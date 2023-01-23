CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 22, 2023

154 FPUS56 KEKA 231045

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

245 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-240145-

Coastal Del Norte-

245 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast wind up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. North wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 58 to

69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

55 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

50 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

47 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 53 44 55 / 0 0 0

Klamath 60 41 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-240145-

Del Norte Interior-

245 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 61. Northeast wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northeast wind around

20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 51 to 66.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

40 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 58 40 59 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-240145-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

245 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast wind up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Northeast wind around

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast wind

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 57 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

49 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

46 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 55 39 59 / 0 0 0

Arcata 56 40 60 / 0 0 0

Eureka 54 40 57 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 55 41 60 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-240145-

Southwestern Humboldt-

245 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Northeast wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 37 to 47.

Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

52 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 56 40 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-240145-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

245 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 53 to 67.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 66. Lows

32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 41 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 59 38 59 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 58 38 60 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 58 36 61 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-240145-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

245 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 55 to 70. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

51 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 43 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 58 38 64 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-240145-

Northern Trinity-

245 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 58. Northeast wind around 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 51 to 66. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Highs

51 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Highs

44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 53 36 51 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 53 33 55 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-240145-

Southern Trinity-

245 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 62. Northeast wind around 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 30 to 40.

Northeast wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 54 to 69. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Highs

51 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 53 30 57 / 0 0 0

Ruth 56 33 58 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-240145-

Mendocino Coast-

245 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. East wind around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast wind

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 53 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

46 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 58 42 59 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 56 44 57 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-240145-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

245 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 56 to 69. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

51 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 60 40 64 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 58 36 62 / 0 0 0

Willits 60 36 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-240145-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

245 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 62. North wind around 20 mph with

gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

Northeast wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 53 to 68. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

52 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Highs

46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 60 35 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-240145-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

245 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 56 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 58 38 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-240145-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

245 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 68. Lows

33 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 62 36 65 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-240145-

Northern Lake-

245 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 47 to 62. Northeast wind 20 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northeast wind around 20 mph

with gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 52 to

66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 53 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Highs

44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 60 36 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-240145-

Southern Lake-

245 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 51 to 62. Northeast wind 20 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast wind 20 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Northeast wind around 20 mph in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 56 to 67.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 58 37 63 / 0 0 0

Middletown 59 38 63 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 57 39 61 / 0 0 0

$$

