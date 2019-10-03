CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Saturday, October 5, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny, cold;55;27;ENE;4;48%;0%;4
Arcata;Partly sunny, cool;62;42;ENE;5;71%;13%;4
Auburn;Sunny, but cool;72;49;NNE;6;40%;0%;5
Avalon;Sunny, but cool;73;61;SSW;5;40%;1%;5
Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;78;50;ESE;5;33%;0%;5
Beale AFB;Plenty of sunshine;76;45;N;9;42%;0%;4
Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;69;33;SW;6;38%;2%;6
Bishop;Sunny and pleasant;76;37;NNW;5;11%;0%;5
Blue Canyon;Sunny and cool;58;48;ENE;5;38%;0%;5
Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;95;61;S;6;18%;0%;5
Burbank;Plenty of sunshine;82;57;ENE;5;35%;0%;5
Camarillo;Sunny and pleasant;75;52;ENE;6;51%;1%;5
Camp Pendleton;Sunny and nice;74;55;NE;6;61%;0%;5
Campo;Plenty of sun;83;47;NNE;9;20%;0%;6
Carlsbad;Sunny and nice;77;50;NE;6;55%;0%;5
Chico;Sunny;77;51;N;8;35%;0%;4
China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;84;49;W;5;12%;0%;5
Chino;Plenty of sunshine;84;57;W;6;34%;2%;5
Concord;Plenty of sunshine;79;50;WSW;6;33%;0%;5
Corona;Plenty of sun;87;53;SSE;6;34%;0%;5
Crescent City;Partly sunny;59;45;NNE;5;84%;20%;4
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;87;52;WSW;11;15%;0%;5
Edwards AFB;Plenty of sunshine;83;41;W;10;21%;0%;5
El Centro;Sunny and warm;95;61;WNW;3;17%;0%;5
Eureka;Partly sunny;61;43;NNE;5;71%;13%;4
Fairfield;Plenty of sunshine;80;47;NW;8;37%;0%;5
Fresno;Plenty of sun;76;50;NW;7;40%;0%;5
Fullerton;Plenty of sunshine;81;56;N;4;48%;0%;5
Hanford;Plenty of sunshine;78;43;NW;6;37%;1%;5
Hawthorne;Sunny and beautiful;76;58;SSW;6;58%;0%;5
Hayward;Sunny and pleasant;75;49;SW;6;46%;1%;5
Imperial;Sunny and warm;95;61;WNW;3;17%;0%;5
Imperial Beach;Nice with sunshine;72;56;N;7;65%;0%;5
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;83;43;W;10;20%;0%;5
Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sunshine;78;42;NW;11;33%;0%;5
Lincoln;Sunny and pleasant;76;43;NNE;7;40%;1%;4
Livermore;Plenty of sunshine;78;49;W;6;39%;1%;5
Lompoc;Sunny and pleasant;76;44;N;10;51%;1%;5
Long Beach;Plenty of sun;79;58;SSW;5;53%;0%;5
Los Alamitos;Plenty of sun;79;56;SSW;5;50%;0%;5
Los Angeles;Plenty of sunshine;81;59;SSE;5;45%;2%;5
Los Angeles Downtown;Plenty of sunshine;81;59;SSE;5;45%;2%;5
Madera;Plenty of sunshine;78;45;NW;6;36%;1%;5
Mammoth;Partly sunny, cool;56;31;NE;5;52%;2%;4
Marysville;Plenty of sun;77;45;NNW;9;40%;0%;4
Mather AFB;Plenty of sunshine;77;46;NNW;10;39%;0%;4
Merced;Plenty of sunshine;75;45;NW;11;41%;0%;5
Merced (airport);Plenty of sunshine;75;45;NW;11;41%;0%;5
Miramar Mcas;Sunny;81;55;NNE;6;44%;0%;5
Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;76;50;NW;12;38%;0%;5
Moffett Nas;Sunny and pleasant;75;50;W;8;41%;0%;5
Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;79;44;NW;10;15%;1%;5
Montague;Partly sunny, cool;63;32;N;3;55%;7%;4
Monterey Rabr;Sunny and beautiful;68;51;ENE;7;52%;0%;5
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, cool;59;34;N;2;55%;3%;4
Napa County;Sunny and pleasant;76;43;NNW;7;42%;0%;5
Needles;Sunny and hot;96;63;WNW;6;14%;1%;5
North Island;Sunny and pleasant;74;58;N;6;61%;0%;5
Oakland;Sunny and pleasant;72;51;NNW;7;48%;1%;5
Oceanside;Sunny and nice;77;50;NE;6;55%;0%;5
Ontario;Plenty of sunshine;84;57;W;6;34%;2%;5
Oroville;Sunshine;76;50;NNE;7;40%;1%;4
Oxnard;Sunny and pleasant;73;55;NE;6;55%;1%;5
Palm Springs;Sunny and warm;96;66;W;4;12%;0%;5
Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;82;45;W;11;18%;0%;5
Paso Robles;Plenty of sun;82;39;N;5;38%;0%;5
Point Mugu;Nice with sunshine;72;52;ENE;7;64%;1%;5
Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;79;48;ESE;5;31%;1%;5
Ramona;Sunny and warm;84;46;E;6;36%;2%;5
Redding;Mostly sunny;77;52;N;8;36%;0%;4
Riverside;Plenty of sunshine;86;54;SSW;6;33%;0%;5
Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;85;49;E;6;33%;2%;5
Sacramento;Plenty of sunshine;77;46;NNW;8;40%;1%;4
Sacramento International;Sunny and nice;77;46;NW;11;40%;0%;4
Salinas;Sunny and pleasant;74;46;E;9;50%;0%;5
San Bernardino;Plenty of sunshine;85;54;NNE;5;31%;0%;5
San Carlos;Sunny and nice;74;49;W;7;46%;1%;5
San Diego;Sunny and pleasant;75;57;NNW;6;58%;0%;5
San Diego Brown;Sunshine;77;54;NNE;5;50%;0%;6
San Diego Montgomery;Sunny and nice;77;55;NNE;5;49%;0%;5
San Francisco;Plenty of sunshine;69;52;N;8;49%;1%;5
San Jose;Plenty of sun;76;49;WSW;9;44%;0%;5
San Luis Obispo;Plenty of sunshine;81;50;NNE;11;33%;0%;5
San Nicolas Island;Sunshine and nice;69;57;WNW;8;65%;2%;5
Sandberg;Sunny and breezy;69;54;NW;15;28%;0%;5
Santa Ana;Sunshine;81;57;SSE;5;51%;2%;5
Santa Barbara;Sunny and delightful;74;50;NE;6;55%;2%;5
Santa Maria;Plenty of sun;77;49;NNE;11;40%;1%;5
Santa Monica;Sunny and nice;74;57;N;6;63%;0%;5
Santa Rosa;Sunny and pleasant;77;43;NNW;6;42%;0%;5
Santa Ynez;Sunny and warm;87;44;NE;6;50%;2%;5
Santee;Sunshine;84;54;ENE;6;33%;1%;5
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;60;28;ESE;6;29%;0%;5
Stockton;Plenty of sunshine;79;49;NW;8;38%;0%;5
Thermal;Plenty of sun;95;62;NW;4;14%;0%;5
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunshine, but cool;64;23;E;3;38%;0%;5
Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;90;59;WNW;5;12%;1%;5
Ukiah;Sunshine, but cool;74;42;NNE;5;45%;0%;4
Vacaville;Plenty of sun;79;49;NW;10;31%;1%;5
Van Nuys;Plenty of sunshine;82;57;ENE;5;36%;2%;5
Vandenberg AFB;Sunlit and beautiful;72;46;N;12;55%;1%;5
Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;81;45;SW;6;27%;1%;5
Visalia;Plenty of sunshine;77;44;N;5;46%;0%;5
Watsonville;Sunny and nice;74;46;NE;5;48%;0%;5
