CA Forecast for Friday, August 9, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny;88;46;SW;7;24%;3%;9
Arcata;Partly sunny;66;54;ENE;8;73%;3%;4
Auburn;Plenty of sunshine;86;60;SSE;5;35%;1%;9
Avalon;Partly sunny, cool;73;58;W;5;74%;0%;9
Bakersfield;Sunny and warm;97;66;NNW;7;25%;0%;10
Beale AFB;Plenty of sunshine;89;60;SSE;9;48%;0%;9
Big Bear City;Sunny and delightful;76;42;SW;6;48%;1%;12
Bishop;Mostly sunny;91;53;NW;7;31%;17%;10
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;73;57;E;8;39%;3%;10
Blythe;Mostly sunny;109;84;SSW;8;31%;16%;11
Burbank;Mostly sunny;87;62;SSE;6;50%;0%;11
Camarillo;Partly sunny, nice;75;57;ESE;7;67%;0%;9
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;73;62;S;7;80%;0%;9
Campo;Sunny;92;52;NW;10;31%;1%;11
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;76;63;SSW;7;71%;0%;9
Chico;Plenty of sun;91;61;SE;6;36%;0%;9
China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;102;69;SW;9;17%;1%;10
Chino;Sunshine;90;60;WSW;7;46%;0%;11
Concord;Sunny and breezy;82;60;SW;14;49%;1%;9
Corona;Sunshine;93;60;W;7;46%;0%;11
Crescent City;Partly sunny;64;55;N;4;86%;4%;3
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;104;70;WSW;11;16%;0%;11
Edwards AFB;Sunny;99;63;SW;13;15%;0%;11
El Centro;Mostly sunny, warm;108;81;W;7;27%;3%;11
Eureka;Partly sunny;65;54;NE;8;73%;3%;4
Fairfield;Plenty of sunshine;81;57;WSW;14;50%;1%;9
Fresno;Plenty of sunshine;96;64;NW;8;34%;0%;10
Fullerton;Clouds to sun;82;64;SSE;5;60%;0%;9
Hanford;Plenty of sun;95;60;NNW;6;32%;0%;10
Hawthorne;Low clouds, then sun;76;64;SSE;7;67%;0%;9
Hayward;Partly sunny;69;58;WSW;10;66%;1%;9
Imperial;Mostly sunny, warm;108;81;W;7;27%;3%;11
Imperial Beach;Some sun;71;61;WNW;8;77%;1%;10
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;97;65;WSW;12;17%;0%;11
Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sun;96;56;NW;8;33%;0%;10
Lincoln;Plenty of sun;88;59;SSE;6;42%;0%;9
Livermore;Plenty of sun;78;56;SW;10;51%;1%;10
Lompoc;Partly sunny;67;53;NW;10;79%;0%;9
Long Beach;Low clouds, then sun;80;64;S;7;61%;0%;9
Los Alamitos;Low clouds, then sun;80;63;SSW;6;64%;0%;9
Los Angeles;Partly sunny;83;62;SSW;6;59%;0%;9
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;83;62;SSW;6;59%;0%;9
Madera;Plenty of sunshine;94;58;NW;7;36%;0%;10
Mammoth;Mostly sunny;86;52;WSW;8;26%;3%;9
Marysville;Sunny;90;59;SSE;6;42%;0%;9
Mather AFB;Plenty of sunshine;89;60;S;9;44%;0%;9
Merced;Plenty of sun;91;58;NW;8;39%;0%;10
Merced (airport);Plenty of sun;91;58;NW;8;39%;0%;10
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;82;63;W;6;60%;1%;10
Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;89;60;NNW;9;37%;0%;10
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;74;60;W;11;61%;1%;9
Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;96;64;WNW;11;17%;0%;11
Montague;Partly sunny;93;58;NNW;7;31%;3%;9
Monterey Rabr;Clouds to sun;67;56;WNW;9;71%;1%;9
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;85;48;N;1;34%;0%;9
Napa County;Patchy fog, then sun;74;57;WSW;12;65%;1%;9
Needles;Partly sunny and hot;111;88;SSW;8;24%;14%;10
North Island;Partly sunny;73;63;WNW;8;75%;1%;10
Oakland;Partly sunny;69;59;WSW;11;66%;1%;9
Oceanside;Partly sunny;76;63;SSW;7;71%;0%;9
Ontario;Sunshine;90;60;WSW;7;46%;0%;11
Oroville;Plenty of sunshine;91;60;SE;5;36%;0%;9
Oxnard;Some sun;71;58;NNE;9;76%;0%;9
Palm Springs;Sunny and seasonable;108;79;WNW;7;21%;0%;11
Palmdale;Plenty of sun;96;65;SW;13;16%;0%;11
Paso Robles;Plenty of sunshine;90;53;NW;9;45%;0%;10
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;72;56;W;7;78%;0%;9
Porterville;Plenty of sun;95;58;W;6;30%;0%;10
Ramona;Sunny;89;54;SE;7;56%;0%;11
Redding;Mostly sunny;93;62;SW;7;34%;0%;9
Riverside;Sunshine;94;61;W;7;46%;0%;11
Riverside March;Sunny;94;57;SSW;7;43%;0%;11
Sacramento;Brilliant sunshine;84;57;S;7;47%;0%;9
Sacramento International;Plenty of sunshine;87;59;SSE;9;52%;0%;9
Salinas;Mostly sunny;68;55;SSW;11;71%;0%;10
San Bernardino;Brilliant sunshine;94;60;SSW;7;43%;0%;11
San Carlos;Partly sunny, cool;70;58;W;10;61%;2%;9
San Diego;Partly sunny;74;64;WSW;7;72%;1%;10
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;75;59;WNW;6;78%;1%;10
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;77;62;W;6;70%;1%;10
San Francisco;Low clouds, then sun;67;58;W;13;64%;2%;9
San Jose;Turning sunny;76;58;NNW;10;65%;1%;9
San Luis Obispo;Clouds break;75;53;SE;8;63%;0%;9
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;68;58;NW;14;75%;0%;10
Sandberg;Plenty of sunshine;85;62;NW;13;24%;0%;11
Santa Ana;Some sun;81;64;SSW;6;60%;0%;9
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;74;55;NNE;6;69%;0%;9
Santa Maria;Low clouds, then sun;71;54;W;8;76%;0%;9
Santa Monica;Low clouds, then sun;74;61;ESE;7;78%;0%;9
Santa Rosa;Patchy fog, then sun;76;53;WSW;7;56%;1%;9
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny, humid;88;51;N;6;70%;0%;9
Santee;Partly sunny;86;62;WSW;6;52%;1%;10
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;74;44;SW;6;38%;25%;10
Stockton;Abundant sunshine;87;61;W;8;42%;0%;9
Thermal;Mostly sunny and hot;110;78;NW;7;20%;1%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunshine, pleasant;78;41;SSE;7;42%;12%;10
Twentynine Palms;Sunny and hotter;103;75;WSW;7;22%;3%;11
Ukiah;Mostly sunny;86;54;WNW;7;43%;2%;9
Vacaville;Sunshine;87;59;SW;9;47%;0%;9
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;86;61;SSE;6;50%;0%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;64;51;NW;9;87%;0%;9
Victorville;Sunny;94;57;SSW;9;28%;0%;11
Visalia;Sunny and seasonable;94;57;NW;7;47%;0%;10
Watsonville;Clouds breaking;71;54;SSE;6;62%;1%;9
