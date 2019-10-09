CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Friday, October 11, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Partly sunny, cold;55;15;ESE;5;31%;0%;4
Arcata;Partly sunny;66;39;SE;6;43%;0%;4
Auburn;Partly sunny, nice;75;46;E;6;18%;0%;4
Avalon;Fog, then sun;75;61;E;7;39%;2%;5
Bakersfield;Nice with sunshine;78;48;ESE;5;22%;1%;5
Beale AFB;Partly sunny, breezy;80;41;NNE;15;19%;0%;4
Big Bear City;Sunny and windy;51;20;ENE;30;38%;4%;5
Bishop;Mostly sunny;66;26;NNW;8;13%;0%;5
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny, cool;60;43;ENE;11;15%;0%;4
Blythe;Sunny, not as warm;78;52;N;17;7%;0%;5
Burbank;Sunny and windy;80;53;NE;23;27%;3%;5
Camarillo;Very windy;81;61;NE;23;20%;2%;4
Camp Pendleton;Fog, then sun;77;53;NE;10;49%;2%;5
Campo;Sunny and windy;72;43;ENE;20;18%;1%;5
Carlsbad;Fog to sun;79;44;NE;9;47%;2%;5
Chico;Partly sunny;78;42;ENE;10;17%;0%;4
China Lake;Sunny and cooler;72;37;SE;9;8%;0%;5
Chino;Sunny and windy;80;54;ENE;23;22%;3%;5
Concord;Mostly sunny, nice;79;48;SW;10;14%;0%;4
Corona;Sunny and windy;81;53;E;23;21%;2%;5
Crescent City;Partly sunny;64;45;E;7;46%;4%;4
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny, not as warm;70;41;E;14;9%;0%;5
Edwards AFB;Sunny and breezy;70;37;E;16;10%;0%;5
El Centro;Sunny and cooler;82;50;N;14;13%;0%;5
Eureka;Partly sunny;64;41;SE;6;42%;0%;4
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;79;44;NW;14;15%;0%;4
Fresno;Plenty of sunshine;78;49;NNE;5;30%;0%;4
Fullerton;Fog, then sun;85;58;E;20;27%;3%;4
Hanford;Sunshine;76;39;SSE;3;36%;2%;4
Hawthorne;Fog to sun;79;57;NE;6;36%;3%;4
Hayward;Mostly sunny, nice;77;49;E;7;19%;1%;4
Imperial;Sunny and cooler;82;50;N;14;13%;0%;5
Imperial Beach;Clouds, then sun;74;57;ENE;6;60%;1%;5
Lancaster;Sunny, not as warm;69;35;E;13;16%;0%;5
Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sunshine;79;40;WNW;6;21%;0%;4
Lincoln;Partly sunny, nice;78;39;E;9;23%;1%;4
Livermore;Sunny and nice;77;43;SSW;7;18%;1%;4
Lompoc;Mostly sunny;75;41;NE;7;57%;0%;4
Long Beach;Fog, then sun;84;59;E;6;31%;3%;4
Los Alamitos;Fog, then sun;83;57;E;17;32%;3%;4
Los Angeles;Sunny and beautiful;80;57;NE;5;38%;4%;5
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny and beautiful;80;57;NE;5;38%;4%;5
Madera;Sunny and pleasant;77;43;ENE;4;39%;2%;4
Mammoth;Partly sunny, cold;55;20;ESE;7;32%;0%;4
Marysville;Partly sunny;79;39;NNE;14;21%;0%;4
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny, nice;78;43;ESE;11;19%;0%;4
Merced;Sunny, but cool;76;41;N;4;27%;0%;4
Merced (airport);Sunny, but cool;76;41;N;4;27%;0%;4
Miramar Mcas;Fog, then sun;82;51;ENE;5;45%;1%;5
Modesto;Sunny, but cool;76;44;NNE;7;21%;0%;4
Moffett Nas;Sunny and beautiful;78;49;SW;7;19%;0%;4
