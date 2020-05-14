CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Saturday, May 16, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly cloudy;64;36;ENE;4;54%;0%;8
Arcata;Mostly cloudy;62;49;ESE;6;77%;27%;5
Auburn;Warmer with some sun;73;52;ENE;5;58%;6%;10
Avalon;Low clouds, then sun;71;60;SE;7;54%;0%;10
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;81;57;ENE;6;40%;2%;11
Beale AFB;Warmer;80;53;ESE;5;52%;7%;9
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;66;39;SW;7;52%;0%;12
Bishop;Mostly sunny;85;52;NNW;6;22%;0%;11
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;59;49;ENE;5;60%;7%;11
Blythe;Mostly sunny;96;69;S;6;23%;0%;11
Burbank;Mostly sunny;80;58;ESE;6;44%;0%;11
Camarillo;Mostly sunny;76;57;S;7;54%;0%;11
Camp Pendleton;Afternoon sun;73;58;SE;8;69%;0%;10
Campo;Mostly sunny;76;46;NW;9;61%;0%;12
Carlsbad;Low clouds, then sun;74;59;SSE;8;76%;0%;10
Chico;Warmer;80;55;ENE;5;47%;7%;9
China Lake;Mostly sunny;88;58;SW;7;27%;0%;11
Chino;Lots of sun, nice;80;57;SW;7;51%;0%;11
Concord;Partly sunny;78;54;SW;8;48%;3%;10
Corona;Mostly sunny;83;56;S;7;49%;0%;11
Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;61;50;SE;5;78%;27%;4
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;89;60;WSW;13;29%;0%;11
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;83;51;WSW;11;36%;0%;11
El Centro;Mostly sunny;94;66;W;5;28%;0%;11
Eureka;Mainly cloudy;60;49;ESE;6;77%;27%;5
Fairfield;Partly sunny;78;52;WSW;8;51%;3%;10
Fresno;Mostly sunny;82;58;NW;11;45%;0%;11
Fullerton;Mostly sunny, nice;79;62;SE;6;54%;0%;11
Hanford;Mostly sunny;82;54;NW;7;43%;0%;11
Hawthorne;Low clouds, then sun;74;61;ESE;8;60%;0%;10
Hayward;Partly sunny;69;53;WSW;9;61%;2%;10
Imperial;Mostly sunny;94;66;W;5;28%;0%;11
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;72;61;WSW;11;74%;0%;11
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;82;53;W;11;35%;1%;11
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny, breezy;83;53;NW;14;41%;0%;11
Lincoln;Some sunshine;79;53;E;6;52%;6%;10
Livermore;Partly sunny;74;50;WSW;9;51%;1%;10
Lompoc;Mostly sunny;67;51;NW;16;68%;1%;11
Long Beach;Clouds, then sun;76;60;SSE;8;57%;0%;10
Los Alamitos;Turning sunny;76;60;S;7;52%;0%;10
Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;78;59;SSE;7;48%;0%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;78;59;SSE;7;48%;0%;11
Madera;Mostly sunny;83;52;NW;9;45%;0%;11
Mammoth;Mostly cloudy;65;41;W;5;51%;3%;8
Marysville;Partly sunny, warmer;80;54;ESE;5;51%;7%;9
Mather AFB;Partly sunny, warmer;80;52;S;6;51%;2%;10
Merced;Partly sunny;82;54;NW;12;45%;0%;10
Merced (airport);Partly sunny;82;54;NW;12;45%;0%;10
Miramar Mcas;Nice with sunshine;76;58;S;8;67%;0%;11
Modesto;Partly sunny;81;55;NNW;12;42%;1%;10
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny, nice;70;51;W;9;59%;2%;10
Mojave;Mostly sunny;78;52;WNW;15;30%;0%;12
Montague;Pleasant and warmer;72;44;NNE;5;46%;17%;8
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;67;52;WNW;10;66%;2%;11
Mount Shasta;Mostly cloudy;68;42;N;1;50%;15%;8
Napa County;Sun and some clouds;73;47;W;9;62%;3%;10
Needles;Mostly sunny, warm;97;71;SSW;7;16%;0%;11
North Island;Clouds to sun;73;61;WSW;10;69%;0%;10
Oakland;Sun and some clouds;68;54;WSW;10;61%;2%;10
Oceanside;Low clouds, then sun;74;59;SSE;8;76%;0%;10
Ontario;Lots of sun, nice;80;57;SW;7;51%;0%;11
Oroville;Partly sunny, warmer;80;57;ENE;5;53%;7%;10
Oxnard;Mostly sunny;69;56;NW;9;69%;0%;11
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny, warm;97;69;WNW;6;29%;0%;11
Palmdale;Mostly sunny;83;53;W;13;34%;1%;11
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;82;46;NW;9;50%;1%;11
Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;69;54;NW;10;70%;0%;11
Porterville;Mostly sunny;81;52;E;5;44%;1%;11
Ramona;Mostly sunny, nice;77;52;SSE;6;56%;0%;11
Redding;Warmer;78;51;N;4;49%;10%;7
Riverside;Mostly sunny;83;58;SW;7;43%;0%;11
Riverside March;Mostly sunny;81;55;SSE;6;50%;0%;11
Sacramento;Warmer with some sun;80;52;SW;6;48%;4%;10
Sacramento International;Warmer with some sun;81;54;SSW;6;51%;5%;10
Salinas;Partly sunny;69;51;S;11;64%;1%;11
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;82;56;SSW;6;47%;0%;11
San Carlos;Partly sunny, cool;69;53;W;10;54%;3%;10
San Diego;Low clouds, then sun;73;61;WSW;8;65%;0%;10
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny, nice;74;57;SSW;7;68%;0%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds, then sun;75;60;SSW;8;62%;0%;10
San Francisco;Partly sunny;65;54;W;12;64%;3%;10
San Jose;Some sun, pleasant;72;52;NW;10;54%;2%;10
San Luis Obispo;Increasingly windy;72;53;N;16;57%;1%;11
San Nicolas Island;Very windy;69;55;NW;26;62%;0%;11
Sandberg;Mostly sunny, breezy;65;51;NNW;21;59%;2%;12
Santa Ana;Turning sunny;77;60;S;6;51%;0%;10
Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;78;55;N;9;51%;1%;11
Santa Maria;Mostly sunny, breezy;70;52;NW;16;64%;1%;11
Santa Monica;Turning sunny;71;59;ESE;8;67%;0%;10
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny, warmer;72;48;WSW;7;58%;3%;10
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;82;49;N;9;68%;1%;11
Santee;Mostly sunny;79;57;SW;6;42%;0%;11
South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;61;39;SW;6;48%;0%;11
Stockton;Partly sunny;82;53;W;8;43%;1%;10
Thermal;Mostly sunny, warm;96;68;NW;7;27%;0%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Partial sunshine;64;34;NE;4;57%;0%;11
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;90;64;WNW;8;24%;0%;11
Ukiah;Partly sunny, warmer;76;48;WNW;6;50%;6%;10
Vacaville;Warmer with some sun;80;52;WSW;5;49%;3%;10
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny, nice;80;59;SE;6;48%;0%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;64;50;NNW;18;73%;1%;11
Victorville;Mostly sunny;82;49;WSW;8;40%;0%;11
Visalia;Mostly sunny;81;55;NW;9;52%;0%;11
Watsonville;Partly sunny, nice;71;49;SSE;6;58%;1%;11
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather