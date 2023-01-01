CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 31, 2022

_____

914 FPUS56 KEKA 011254

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

454 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ101-020400-

Coastal Del Norte-

454 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 49 to 59. North wind around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows 34 to

44. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 57. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy, rain. Highs 47 to 57. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 62. Lows 39 to

49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

49 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 52 40 50 / 0 10 100

Klamath 56 37 53 / 0 10 100

$$

CAZ102-020400-

Del Norte Interior-

454 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 41 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow

level 2500 feet. Lows 29 to 39. Southeast wind around 20 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow

level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

Southeast wind around 20 mph at higher elevation.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow. Snow level 2500 feet

rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow. Highs 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 54 36 49 / 0 10 90

$$

CAZ103-020400-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

454 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 48 to 58. North wind up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows 34 to

44. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 55. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 56. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 61. Lows 39 to

49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

48 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 52 38 51 / 0 10 100

Arcata 53 39 51 / 0 10 100

Eureka 52 39 51 / 0 10 100

Fortuna 52 40 49 / 0 10 100

$$

CAZ104-020400-

Southwestern Humboldt-

454 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 45 to 55. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Near steady

temperature around 40. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. East wind

around 5 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Rain, windy. Snow level 3000 feet in the morning. Highs

41 to 51. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the valleys and southeast

10 to 20 mph at higher elevation.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 35 to 45.

Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 44 to 54. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 47 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

46 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 46 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 52 38 46 / 0 10 100

$$

CAZ105-020400-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

454 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 10 PM PST

MONDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 41 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow

level 2500 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow

level 2500 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Southeast

wind around 20 mph at higher elevation.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet

rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Highs 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 40 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 54 36 47 / 0 0 90

Hoopa 51 36 45 / 0 0 100

Willow Creek 53 35 46 / 0 0 100

$$

CAZ106-020400-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

454 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 10 PM PST

MONDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 44 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow

level 3000 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning. Snow through the day. Chance of

rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level 2500 to

3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to 5 inches. Southeast wind

around 20 mph at higher elevation.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow. Snow level 3000 feet rising to

4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 55. Lows 36 to

46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 40 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 53 36 46 / 0 10 100

$$

CAZ107-020400-

Northern Trinity-

454 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 10 PM PST

MONDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 40 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Chance of snow overnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows 22 to 32.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Highs 31 to 46. Southeast wind

around 20 mph at higher elevation.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Snow level

2000 feet. Lows 22 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level

2000 feet rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow. Highs 36 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 36 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows

28 to 38. Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 49 30 41 / 0 0 90

Weaverville 48 28 38 / 0 0 90

$$

CAZ108-020400-

Southern Trinity-

454 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 10 PM PST

MONDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow overnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows

27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level

2000 to 2500 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Highs

33 to 47. Southeast wind around 20 mph at higher elevation.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Snow level

2500 feet. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow. Snow level 2500 feet

rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 37 to 52. Lows

31 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows

30 to 40. Highs 37 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 50 27 40 / 0 0 90

Ruth 51 27 42 / 0 0 100

$$

CAZ109-020400-

Mendocino Coast-

454 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 50 to 60. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Chance of

rain overnight. Lows 34 to 44. North wind around 5 mph shifting

to the southeast overnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 55. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

East wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 56. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 54 41 51 / 0 10 100

Point Arena 53 43 51 / 0 0 100

$$

CAZ110-020400-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

454 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations of

1 to 3 inches. Highs 39 to 49. Southeast wind around 20 mph at

higher elevation.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow. Snow level 3000 feet in

the morning. Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

44 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 53 35 46 / 0 10 100

Laytonville 52 33 43 / 0 10 100

Willits 53 33 44 / 0 0 100

$$

CAZ111-020400-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

454 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 10 PM PST

MONDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow

level 3000 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to

3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to 5 inches. Southeast wind

around 20 mph at higher elevation.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 3000 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow. Snow level 2500 feet

rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 38 to 52. Lows

32 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows

32 to 42. Highs 38 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 52 31 43 / 0 0 100

$$

CAZ112-020400-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

454 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog through the night.

Chance of rain overnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 43 to 53. Southeast wind around 20 mph at

higher elevation.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 54 38 46 / 0 0 100

$$

CAZ113-020400-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

454 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Chance of rain overnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows

32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain through the day. Snow level

3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 40 to

50. Southeast wind around 20 mph at higher elevation.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Snow level 3000 feet in

the morning. Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 39 to

49.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 56 36 46 / 0 0 100

$$

CAZ114-020400-

Northern Lake-

454 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 10 PM PST

MONDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 42 to 57. North wind 20 to 25 mph

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet.

Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to

3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Southeast wind

around 20 mph at higher elevation.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 3000 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level

3000 feet in the morning. Highs 34 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow. Highs 40 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 39 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows

32 to 42. Highs 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 55 28 44 / 0 0 100

$$

CAZ115-020400-

Southern Lake-

454 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. Northwest wind around 20 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows

31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations of

1 to 3 inches. Highs 39 to 49. Southeast wind around 20 mph at

higher elevation.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Snow level 3000 to

3500 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 56. Lows 38 to

48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 44 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 54 35 43 / 0 0 100

Middletown 59 33 47 / 0 0 100

Clearlake 56 34 44 / 0 0 90

$$

