CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Saturday, January 18, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly cloudy;40;18;E;5;62%;0%;1
Arcata;Periods of rain;56;42;ESE;7;73%;73%;1
Auburn;Mostly cloudy;53;35;ENE;5;75%;2%;1
Avalon;Cool with some sun;63;54;NNW;6;34%;0%;3
Bakersfield;Partial sunshine;56;37;NNE;4;73%;0%;3
Beale AFB;Mostly cloudy;55;33;N;6;75%;3%;1
Big Bear City;Partly sunny;51;27;E;5;56%;2%;4
Bishop;Rather cloudy;54;28;NNW;5;35%;0%;1
Blue Canyon;Milder;46;38;ENE;4;37%;2%;1
Blythe;Partly sunny;68;40;NNE;6;32%;0%;3
Burbank;Partly sunny;68;48;NNE;5;39%;1%;3
Camarillo;Partial sunshine;69;48;ENE;7;37%;0%;3
Camp Pendleton;Cool with some sun;65;43;ENE;5;55%;1%;3
Campo;Partly sunny, breezy;63;44;NE;14;29%;0%;4
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;67;40;ENE;4;57%;1%;3
Chico;Mostly cloudy;55;37;NNE;5;69%;11%;1
China Lake;Cool with some sun;58;31;NNW;4;41%;0%;3
Chino;Partly sunny;68;47;NNE;5;37%;1%;3
Concord;Mostly cloudy;56;38;E;5;72%;1%;2
Corona;Sun and some clouds;71;46;E;6;35%;0%;3
Crescent City;Occasional rain;53;46;SSE;16;84%;74%;1
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;62;37;SSE;6;31%;0%;3
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;59;29;NE;6;40%;0%;3
El Centro;Partly sunny;70;40;W;5;35%;0%;3
Eureka;A little rain;56;43;ESE;7;72%;70%;1
Fairfield;Mostly cloudy;56;36;NNE;6;68%;2%;2
Fresno;Mainly cloudy;54;37;NNW;4;77%;1%;1
Fullerton;Partly sunny;72;47;NE;4;38%;0%;3
Hanford;Mostly cloudy;55;34;NW;4;82%;2%;1
Hawthorne;Partly sunny;70;50;NNE;3;37%;0%;3
Hayward;Mostly cloudy;55;39;ENE;5;66%;2%;1
Imperial;Partly sunny;70;40;W;5;35%;0%;3
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;66;48;ENE;8;58%;0%;3
Lancaster;Cool with some sun;57;31;ENE;7;47%;0%;3
Lemoore Nas;Mostly cloudy;54;32;NW;5;80%;0%;1
Lincoln;Mostly cloudy;54;32;E;6;85%;3%;1
Livermore;Mostly cloudy;53;35;E;6;76%;0%;1
Lompoc;Mainly cloudy;61;37;E;5;65%;0%;2
Long Beach;Partly sunny;69;46;N;4;41%;0%;3
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;70;48;NE;6;40%;0%;3
Los Angeles;Partly sunny;70;51;NNE;4;36%;1%;3
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;70;51;NNE;4;36%;1%;3
Madera;Mostly cloudy;55;36;NNW;4;89%;2%;1
Mammoth;Mostly cloudy;38;19;S;7;65%;10%;1
Marysville;Mainly cloudy;54;33;NNE;6;81%;4%;2
Mather AFB;Mostly cloudy;55;33;NNW;6;78%;0%;1
Merced;Mostly cloudy;55;32;NW;4;80%;0%;2
Merced (airport);Mostly cloudy;55;32;NW;4;80%;0%;2
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;69;45;ENE;6;46%;0%;3
Modesto;Mostly cloudy;56;34;NW;5;74%;1%;1
Moffett Nas;Mostly cloudy;54;36;NW;3;72%;1%;2
