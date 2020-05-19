CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Thursday, May 21, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Partly sunny, cool;62;35;WNW;10;54%;3%;10
Arcata;Partly sunny, cool;60;48;NNE;7;83%;26%;10
Auburn;A shower in spots;70;50;ENE;5;65%;41%;11
Avalon;Plenty of sunshine;69;58;WNW;7;59%;0%;11
Bakersfield;Sunny and warmer;79;54;E;6;39%;0%;11
Beale AFB;Sunshine, a shower;75;51;ENE;5;57%;41%;10
Big Bear City;Sunny, but cool;58;31;WNW;7;52%;2%;12
Bishop;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;44;WNW;6;27%;9%;11
Blue Canyon;A shower in spots;52;42;NE;5;74%;49%;9
Blythe;Sunny and pleasant;88;60;S;6;17%;0%;11
Burbank;Sunny and beautiful;76;55;E;6;44%;0%;11
Camarillo;Sunny and pleasant;72;52;NNE;8;57%;0%;11
Camp Pendleton;Sunny and nice;73;57;WSW;9;61%;2%;11
Campo;Sunshine and warmer;73;40;E;9;51%;2%;12
Carlsbad;Sunny and pleasant;73;54;N;9;68%;0%;11
Chico;A shower in places;77;53;ENE;4;53%;42%;10
China Lake;Sunny, but cool;80;52;WSW;4;25%;0%;11
Chino;Sunny and pleasant;76;54;WSW;7;49%;2%;11
Concord;Mostly sunny;77;54;WSW;7;51%;6%;11
Corona;Sunny and pleasant;79;52;SW;7;48%;0%;11
Crescent City;Some sun;60;49;NNW;10;79%;16%;7
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny, but cool;81;55;WSW;11;27%;0%;11
Edwards AFB;Sunny and warmer;78;46;W;9;32%;0%;11
El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;88;60;W;5;24%;0%;11
Eureka;Partly sunny;59;49;NNE;8;83%;26%;10
Fairfield;Mostly sunny, cool;77;51;W;7;55%;5%;10
Fresno;Plenty of sunshine;78;56;WNW;8;46%;6%;11
Fullerton;Sunny and pleasant;77;58;SSE;6;52%;0%;11
Hanford;Plenty of sunshine;79;53;NW;6;43%;3%;11
Hawthorne;Sunshine;71;58;SW;9;60%;0%;11
Hayward;Mostly sunny;69;53;SW;8;63%;7%;11
Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;88;60;W;5;24%;0%;11
Imperial Beach;Abundant sunshine;70;56;NW;11;63%;2%;11
Lancaster;Sunny and warmer;77;48;W;10;35%;0%;12
Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sunshine;80;51;NW;8;40%;0%;11
Lincoln;Mostly sunny, cool;75;50;E;5;60%;16%;10
Livermore;Mostly sunny, cool;74;51;WSW;8;53%;6%;11
Lompoc;Sunny;67;48;NW;13;66%;1%;11
Long Beach;Sunny and pleasant;73;58;S;8;55%;0%;11
Los Alamitos;Sunny and beautiful;74;57;SSW;7;54%;0%;11
Los Angeles;Sunny and pleasant;74;56;S;7;51%;2%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny and pleasant;74;56;S;7;51%;2%;11
Madera;Mostly sunny;80;52;NW;7;46%;3%;11
Mammoth;Cool with some sun;62;36;NW;10;52%;4%;10
Marysville;A shower in spots;77;51;E;5;59%;41%;10
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;77;50;WSW;5;52%;1%;10
Merced;Mostly sunny;78;53;NW;7;48%;1%;11
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;78;53;NW;7;48%;1%;11
Miramar Mcas;Sunny and pleasant;74;53;NNE;8;58%;1%;11
Modesto;Mostly sunny;78;55;NW;6;46%;3%;11
