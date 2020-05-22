CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Sunday, May 24, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny, cool;66;35;NW;5;43%;0%;11
Arcata;Mostly sunny;63;48;NNE;9;66%;2%;10
Auburn;Mostly sunny;79;54;NE;6;35%;0%;11
Avalon;Low clouds, then sun;68;57;SW;6;64%;1%;10
Bakersfield;Sunny;85;58;ESE;6;29%;1%;11
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;85;55;E;9;29%;1%;10
Big Bear City;Cool with sunshine;61;36;NW;7;56%;2%;13
Bishop;Sunny;79;48;NW;6;15%;0%;12
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;64;50;ENE;6;31%;0%;11
Blythe;Sunshine;93;63;SW;7;16%;0%;11
Burbank;Sunny and beautiful;77;57;SE;6;49%;1%;11
Camarillo;Clouds to sun;73;55;E;9;55%;1%;10
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds, then sun;71;57;SE;9;63%;1%;10
Campo;Brilliant sunshine;74;41;WNW;9;52%;3%;12
Carlsbad;Turning sunny;71;55;SSE;8;70%;1%;7
Chico;Mostly sunny;86;57;NNE;8;31%;1%;10
China Lake;Sunny and pleasant;84;56;W;5;15%;0%;11
Chino;Sunny and pleasant;78;56;WSW;7;53%;2%;11
Concord;Mostly sunny;85;55;SW;8;31%;2%;11
Corona;Sunny;81;53;SW;6;53%;0%;11
Crescent City;Increasingly windy;61;50;NNW;16;71%;3%;10
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;84;58;WSW;12;17%;0%;11
Edwards AFB;Plenty of sunshine;81;48;W;5;23%;0%;12
El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;92;63;W;8;21%;0%;11
Eureka;Mostly sunny;61;50;N;10;66%;2%;10
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;87;53;W;9;33%;2%;11
Fresno;Sunny;85;60;NW;5;30%;1%;11
Fullerton;Sunny and pleasant;77;60;SSE;6;56%;1%;11
Hanford;Sunny;86;52;NNW;6;32%;2%;11
Hawthorne;Sunny and pleasant;72;59;SE;9;61%;1%;11
Hayward;Sunshine and nice;77;53;SW;8;48%;2%;11
Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;92;63;W;8;21%;0%;11
Imperial Beach;Turning sunny;69;59;SSE;10;67%;3%;7
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;81;53;W;7;27%;1%;12
Lemoore Nas;Sunny;86;51;NNW;9;23%;1%;11
Lincoln;Mostly sunny;85;53;E;7;35%;2%;10
Livermore;Sunny;83;51;WSW;7;35%;2%;11
Lompoc;Turning sunny;68;47;NW;11;64%;2%;10
Long Beach;Low clouds, then sun;73;58;S;8;58%;1%;10
Los Alamitos;Sunny and pleasant;73;58;SSW;7;54%;1%;11
Los Angeles;Sunny and beautiful;76;58;S;6;51%;2%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny and beautiful;76;58;S;6;51%;2%;11
Madera;Sunshine;87;52;NW;6;33%;1%;11
Mammoth;Mostly sunny;67;40;NW;6;41%;0%;10
Marysville;Mostly sunny;86;53;E;9;34%;1%;10
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;86;54;SSE;9;24%;0%;11
Merced;Sunny;86;55;NW;9;26%;1%;11
Merced (airport);Sunny;86;55;NW;9;26%;1%;11
Miramar Mcas;Turning sunny;73;54;SSW;8;62%;3%;8
Modesto;Sunny;86;57;NNW;11;23%;1%;11
Moffett Nas;Sunny and nice;77;52;WSW;8;43%;2%;11
Mojave;Sunshine;78;52;NW;8;21%;0%;12
Montague;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;43;NNE;6;37%;1%;10
Monterey Rabr;Sunny;68;53;WSW;8;63%;2%;11
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;70;44;NNW;4;35%;1%;10
Napa County;Mostly sunny;81;48;WSW;8;41%;2%;11
Needles;Abundant sunshine;92;66;NNW;9;13%;0%;11
North Island;Turning sunny;70;60;SE;9;63%;2%;7
Oakland;Mostly sunny;74;54;SSW;9;49%;2%;11
Oceanside;Turning sunny;71;55;SSE;8;70%;1%;7
Ontario;Sunny and pleasant;78;56;WSW;7;53%;2%;11
Oroville;Mostly sunny;85;58;E;7;35%;2%;10
Oxnard;Low clouds, then sun;67;53;ESE;9;70%;1%;10
Palm Springs;Plenty of sun;95;69;W;8;21%;0%;11
Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;81;52;SW;8;21%;1%;12
Paso Robles;Plenty of sunshine;86;45;NW;6;35%;2%;11
Point Mugu;Low clouds, then sun;68;50;SE;9;70%;1%;7
Porterville;Sunshine;84;54;E;6;34%;2%;11
Ramona;Sunshine and nice;75;49;N;6;57%;3%;12
Redding;Mostly sunny;84;57;N;9;28%;1%;10
Riverside;Sunny;81;54;W;7;48%;0%;11
Riverside March;Abundant sunshine;80;50;SSW;6;51%;2%;12
Sacramento;Mostly sunny;86;53;W;8;32%;2%;11
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;86;57;SSE;12;26%;1%;10
Salinas;Nice with sunshine;74;51;S;10;54%;2%;11
San Bernardino;Sunshine;82;53;W;6;49%;0%;11
San Carlos;Abundant sunshine;76;52;WSW;8;44%;2%;11
San Diego;Clearing;69;58;SW;7;59%;2%;7
San Diego Brown;Sunny and pleasant;70;55;W;7;65%;3%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds, then sun;71;57;SW;8;62%;3%;8
San Francisco;Mostly sunny;71;54;SW;10;52%;2%;11
San Jose;Sunlit and beautiful;80;54;WNW;9;39%;2%;11
San Luis Obispo;Sunny;74;49;ENE;11;49%;2%;11
San Nicolas Island;Increasingly windy;68;55;NW;15;65%;2%;7
Sandberg;Plenty of sunshine;68;54;NW;15;30%;1%;12
Santa Ana;Sunny and pleasant;75;57;SSW;6;51%;1%;11
Santa Barbara;Low clouds, then sun;72;51;NNE;7;59%;3%;10
Santa Maria;Sunny;71;47;SW;12;57%;2%;11
Santa Monica;Sunny;69;57;ESE;8;67%;1%;11
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;80;48;WSW;7;43%;2%;11
Santa Ynez;Sunshine;83;45;N;7;64%;3%;11
Santee;Sunshine, pleasant;76;55;WNW;6;39%;2%;11
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;60;36;E;6;35%;0%;12
Stockton;Sunny and warm;89;54;W;8;30%;1%;11
Thermal;Plenty of sunshine;95;67;NW;8;19%;0%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;65;31;NE;5;35%;0%;11
Twentynine Palms;Sunny and pleasant;85;62;WNW;11;18%;0%;12
Ukiah;Mostly sunny, warmer;83;50;WNW;6;38%;2%;10
Vacaville;Mostly sunny, warm;88;56;W;9;21%;3%;11
Van Nuys;Sunshine, pleasant;76;56;SSE;6;51%;2%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds, then sun;65;46;NW;12;71%;2%;10
Victorville;Sunshine, but cool;78;49;WSW;7;37%;0%;12
Visalia;Abundant sunshine;83;54;N;5;34%;1%;11
Watsonville;Sunny;73;49;SE;6;55%;2%;11