Mojave;Cool with some sun;55;36;NNE;8;44%;1%;3
Montague;A bit of a.m. snow;42;26;N;4;77%;64%;1
Monterey Rabr;Mostly cloudy;59;42;ENE;5;62%;0%;2
Mount Shasta;Mostly cloudy;40;26;SSE;2;76%;40%;1
Napa County;Mostly cloudy;56;32;NE;5;73%;2%;2
Needles;Partly sunny;66;49;NNW;11;25%;1%;3
North Island;Partly sunny, cool;66;46;NE;6;56%;1%;3
Oakland;Mostly cloudy;56;42;ENE;6;59%;2%;2
Oceanside;Partly sunny;67;40;ENE;4;57%;1%;3
Ontario;Partly sunny;68;47;NNE;5;37%;1%;3
Oroville;Mostly cloudy;54;38;ENE;6;70%;8%;1
Oxnard;Partly sunny;65;49;NE;7;48%;0%;3
Palm Springs;Partly sunny;71;47;WNW;3;24%;0%;3
Palmdale;Partly sunny;58;29;ENE;7;39%;0%;3
Paso Robles;Mostly cloudy;58;32;E;6;73%;0%;1
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;66;50;NE;8;46%;0%;3
Porterville;Mostly cloudy;55;36;SE;4;78%;2%;1
Ramona;Partly sunny;70;40;ENE;6;41%;1%;3
Redding;Milder;55;38;N;4;65%;29%;1
Riverside;Partly sunny;70;45;NE;6;36%;1%;3
Riverside March;Partly sunny;68;40;ENE;5;43%;2%;3
Sacramento;Mostly cloudy;54;34;NNW;6;83%;2%;2
Sacramento International;Mostly cloudy;54;34;NNW;7;79%;4%;2
Salinas;Mostly cloudy;60;40;E;7;67%;0%;2
San Bernardino;Partly sunny;67;45;NNE;6;39%;0%;3
San Carlos;Mostly cloudy;55;38;ENE;5;68%;0%;2
San Diego;Partial sunshine;68;48;NE;6;50%;0%;3
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;68;43;ESE;5;50%;0%;3
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;69;44;ENE;5;47%;0%;3
San Francisco;Mostly cloudy;54;44;ENE;7;69%;1%;2
San Jose;Mainly cloudy;56;36;SW;4;70%;1%;2
San Luis Obispo;Mostly cloudy;63;40;NNE;6;58%;0%;2
San Nicolas Island;Rather cloudy, cool;61;51;NW;10;57%;1%;3
Sandberg;Winds subsiding;51;41;NE;15;34%;0%;3
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;72;49;ENE;5;41%;2%;3
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;64;41;NE;5;61%;1%;3
Santa Maria;Mostly cloudy;63;40;ENE;6;62%;0%;2
Santa Monica;Partly sunny;67;49;N;4;39%;0%;3
Santa Rosa;Mostly cloudy;57;35;ENE;4;69%;1%;2
Santa Ynez;Mostly cloudy;64;39;ENE;5;60%;2%;2
Santee;Partly sunny;73;43;E;5;40%;1%;3
South Lake Tahoe;Milder;46;21;SE;5;51%;0%;2
Stockton;Mostly cloudy;56;36;W;5;71%;1%;2
Thermal;Partly sunny;72;39;NW;4;31%;0%;3
Truckee-Tahoe;Milder;46;13;N;1;52%;0%;2
Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny, cool;61;41;WNW;6;32%;1%;3
Ukiah;Mostly cloudy;57;35;ENE;1;72%;9%;3
Vacaville;Mainly cloudy;57;34;N;5;70%;2%;1
Van Nuys;Partly sunny;69;49;NNE;6;36%;1%;3
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy;60;40;ENE;7;64%;0%;2
Victorville;Cool with some sun;57;32;ESE;6;52%;1%;3
Visalia;Mostly cloudy;54;35;NNW;3;82%;0%;1
Watsonville;Mostly cloudy;59;38;ENE;5;68%;0%;1
