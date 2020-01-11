CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Sunday, January 12, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Showers of rain/snow;35;23;W;11;72%;82%;1
Arcata;Spotty showers;52;39;N;7;80%;92%;1
Auburn;Low clouds and fog;48;41;SSE;5;85%;68%;1
Avalon;Mostly sunny, cool;59;50;WSW;5;70%;1%;3
Bakersfield;Fog, then some sun;53;38;SE;4;75%;16%;3
Beale AFB;Mostly cloudy;53;41;SSE;8;78%;57%;1
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;49;29;WSW;8;79%;4%;3
Bishop;Mostly cloudy;52;29;W;5;35%;1%;2
Blue Canyon;Mostly cloudy, cold;35;27;SSW;6;72%;85%;1
Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;64;38;SSE;5;43%;0%;3
Burbank;Mostly sunny;64;42;ENE;5;60%;4%;3
Camarillo;Mostly sunny;63;39;NE;4;56%;4%;3
Camp Pendleton;Sunshine and cool;60;45;ENE;6;71%;2%;3
Campo;Mostly sunny, cool;61;31;S;8;44%;1%;3
Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;64;44;E;5;71%;1%;3
Chico;Mostly cloudy;50;41;SE;6;76%;69%;1
China Lake;Cool with some sun;56;32;SW;5;51%;0%;3
Chino;Sunshine and cool;63;40;NNW;5;65%;3%;3
Concord;Partly sunny;57;41;WSW;6;68%;64%;2
Corona;Mostly sunny;65;40;ESE;5;61%;3%;3
Crescent City;Cloudy with showers;50;38;NNW;15;92%;95%;0
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;60;37;WSW;8;44%;0%;3
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny, cool;58;34;WSW;9;56%;0%;3
El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;68;38;WSW;4;41%;0%;3
Eureka;Spotty showers;52;40;NNW;8;79%;94%;1
Fairfield;Partly sunny;57;38;SW;7;71%;68%;2
Fresno;Low clouds and fog;54;37;NW;4;75%;17%;2
Fullerton;Mostly sunny;66;45;E;3;59%;3%;3
Hanford;Low clouds and fog;53;34;NW;5;84%;20%;2
Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;63;47;N;4;55%;3%;3
Hayward;Partly sunny;55;42;SW;6;67%;70%;2
Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;68;38;WSW;4;41%;0%;3
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;62;49;SE;7;67%;1%;3
Lancaster;Partly sunny;59;37;W;13;55%;0%;3
Lemoore Nas;Low clouds and fog;54;34;NW;6;82%;19%;2
Lincoln;Low clouds and fog;51;42;SSE;6;73%;66%;1
Livermore;Partly sunny;54;39;SW;7;68%;67%;3
Lompoc;Partly sunny, cool;60;39;NNW;11;64%;5%;3
Long Beach;Mostly sunny;63;44;ENE;3;61%;3%;3
Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;64;45;ESE;5;67%;3%;3
Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;64;43;E;5;64%;3%;3
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;64;43;E;5;64%;3%;3
Madera;Low clouds and fog;54;39;NW;5;77%;21%;2
Mammoth;Cloudy with a shower;35;20;W;12;72%;78%;1
Marysville;Mostly cloudy;51;42;SSE;7;82%;57%;1
Mather AFB;Low clouds and fog;53;39;SSE;5;80%;66%;1
Merced;Low clouds and fog;55;38;SSE;4;75%;28%;2
Merced (airport);Low clouds and fog;55;38;SSE;4;75%;28%;2
Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;66;47;E;5;59%;1%;3
Modesto;Low clouds and fog;56;40;SSE;4;70%;51%;2
Moffett Nas;Cool with some sun;54;41;WSW;5;70%;67%;3
Mojave;Partly sunny, cool;54;36;W;9;57%;1%;3
Montague;Spotty showers;45;26;SSW;12;76%;86%;1
Monterey Rabr;Partial sunshine;58;46;WNW;6;66%;49%;3
Mount Shasta;Spotty showers;38;26;NNW;3;80%;80%;1
Napa County;Partly sunny;55;38;W;8;77%;70%;2
Needles;Plenty of sunshine;60;39;S;5;39%;1%;3
North Island;Mostly sunny, cool;62;50;ESE;5;66%;1%;3
Oakland;Partly sunny;55;44;W;8;60%;70%;2
Oceanside;Mostly sunny;64;44;E;5;71%;1%;3
Ontario;Sunshine and cool;63;40;NNW;5;65%;3%;3
Oroville;Mainly cloudy;51;44;SE;7;71%;69%;1
Oxnard;Mostly sunny;61;41;NE;5;59%;3%;3
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;69;44;NNW;3;34%;0%;3
Palmdale;Mostly sunny;60;36;WSW;10;45%;0%;3
Paso Robles;Partial sunshine;56;35;N;6;75%;15%;3
Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;61;40;NE;5;63%;3%;3
Porterville;Some sun, fog early;52;36;WSW;5;74%;19%;3
Ramona;Mostly sunny;63;36;SSE;5;72%;1%;3
Redding;Cloudy with a shower;49;35;SSW;7;77%;74%;1
Riverside;Mostly sunny;64;40;ESE;5;63%;3%;3
Riverside March;Mostly sunny, cool;62;36;ESE;5;67%;3%;3
Sacramento;Low clouds and fog;53;40;SSE;6;73%;54%;1
Sacramento International;Low clouds and fog;52;40;SSW;6;79%;52%;1
Salinas;Cool with some sun;57;43;SW;7;70%;61%;3
San Bernardino;Cool with sunshine;62;37;ESE;5;64%;3%;3
San Carlos;Partly sunny;55;44;WSW;7;62%;70%;3
San Diego;Sunshine and cool;63;50;SSE;6;68%;1%;3
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;62;44;ESE;5;66%;1%;3
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;63;46;E;4;62%;1%;3
San Francisco;Partly sunny;54;47;W;9;70%;70%;2
San Jose;Some sun;56;43;SSW;7;66%;67%;3
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;61;39;N;9;57%;11%;3
San Nicolas Island;Lots of sun, breezy;58;48;NW;17;74%;3%;3
Sandberg;Partly sunny, chilly;47;32;NW;14;55%;9%;3
Santa Ana;Cool with sunshine;65;46;SSE;5;67%;2%;3
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;62;41;N;5;62%;5%;3
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;61;39;NNW;11;60%;8%;3
Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;61;46;NE;4;55%;3%;3
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;54;37;W;7;71%;70%;2
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;63;36;NNW;6;67%;8%;3
Santee;Mostly sunny;66;42;SSE;5;53%;1%;3
South Lake Tahoe;Mainly cloudy;36;24;WSW;9;54%;71%;2
Stockton;Low clouds and fog;55;40;SSE;6;71%;50%;1
Thermal;Mostly sunny;68;38;NNE;3;40%;0%;3
Truckee-Tahoe;Rather cloudy;35;25;SW;7;70%;71%;2
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny, cool;60;37;WSW;5;42%;1%;3
Ukiah;Afternoon showers;50;35;WNW;4;85%;88%;1
Vacaville;Low clouds and fog;56;39;WSW;4;71%;68%;2
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;65;41;ENE;5;57%;4%;3
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny, cool;58;41;N;16;67%;6%;3
Victorville;Lots of sun, cool;57;33;WSW;6;67%;1%;3
Visalia;Low clouds and fog;53;35;NW;4;80%;19%;2
Watsonville;Partial sunshine;56;41;SW;5;69%;48%;3
