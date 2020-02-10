CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Tuesday, February 11, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Sunshine;50;23;W;6;53%;1%;3
Arcata;Sunny;62;40;NNE;7;61%;1%;3
Auburn;Plenty of sunshine;65;40;E;5;42%;0%;3
Avalon;Sunny;65;51;NW;8;30%;0%;4
Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;69;40;SE;4;38%;0%;4
Beale AFB;Plenty of sunshine;69;39;ENE;10;40%;0%;3
Big Bear City;Windy;39;20;NE;30;45%;2%;4
Bishop;Sunny;63;31;NNW;6;18%;0%;4
Blue Canyon;Plenty of sunshine;58;42;ENE;6;22%;0%;4
Blythe;Winds subsiding;66;37;W;16;19%;2%;4
Burbank;Sunny and pleasant;71;45;ENE;8;24%;0%;4
Camarillo;Plenty of sun;73;40;ENE;13;25%;0%;4
Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;68;45;E;8;39%;0%;4
Campo;Windy;56;25;NE;19;28%;1%;4
Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;68;37;E;6;44%;0%;4
Chico;Plenty of sun;70;41;ENE;8;38%;0%;3
China Lake;Winds subsiding;65;32;WSW;16;22%;0%;4
Chino;Sunshine;68;43;NNE;11;23%;2%;4
Concord;Plenty of sun;70;41;SW;6;35%;0%;3
Corona;Windy;70;38;ESE;17;22%;0%;4
Crescent City;Plenty of sun;57;41;NNW;14;69%;4%;3
Daggett-Barstow;Winds subsiding;63;37;WSW;17;18%;0%;4
Edwards AFB;Plenty of sun;63;27;SSW;10;23%;0%;4
El Centro;Winds subsiding;66;36;W;15;27%;0%;4
Eureka;Brilliant sunshine;60;43;N;8;63%;1%;3
Fairfield;Plenty of sunshine;72;39;WNW;9;40%;0%;3
Fresno;Brilliant sunshine;66;40;NW;3;42%;0%;4
Fullerton;Sunny and nice;72;44;ESE;6;28%;0%;4
Hanford;Plenty of sun;67;34;E;4;54%;1%;4
Hawthorne;Plenty of sunshine;71;48;ENE;5;31%;0%;4
Hayward;Plenty of sunshine;68;41;S;6;45%;2%;3
Imperial;Winds subsiding;66;36;W;15;27%;0%;4
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;65;44;ESE;7;55%;1%;4
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;62;31;WSW;11;27%;0%;4
Lemoore Nas;Sunny;67;33;NW;4;45%;0%;4
Lincoln;Plenty of sun;68;37;ESE;7;49%;1%;3
Livermore;Plenty of sun;67;39;SW;7;44%;2%;4
Lompoc;Plenty of sunshine;65;36;E;6;50%;0%;4
Long Beach;Plenty of sunshine;69;45;N;6;33%;0%;4
Los Alamitos;Plenty of sunshine;70;44;SE;7;39%;0%;4
Los Angeles;Sunny and pleasant;71;47;ENE;7;33%;2%;4
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny and pleasant;71;47;ENE;7;33%;2%;4
Madera;Plenty of sunshine;67;36;ENE;4;61%;2%;4
Mammoth;Plenty of sun;51;26;NW;6;52%;1%;3
Marysville;Plenty of sunshine;70;39;SE;10;44%;0%;3
Mather AFB;Plenty of sunshine;69;40;E;6;40%;0%;3
Merced;Plenty of sun;65;36;NNE;2;50%;0%;4
Merced (airport);Plenty of sun;65;36;NNE;2;50%;0%;4
Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;69;40;E;6;41%;1%;4
Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;66;38;E;3;46%;0%;3
