Plenty of sunshine;91;58;W;4;54%;0%;10
Watsonville;Low clouds, then sun;68;55;SW;6;65%;0%;9
_____
