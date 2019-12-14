CA Forecast for Sunday, December 15, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Chilly with some sun;34;18;SSE;5;84%;18%;1

Arcata;Cool with some sun;52;42;ESE;5;84%;44%;1

Auburn;Partly sunny, cool;50;32;NE;5;81%;13%;2

Avalon;Sunshine and cool;60;51;NE;11;51%;0%;3

Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;53;38;SSE;5;72%;18%;2

Beale AFB;Partial sunshine;54;31;ENE;5;75%;11%;2

Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;42;20;NE;8;79%;7%;3

Bishop;Partly sunny, cooler;45;24;NW;9;42%;2%;3

Blue Canyon;Partly sunny, chilly;36;27;ENE;4;75%;15%;2

Blythe;Mostly sunny;65;42;NNW;7;46%;0%;3

Burbank;Mostly sunny;62;43;NE;7;42%;4%;3

Camarillo;Mostly sunny;63;46;ENE;6;47%;6%;3

Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;61;43;NE;9;59%;4%;3

Campo;Cool with sunshine;55;39;ENE;10;61%;4%;3

Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;65;39;NE;6;58%;4%;3

Chico;Partly sunny;54;35;N;5;74%;14%;2

China Lake;Sunshine and cool;56;32;NW;6;46%;2%;3

Chino;Sunshine and cool;60;42;NE;4;57%;26%;3

Concord;Partly sunny;56;38;N;4;64%;4%;2

Corona;Mostly sunny;63;41;E;4;49%;3%;3

Crescent City;Partly sunny;51;43;SSE;6;84%;44%;1

Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;56;35;SW;13;47%;0%;3

Edwards AFB;Cool with sunshine;52;27;WSW;11;53%;2%;3

El Centro;Mostly sunny;68;41;NW;8;47%;0%;3

Eureka;A morning shower;52;44;SE;5;79%;63%;1

Fairfield;Partly sunny;57;35;WNW;5;67%;4%;2

Fresno;Mostly cloudy;55;37;W;8;70%;15%;2

Fullerton;Mostly sunny;66;44;NE;6;43%;3%;3

Hanford;Mostly cloudy;56;34;WSW;6;76%;16%;2

Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;64;46;N;11;40%;1%;3

Hayward;Partly sunny;56;40;NE;5;66%;6%;2

Imperial;Mostly sunny;68;41;NW;8;47%;0%;3

Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;64;48;ENE;12;57%;4%;3

Lancaster;Mostly sunny;52;29;NNW;10;59%;2%;3

Lemoore Nas;Mostly cloudy;55;32;NNW;11;71%;14%;2

Lincoln;Partly sunny;54;33;NE;6;79%;11%;2

Livermore;Partly sunny;54;36;SSW;5;67%;7%;2

Lompoc;Mostly sunny;59;37;N;11;63%;4%;3

Long Beach;Mostly sunny;65;43;NNE;11;44%;2%;3

Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;66;44;ENE;6;46%;2%;3

Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;64;46;N;6;44%;2%;3

Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;64;46;N;6;44%;2%;3

Madera;Mostly cloudy;56;34;NW;7;69%;13%;2

Mammoth;Chilly with some sun;35;23;SSW;7;83%;27%;1

Marysville;Partly sunny;54;32;NNW;6;80%;12%;2

Mather AFB;Partial sunshine;54;33;ESE;5;77%;2%;2

Merced;Mostly cloudy;56;35;NNW;9;73%;11%;2

Merced (airport);Mostly cloudy;56;35;NNW;9;73%;11%;2

Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;65;44;ENE;8;56%;5%;3

Modesto;Mostly cloudy;55;37;N;8;69%;10%;2

Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;55;37;SW;6;66%;6%;2

Mojave;Mostly sunny, cooler;48;31;NNW;14;58%;3%;3

Montague;Chilly with some sun;41;29;N;2;75%;44%;1

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;57;42;ESE;8;66%;7%;3

Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, chilly;39;29;N;1;73%;44%;2

Napa County;Partly sunny;56;35;NW;6;70%;4%;2

Needles;Mostly sunny;63;44;NNW;8;38%;2%;3

North Island;Mostly sunny;63;46;ENE;11;58%;4%;3

Oakland;Sun and some clouds;55;41;N;6;63%;5%;2

Oceanside;Mostly sunny;65;39;NE;6;58%;4%;3

Ontario;Sunshine and cool;60;42;NE;4;57%;26%;3

Oroville;Partial sunshine;54;36;NE;5;73%;14%;2

Oxnard;Mostly sunny;62;44;NE;8;51%;6%;3

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;68;46;SSW;5;36%;1%;3

Palmdale;Mostly sunny, cool;51;29;WNW;10;53%;1%;3

Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;55;32;NE;7;70%;6%;3

Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;63;44;NE;8;52%;4%;3

Porterville;Mostly cloudy;54;35;ESE;5;76%;18%;2

Ramona;Sunshine and cool;58;37;E;5;70%;5%;3

Redding;Partial sunshine;53;36;N;3;65%;24%;2

Riverside;Mostly sunny;62;42;NE;5;49%;3%;3

Riverside March;Cool with sunshine;60;36;ENE;6;58%;5%;3

Sacramento;Partly sunny;55;36;NNW;6;76%;7%;2

Sacramento International;Partial sunshine;55;34;SE;5;76%;7%;2

Salinas;Partly sunny;56;38;ESE;8;69%;7%;3

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny, cool;61;41;NNE;6;55%;3%;3

San Carlos;Sun and some clouds;56;40;NNW;6;65%;6%;2

San Diego;Mostly sunny;63;46;NE;7;55%;4%;3

San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;62;43;E;7;62%;4%;3

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;63;44;ENE;8;59%;5%;3

San Francisco;Partly sunny;55;45;N;6;68%;5%;2

San Jose;Partly sunny;56;38;S;8;64%;6%;2

San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;60;40;NNE;10;58%;4%;3

San Nicolas Island;Very windy;60;51;NNW;30;58%;4%;3

Sandberg;Winds subsiding;38;32;NNW;18;79%;11%;3

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;65;45;ENE;5;50%;4%;3

Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;63;37;NNE;6;46%;7%;3

Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;61;39;NNE;11;55%;5%;3

Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;63;45;N;10;42%;1%;3

Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;56;35;N;6;69%;5%;2

Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny, cool;59;32;NE;7;70%;5%;3

Santee;Mostly sunny;64;42;ENE;6;49%;5%;3

South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny, chilly;32;16;SSE;4;75%;4%;3

Stockton;Mostly cloudy;57;37;NW;8;69%;7%;2

Thermal;Mostly sunny;69;41;NNW;6;41%;1%;3

Truckee-Tahoe;Chilly with some sun;32;12;S;1;77%;4%;3

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny, cooler;58;36;NW;11;43%;2%;3

Ukiah;Partly sunny;53;35;NE;4;74%;16%;2

Vacaville;Partly sunny;57;34;W;4;69%;6%;2

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;62;44;N;9;41%;3%;3

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny, cool;56;39;NNE;14;69%;5%;3

Victorville;Mostly sunny;51;28;NE;9;62%;4%;3

Visalia;Mostly cloudy;55;35;WNW;7;73%;16%;2

Watsonville;Partly sunny;58;37;ENE;5;69%;6%;2