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;71;51;W;8;58%;9%;11
Mojave;Sunny and warmer;73;48;NW;11;30%;0%;12
Montague;Partly sunny;69;42;NNE;7;48%;20%;10
Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;65;53;NW;10;68%;25%;11
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, cool;66;39;NW;4;48%;16%;10
Napa County;Mostly sunny, nice;72;49;WNW;7;65%;5%;10
Needles;Plenty of sunshine;88;64;WNW;5;14%;0%;11
North Island;Nice with sunshine;71;59;NW;9;61%;2%;11
Oakland;Mostly sunny;68;54;SSW;8;62%;6%;11
Oceanside;Sunny and pleasant;73;54;N;9;68%;0%;11
Ontario;Sunny and pleasant;76;54;WSW;7;49%;2%;11
Oroville;A shower in spots;76;54;ENE;4;57%;41%;10
Oxnard;Abundant sunshine;66;52;NW;9;70%;0%;11
Palm Springs;Plenty of sunshine;90;65;WNW;6;25%;0%;11
Palmdale;Sunny and warmer;77;49;WSW;11;30%;0%;12
Paso Robles;Sunny and nice;78;45;NW;6;49%;0%;11
Point Mugu;Plenty of sunshine;67;50;NNW;9;71%;0%;11
Porterville;Sunny;77;51;E;5;44%;3%;11
Ramona;Sunny and pleasant;75;48;NNE;7;53%;2%;12
Redding;A stray shower;77;52;N;5;51%;43%;10
Riverside;Sunny and pleasant;79;53;W;7;46%;0%;11
Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;77;49;WSW;7;45%;2%;11
Sacramento;Mostly sunny, cool;77;52;WSW;5;56%;10%;10
Sacramento International;Sunshine and cool;77;52;W;6;55%;11%;10
Salinas;Mostly sunny;67;51;SSE;11;64%;11%;11
San Bernardino;Sunny;78;51;W;6;45%;0%;11
San Carlos;Mostly sunny, cool;69;52;WSW;8;57%;9%;11
San Diego;Sunny and pleasant;71;58;NW;8;58%;2%;11
San Diego Brown;Sunny and nice;73;53;NW;8;57%;2%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Sunlit and pleasant;74;57;NNW;8;55%;1%;11
San Francisco;Mostly sunny;66;53;WSW;9;64%;8%;11
San Jose;Mostly sunny;73;53;WNW;8;54%;9%;11
San Luis Obispo;Increasingly windy;70;50;NNE;13;57%;0%;11
San Nicolas Island;Sunny and windy;66;54;NW;21;65%;2%;11
Sandberg;Plenty of sun;62;50;NNW;15;53%;0%;12
Santa Ana;Sunny and nice;75;56;SSW;6;51%;2%;11
Santa Barbara;Sunny and pleasant;72;53;NNE;8;59%;2%;11
Santa Maria;Brilliant sunshine;68;48;WNW;15;64%;0%;11
Santa Monica;Plenty of sunshine;68;56;S;9;69%;0%;11
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny, cool;72;46;W;6;61%;6%;10
Santa Ynez;Sunny and nice;79;46;N;9;71%;2%;11
Santee;Sunny and nice;77;53;NNW;7;36%;1%;11
South Lake Tahoe;Sunshine, a shower;55;32;W;6;57%;40%;11
Stockton;Mostly sunny;80;53;W;6;47%;5%;11
Thermal;Plenty of sunshine;90;64;NW;7;22%;0%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;A shower in spots;57;27;N;5;60%;40%;11
Twentynine Palms;Sunny, but cool;82;58;WNW;7;21%;0%;12
Ukiah;Partly sunny, cool;75;46;NW;6;51%;7%;10
Vacaville;Mostly sunny, cool;79;52;W;4;51%;6%;10
Van Nuys;Sunny and nice;76;56;SE;6;49%;2%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Sunny;63;48;NW;16;71%;1%;11
Victorville;Sunny and warmer;75;45;WSW;7;41%;0%;12
Visalia;Sunny;77;52;NW;7;52%;4%;11
Watsonville;Mostly sunny, cool;67;49;ESE;7;67%;12%;11