Moffett Nas;Plenty of sunshine;67;42;SSE;5;40%;0%;4
Mojave;Sunshine;59;32;W;9;25%;1%;4
Montague;Plenty of sunshine;57;28;NNE;3;55%;6%;3
Monterey Rabr;Sunny;65;43;ESE;4;49%;0%;4
Mount Shasta;Sunny;56;32;NW;5;44%;0%;3
Napa County;Plenty of sun;70;40;WNW;5;39%;0%;3
Needles;Winds subsiding;64;40;NNW;16;14%;55%;4
North Island;Mostly sunny;66;44;ESE;6;49%;1%;4
Oakland;Plenty of sun;66;44;W;6;44%;2%;3
Oceanside;Mostly sunny;68;37;E;6;44%;0%;4
Ontario;Sunshine;68;43;NNE;11;23%;2%;4
Oroville;Plenty of sunshine;70;43;ENE;7;39%;1%;3
Oxnard;Plenty of sunshine;68;44;NE;10;37%;0%;4
Palm Springs;Winds subsiding;70;45;W;15;15%;0%;4
Palmdale;Sunny and windy;63;31;SW;20;20%;0%;4
Paso Robles;Plenty of sunshine;68;33;SSE;3;45%;0%;4
Point Mugu;Sunny;69;42;NNE;13;36%;0%;4
Porterville;Plenty of sun;67;36;ESE;5;49%;1%;4
Ramona;Windy;67;30;E;19;30%;2%;4
Redding;Sunny;73;45;N;11;30%;0%;3
Riverside;Plenty of sun;69;40;E;13;20%;0%;4
Riverside March;Windy;66;33;E;18;26%;2%;4
Sacramento;Plenty of sunshine;69;37;SSE;8;47%;1%;3
Sacramento International;Plenty of sunshine;69;39;E;12;40%;0%;3
Salinas;Plenty of sun;69;41;ESE;7;47%;0%;4
San Bernardino;Plenty of sunshine;67;40;NE;13;24%;0%;4
San Carlos;Plenty of sun;67;41;SSW;5;48%;2%;4
San Diego;Mostly sunny;68;46;E;6;52%;1%;4
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;65;38;ESE;5;48%;1%;4
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;69;42;E;5;39%;1%;4
San Francisco;Plenty of sunshine;65;45;WSW;6;54%;2%;3
San Jose;Plenty of sunshine;68;43;SE;6;39%;0%;4
San Luis Obispo;Plenty of sunshine;66;38;NNE;5;46%;0%;4
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;65;48;WNW;9;46%;1%;4
Sandberg;Plenty of sun;55;42;NW;13;24%;0%;4
Santa Ana;Sunny and nice;72;44;ESE;9;35%;2%;4
Santa Barbara;Plenty of sun;66;42;NE;6;51%;1%;4
Santa Maria;Plenty of sunshine;67;37;E;6;47%;0%;4
Santa Monica;Plenty of sun;69;46;ENE;6;31%;0%;4
Santa Rosa;Sunny and pleasant;71;38;NE;5;48%;0%;3
Santa Ynez;Sunny and nice;69;35;NE;5;54%;1%;4
Santee;Mostly sunny, warmer;72;38;E;6;28%;2%;4
South Lake Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;44;23;WSW;4;50%;0%;4
Stockton;Plenty of sun;68;38;SSE;5;48%;0%;3
Thermal;Winds subsiding;71;37;WNW;16;16%;0%;4
Truckee-Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;50;18;E;3;48%;0%;4
Twentynine Palms;Winds subsiding;61;39;W;16;17%;1%;4
Ukiah;Plenty of sunshine;74;38;N;2;45%;0%;3
Vacaville;Plenty of sun;73;42;NW;11;29%;1%;3
Van Nuys;Plenty of sunshine;72;44;NE;11;26%;2%;4
Vandenberg AFB;Plenty of sunshine;63;38;ENE;6;55%;0%;4
Victorville;Winds subsiding;58;31;S;17;30%;1%;4
Visalia;Plenty of sunshine;66;36;NNW;3;48%;0%;4
Watsonville;Plenty of sunshine;67;39;E;5;52%;0%;4
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather