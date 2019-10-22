CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Thursday, October 24, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny;65;23;ENE;6;41%;0%;3
Arcata;Mostly sunny;67;44;ENE;6;65%;3%;3
Auburn;Plenty of sunshine;84;57;E;5;31%;2%;4
Avalon;Sunny and pleasant;81;67;SSE;5;28%;0%;4
Bakersfield;Sunny and very warm;86;55;E;4;36%;0%;4
Beale AFB;Plenty of sunshine;88;54;NNW;13;35%;2%;4
Big Bear City;Plenty of sun;69;38;ENE;6;39%;1%;5
Bishop;Sunny and warm;78;40;NNW;7;23%;0%;4
Blue Canyon;Plenty of sunshine;68;53;ENE;10;29%;2%;4
Blythe;Sunny and very warm;95;64;N;6;17%;0%;4
Burbank;Sunny and very warm;91;66;ENE;4;28%;0%;4
Camarillo;Sunny and very warm;87;65;ENE;6;31%;0%;4
Camp Pendleton;Sunny and nice;80;57;SE;6;48%;0%;4
Campo;Sunny and very warm;88;55;NE;8;17%;0%;5
Carlsbad;Plenty of sun;84;53;E;5;42%;0%;4
Chico;Plenty of sun;89;56;NE;10;28%;3%;3
China Lake;Sunny and very warm;87;53;NNW;5;17%;0%;4
Chino;Sunny and very warm;93;66;NNE;5;26%;1%;4
Concord;Plenty of sunshine;88;60;NNE;6;34%;2%;4
Corona;Hot with sunshine;95;63;ESE;5;25%;0%;4
Crescent City;Partly sunny;64;52;N;14;69%;2%;3
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and warm;87;55;W;8;17%;0%;4
Edwards AFB;Sunny and warm;86;49;ENE;5;20%;0%;4
El Centro;Sunny and very warm;96;62;NW;4;19%;0%;4
Eureka;Mostly sunny;65;44;NE;7;66%;3%;3
Fairfield;Sunny and very warm;89;60;NNE;8;36%;2%;4
Fresno;Sunny and very warm;84;56;N;4;40%;0%;4
Fullerton;Plenty of sun;89;63;ENE;4;31%;0%;4
Hanford;Sunshine;85;48;N;4;47%;1%;4
Hawthorne;Plenty of sunshine;85;63;ENE;5;38%;0%;4
Hayward;Sunny and very warm;81;58;NE;5;48%;2%;4
Imperial;Sunny and very warm;96;62;NW;4;19%;0%;4
Imperial Beach;Sunny and beautiful;78;59;NNW;7;50%;0%;4
Lancaster;Sunny and very warm;86;48;NE;7;22%;0%;4
Lemoore Nas;Sunny;86;49;NW;7;35%;0%;4
Lincoln;Plenty of sun;87;51;NNE;6;38%;3%;4
Livermore;Sunny and very warm;86;54;NW;6;36%;2%;4
Lompoc;Plenty of sunshine;81;49;E;9;49%;0%;4
Long Beach;Plenty of sunshine;85;62;SE;4;38%;0%;4
Los Alamitos;Plenty of sunshine;85;61;S;5;46%;0%;4
Los Angeles;Sunny and very warm;90;66;ENE;5;36%;1%;4
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny and very warm;90;66;ENE;5;36%;1%;4
Madera;Sunny and very warm;85;49;NE;4;46%;1%;4
Mammoth;Mostly sunny;65;31;NNE;7;39%;0%;3
Marysville;Plenty of sunshine;89;53;N;10;34%;2%;4
Mather AFB;Plenty of sunshine;86;54;N;8;37%;0%;4
Merced;Plenty of sun;84;49;N;5;44%;0%;4
Merced (airport);Plenty of sun;84;49;N;5;44%;0%;4
Miramar Mcas;Sunny and very warm;89;58;ENE;6;29%;0%;4
Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;84;52;NW;8;43%;0%;4
Moffett Nas;Plenty of sunshine;81;56;W;6;45%;1%;4
