CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Thursday, November 7, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Periods of sun;69;27;SE;4;37%;0%;3
Arcata;Partly sunny;65;43;E;4;64%;0%;3
Auburn;Mostly sunny;77;50;ENE;4;32%;0%;3
Avalon;Partly sunny;73;64;NW;6;41%;1%;3
Bakersfield;Sunny and very warm;82;50;E;5;29%;0%;3
Beale AFB;Partly sunny;78;43;ENE;3;37%;0%;3
Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;65;33;SE;6;45%;2%;4
Bishop;Sunny and warm;74;35;NW;5;18%;0%;3
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;67;54;ENE;4;26%;0%;3
Blythe;Sunny and warm;87;54;NE;6;27%;0%;4
Burbank;Plenty of sunshine;83;57;ENE;4;36%;0%;4
Camarillo;Partly sunny;77;52;NE;6;53%;0%;3
Camp Pendleton;Sunny;72;55;NNW;7;72%;0%;4
Campo;Sunny and very warm;83;46;NE;10;18%;0%;4
Carlsbad;Plenty of sunshine;76;46;NE;5;58%;0%;4
Chico;Partly sunny, warm;80;46;NE;4;35%;0%;3
China Lake;Sunny and warm;81;42;NW;4;17%;0%;4
Chino;Plenty of sunshine;86;56;NE;5;32%;2%;4
Concord;Plenty of sunshine;80;46;SW;4;39%;1%;3
Corona;Plenty of sun;88;54;ESE;5;32%;0%;4
Crescent City;Partly sunny;60;43;SE;3;70%;4%;3
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and warm;81;49;SSE;6;15%;0%;4
Edwards AFB;Sunshine and warm;80;36;NE;4;17%;0%;4
El Centro;Sunny and warm;89;55;NW;2;24%;0%;4
Eureka;Partly sunny;62;44;ESE;4;67%;0%;3
Fairfield;Mostly sunny, warm;80;42;W;6;43%;0%;3
Fresno;Sunny and very warm;81;51;NNE;3;33%;1%;3
Fullerton;Plenty of sunshine;83;53;ENE;3;46%;0%;4
Hanford;Sunny and very warm;82;41;E;3;40%;2%;3
Hawthorne;Some sun;76;56;NE;5;57%;1%;3
Hayward;Sunshine;74;47;WSW;5;52%;2%;3
Imperial;Sunny and warm;89;55;NW;2;24%;0%;4
Imperial Beach;Some sun;72;57;N;7;65%;0%;4
Lancaster;Sunny and warm;81;39;N;5;20%;0%;4
Lemoore Nas;Sunny and very warm;81;41;NNW;4;33%;1%;3
Lincoln;Partly sunny;77;42;E;4;39%;2%;3
Livermore;Sunny and very warm;79;46;SW;5;38%;2%;3
Lompoc;Some sun;71;44;N;6;72%;0%;3
Long Beach;Plenty of sunshine;80;54;N;5;51%;0%;4
Los Alamitos;Plenty of sunshine;78;54;WSW;5;55%;0%;4
Los Angeles;Plenty of sunshine;80;59;ENE;5;47%;2%;4
Los Angeles Downtown;Plenty of sunshine;80;59;ENE;5;47%;2%;4
Madera;Sunny and very warm;82;45;NE;3;39%;2%;3
Mammoth;Periods of sun;66;32;SSE;4;40%;0%;3
Marysville;Partly sunny;78;41;ENE;4;40%;0%;3
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;78;45;ESE;3;37%;0%;3
Merced;Sunny and very warm;80;43;NNW;2;43%;1%;3
Merced (airport);Sunny and very warm;80;43;NNW;2;43%;1%;3
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;82;52;NNE;6;40%;0%;4
Modesto;Sunny and warm;79;44;NNW;3;47%;1%;3
Moffett Nas;Plenty of sunshine;73;49;NW;4;53%;1%;3
Mojave;Sunny and warm;78;41;N;6;16%;1%;4
Montague;Periods of sun;65;29;N;2;43%;4%;3