Mojave;Sunny, not as warm;66;36;NE;12;11%;1%;5
Montague;Partly sunny, cool;66;24;NNE;6;29%;3%;4
Monterey Rabr;Sunny and nice;75;51;ESE;6;28%;0%;4
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, cool;61;28;N;4;29%;0%;4
Napa County;Mostly sunny;78;38;N;11;17%;0%;4
Needles;Sunny, windy, cooler;76;54;N;20;7%;1%;5
North Island;Clouds, then sun;75;56;NNE;6;57%;1%;5
Oakland;Mostly sunny, nice;76;50;NNE;7;21%;1%;4
Oceanside;Fog to sun;79;44;NE;9;47%;2%;5
Ontario;Sunny and windy;80;54;ENE;23;22%;3%;5
Oroville;Partly sunny, nice;79;45;ENE;9;20%;1%;4
Oxnard;Fog, then sun;80;61;NE;20;26%;2%;4
Palm Springs;Sunny, not as warm;84;58;WSW;9;8%;0%;5
Palmdale;Breezy with sunshine;68;37;E;18;11%;0%;5
Paso Robles;Sunny and nice;81;39;ENE;5;28%;0%;5
Point Mugu;Fog, then sun;80;61;NE;21;26%;2%;4
Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;77;45;ESE;5;26%;2%;5
Ramona;Windy;82;46;ENE;23;28%;3%;5
Redding;Partly sunny, breezy;79;47;N;17;12%;0%;4
Riverside;Windy;80;51;NNE;26;17%;2%;5
Riverside March;Windy;79;43;ENE;29;22%;3%;5
Sacramento;Partly sunny, cool;77;40;NNW;11;22%;1%;4
Sacramento International;Partly sunny, breezy;79;41;N;16;19%;0%;4
Salinas;Sunshine and nice;78;46;ESE;9;29%;0%;4
San Bernardino;Windy;78;47;N;28;22%;2%;5
San Carlos;Sunny and nice;77;50;ENE;7;24%;1%;4
San Diego;Fog to sun;77;58;NNE;5;51%;1%;5
San Diego Brown;Fog to sun;77;54;E;5;49%;1%;5
San Diego Montgomery;Fog, then sun;77;53;NE;4;47%;1%;5
San Francisco;Plenty of sun;74;53;N;7;27%;1%;4
San Jose;Sunny and pleasant;79;48;S;7;20%;0%;4
San Luis Obispo;Nice with sunshine;77;47;NNE;6;31%;0%;5
San Nicolas Island;Fog to sun;74;61;ENE;9;46%;3%;5
Sandberg;Sunny, windy, cooler;60;45;ENE;24;15%;2%;5
Santa Ana;Fog, then sun;82;57;ENE;22;32%;4%;5
Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, nice;73;49;NE;6;50%;2%;4
Santa Maria;Sunny and pleasant;78;46;NE;7;42%;0%;5
Santa Monica;Fog to sun;77;56;N;6;44%;3%;4
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;80;36;NNE;7;20%;0%;4
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;82;38;NE;5;50%;2%;4
Santee;Fog, then sun;85;52;NE;18;24%;2%;5
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny, cold;48;17;ESE;6;27%;0%;5
Stockton;Mostly sunny;78;42;W;6;21%;0%;4
Thermal;Sunny, not as warm;85;52;NW;11;10%;0%;5
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny, cold;52;14;ESE;7;31%;0%;5
Twentynine Palms;Sunny, not as warm;72;45;WNW;13;9%;1%;5
Ukiah;Partly sunny;83;37;E;2;24%;0%;4
Vacaville;Mostly sunny;80;47;NNW;16;12%;1%;4
Van Nuys;Fog, then sun;80;55;NNE;19;25%;4%;5
Vandenberg AFB;Sunshine and warmer;71;43;NE;6;58%;0%;5
Victorville;Windy with sunshine;67;32;NE;19;19%;2%;5
Visalia;Sunny and cool;77;43;N;4;37%;0%;4
Watsonville;Sunny and pleasant;76;46;ENE;5;32%;0%;4
_____