Mojave;Warm with sunshine;83;51;NNE;7;19%;1%;4
Montague;Clouds and sun, warm;71;33;N;5;46%;2%;3
Monterey Rabr;Sunny and warm;73;55;E;5;49%;0%;4
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;68;35;NW;5;43%;3%;3
Napa County;Sunny and very warm;85;54;NNE;6;44%;2%;4
Needles;Sunny and very warm;92;67;NNW;12;15%;1%;4
North Island;Sunny, not as warm;78;59;E;6;52%;0%;4
Oakland;Sunny and pleasant;78;59;NNE;5;52%;2%;4
Oceanside;Plenty of sun;84;53;E;5;42%;0%;4
Ontario;Sunny and very warm;93;66;NNE;5;26%;1%;4
Oroville;Plenty of sunshine;89;58;NE;8;31%;4%;3
Oxnard;Sunny and very warm;82;60;ENE;6;39%;0%;4
Palm Springs;Sunshine and hot;98;71;W;5;13%;0%;4
Palmdale;Sunny and warm;86;50;ESE;7;19%;0%;4
Paso Robles;Sunny and very warm;90;45;NE;3;36%;0%;4
Point Mugu;Sunny and very warm;82;62;E;6;44%;0%;4
Porterville;Sunshine and warm;86;51;E;5;34%;1%;4
Ramona;Sunny and very warm;92;54;E;6;30%;1%;4
Redding;Increasingly windy;87;60;N;19;20%;4%;3
Riverside;Sunny and hot;95;64;NE;6;28%;0%;4
Riverside March;Sunny and hot;93;55;ENE;5;28%;1%;4
Sacramento;Plenty of sunshine;86;54;N;8;38%;2%;4
Sacramento International;Plenty of sunshine;87;55;NNW;14;36%;2%;4
Salinas;Sunshine;82;56;ESE;8;45%;0%;4
San Bernardino;Sunny and hot;93;62;NE;5;26%;0%;4
San Carlos;Sunny and pleasant;80;56;S;5;48%;2%;4
San Diego;Sunny and pleasant;80;60;S;6;54%;0%;4
San Diego Brown;Plenty of sunshine;86;57;N;6;30%;0%;4
San Diego Montgomery;Plenty of sunshine;86;59;NE;5;33%;0%;4
San Francisco;Sunny and pleasant;73;58;N;6;58%;2%;4
San Jose;Warm with sunshine;84;55;WSW;7;45%;1%;4
San Luis Obispo;Sunny and very warm;87;53;NE;10;36%;0%;4
San Nicolas Island;Sunny and nice;74;58;NW;8;53%;1%;4
Sandberg;Sunny and very warm;79;60;N;12;19%;0%;4
Santa Ana;Plenty of sunshine;87;63;ESE;5;44%;1%;4
Santa Barbara;Sunny and pleasant;81;55;ENE;6;50%;1%;4
Santa Maria;Sunny and very warm;85;53;ENE;9;41%;0%;4
Santa Monica;Plenty of sunshine;83;61;NE;5;43%;0%;4
Santa Rosa;Plenty of sun;87;55;NE;5;42%;2%;4
Santa Ynez;Sunny and hot;94;50;ENE;6;48%;1%;4
Santee;Sunny and hot;92;59;E;6;27%;1%;4
South Lake Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;61;26;E;6;46%;0%;4
Stockton;Sunny and very warm;86;51;WNW;5;39%;1%;4
Thermal;Sunny and hot;98;63;NW;5;17%;0%;4
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunshine;64;22;ENE;7;51%;0%;4
Twentynine Palms;Sunny and very warm;89;60;WNW;7;15%;1%;4
Ukiah;Sunny and very warm;89;43;ENE;3;40%;2%;4
Vacaville;Sunny and very warm;89;62;N;12;28%;3%;4
Van Nuys;Sunny and very warm;92;66;NE;5;29%;1%;4
Vandenberg AFB;Sunny and pleasant;75;52;E;10;51%;0%;4
Victorville;Sunny and warm;84;50;E;6;27%;1%;4
Visalia;Abundant sunshine;84;51;NNW;4;50%;0%;4
Watsonville;Sunny and pleasant;79;53;NE;5;51%;0%;4
_____