Monterey Rabr;Brilliant sunshine;69;47;E;3;54%;1%;3
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, warm;69;35;SSW;1;35%;0%;3
Napa County;Mostly sunny, warm;77;40;WNW;5;45%;0%;3
Needles;Plenty of sun;87;58;NW;7;16%;1%;4
North Island;Some sun;73;54;N;7;65%;0%;4
Oakland;Sunny;70;48;WNW;5;58%;2%;3
Oceanside;Plenty of sunshine;76;46;NE;5;58%;0%;4
Ontario;Plenty of sunshine;86;56;NE;5;32%;2%;4
Oroville;Partly sunny, warm;78;48;ENE;4;38%;2%;3
Oxnard;Partly sunny;71;55;N;6;63%;0%;3
Palm Springs;Sunny and warm;91;61;W;4;14%;0%;4
Palmdale;Sunny and very warm;80;41;WNW;5;18%;0%;4
Paso Robles;Sunny and very warm;82;38;ESE;4;35%;1%;3
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;71;51;NNE;6;69%;0%;3
Porterville;Sunny and very warm;82;47;ESE;4;32%;2%;3
Ramona;Plenty of sunshine;86;48;ENE;6;38%;2%;4
Redding;Partly sunny, warm;81;44;NNE;4;29%;0%;3
Riverside;Plenty of sunshine;88;54;NE;5;34%;0%;4
Riverside March;Sunny and very warm;87;48;E;5;32%;2%;4
Sacramento;Mostly sunny;77;42;NW;4;43%;2%;3
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny, warm;78;42;SE;3;45%;0%;3
Salinas;Plenty of sunshine;74;46;E;8;49%;1%;3
San Bernardino;Plenty of sun;87;54;NE;5;30%;0%;4
San Carlos;Plenty of sunshine;74;46;NW;5;54%;2%;3
San Diego;Partly sunny;74;56;N;6;62%;0%;4
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;78;53;NE;6;45%;0%;4
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;79;54;N;5;44%;0%;4
San Francisco;Plenty of sun;68;48;W;6;58%;2%;3
San Jose;Sunny and warm;78;48;WNW;4;52%;1%;3
San Luis Obispo;Some sun;76;42;N;5;52%;1%;3
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;67;54;NW;7;67%;2%;3
Sandberg;Sunny and breezy;73;57;NE;15;14%;0%;4
Santa Ana;Plenty of sunshine;81;55;E;5;56%;2%;4
Santa Barbara;Some sun;72;47;NNE;5;73%;2%;3
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;74;46;NNE;5;59%;0%;3
Santa Monica;Plenty of sunshine;73;53;NE;4;67%;1%;4
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;79;39;WNW;4;46%;0%;3
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;82;42;ENE;5;58%;2%;3
Santee;Partly sunny;85;53;E;6;37%;1%;4
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;62;29;SSW;4;35%;0%;3
Stockton;Plenty of sunshine;80;44;NW;3;41%;1%;3
Thermal;Sunny and warm;91;54;NW;3;22%;0%;4
Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;66;22;SSE;2;39%;0%;3
Twentynine Palms;Sunny and very warm;83;52;WNW;5;17%;1%;4
Ukiah;Partly sunny;82;40;E;1;34%;0%;3
Vacaville;Mostly sunny, warm;80;43;W;5;37%;2%;3
Van Nuys;Plenty of sunshine;84;57;NE;5;34%;2%;4
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;67;47;N;5;67%;0%;3
Victorville;Sunny and warm;79;43;SSE;5;26%;1%;4
Visalia;Sunny and very warm;80;44;SE;3;40%;1%;3
Watsonville;Plenty of sun;71;44;NE;4;61%;1%;3
