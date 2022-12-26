CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 25, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

223 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

Coastal Del Norte-

223 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 11 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 55 to 65. South wind 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, windy. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows 46 to

56. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs 52 to 62. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 39 to 49. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 47 to 57. South wind

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 47 to 59.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60. Lows

38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 32 to 42.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 59 52 55 / 100 100 100

Klamath 62 51 58 / 100 100 100

Del Norte Interior-

223 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain, windy. Near steady temperature around 50. In the

valleys, south wind up to 20 mph in the afternoon. At higher

elevation, south wind up to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Very windy. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

39 to 49. In the valleys, south wind 20 to 30 mph. At higher

elevation, south wind 20 to 35 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Windy. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs 42 to 57. In the

valleys, southwest wind up to 20 mph in the morning. At higher

elevation, southwest wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to up to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 32 to 42.

Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

3500 feet. Highs 37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 42 to 55. Lows

36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 39 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 29 to 39.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 59 46 55 / 100 100 100

Northern Humboldt Coast-

223 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PST

TUESDAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 11 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 57 to 67. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Rain may be heavy at times. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

52 to 62. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 47 to 57.

South wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 47 to 58.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60. Lows

39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 61 53 57 / 70 100 100

Arcata 62 53 57 / 70 100 100

Eureka 62 54 57 / 70 100 90

Fortuna 61 54 58 / 70 100 90

Southwestern Humboldt-

223 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 11 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. In the valleys,

southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. At higher elevation, south wind

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Very windy. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Rain may be heavy at times. In the valleys, south wind 15 to

30 mph. At higher elevation, south wind 20 to 35 mph increasing

to 30 to 45 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rain

showers through the day. Breezy. Highs 51 to 61. In the valleys,

southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. At higher elevation, southwest wind

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 37 to

47. West wind around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 44 to

54. South wind around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 39 to

49.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 55 47 56 / 90 100 90

Northern Humboldt Interior-

223 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs 49 to 61. In the valleys, south wind up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. At higher elevation, south wind up to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Very windy. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

40 to 50. In the valleys, south wind 20 to 30 mph. At higher

elevation, south wind 20 to 35 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph

overnight. Gusts up to 65 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Snow level 5000 feet falling to 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 58. In the valleys, southwest wind up to

20 mph in the morning. At higher elevation, southwest wind 20 to

30 mph decreasing to up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 4000 feet falling to 3000 feet

overnight. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 39 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 42 to 57. Lows

36 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 30 to 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 59 47 55 / 90 100 100

Hoopa 57 47 52 / 80 100 100

Willow Creek 58 47 54 / 70 100 100

Southern Humboldt Interior-

223 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 50 to 61. In the valleys, south

wind up to 20 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation, south

wind up to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Very windy. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Rain may be heavy at times. In the valleys, south wind 20 to

30 mph. At higher elevation, south wind 20 to 35 mph increasing

to 30 to 45 mph overnight. Gusts up to 65 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 59. In

the valleys, southwest wind up to 20 mph in the morning. At

higher elevation, southwest wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 39 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 41 to 54. Lows 35 to

45.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 42 to 57. Lows

37 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 30 to 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 58 47 56 / 70 100 90

Northern Trinity-

223 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. In the

valleys, south wind up to 20 mph in the afternoon. At higher

elevation, south wind up to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, windy. Rain may be heavy at times overnight.

Snow level 6500 feet overnight. Lows 34 to 44. In the valleys,

south wind 20 to 30 mph. At higher elevation, south wind 20 to

35 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Breezy. Snow level

5500 feet falling to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Highs 41 to 56. In the valleys,

southwest wind up to 20 mph in the morning. At higher elevation,

southwest wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

4000 feet falling to 3000 feet overnight. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 36 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Highs 35 to 50.

Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 38 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 23 to 33.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 53 43 49 / 60 100 100

Weaverville 52 41 49 / 50 100 100

Southern Trinity-

223 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 60. In the valleys,

south wind up to 20 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation,

south wind up to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Very windy. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. Rain may be heavy at times. In the valleys, south wind 20 to

30 mph. At higher elevation, south wind 20 to 35 mph increasing

to 30 to 45 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Snow level 6000 feet falling to

4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 57. In the valleys,

southwest wind up to 20 mph in the morning. At higher elevation,

southwest wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 4000 feet falling to 3000 feet overnight.

Lows 28 to 38. Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 36 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 37 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 41 to 56. Lows

33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 39 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 25 to 35.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 54 40 52 / 40 100 100

Ruth 51 43 46 / 50 100 100

Mendocino Coast-

223 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 11 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain

through the day. Highs 52 to 62. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, windy. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows 45 to

55. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

38 to 48. West wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to

57. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 37 to

47.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 59 54 59 / 50 100 90

Point Arena 56 53 56 / 50 100 90

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

223 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Chance of rain

through the day. Highs 52 to 62. At higher elevation, south wind

up to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Very windy. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

40 to 50. In the valleys, south wind 20 to 30 mph. At higher

elevation, south wind 20 to 35 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph

overnight. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rain

showers through the day. Highs 49 to 59. At higher elevation,

southwest wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow

level 3500 to 4000 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 43 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 44 to 54. Lows 35 to

45.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 58. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 29 to 39.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 57 46 56 / 60 100 90

Laytonville 56 45 53 / 40 100 100

Willits 57 46 55 / 30 100 100

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

223 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight chance

of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 49 to 61. In the valleys, south wind up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. At higher elevation, south wind up to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Very windy. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. Rain may be heavy at times. In the valleys, south wind 20 to

30 mph. At higher elevation, south wind 20 to 35 mph increasing

to 30 to 45 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Snow level 6000 feet falling to

5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 57. In the valleys,

southwest wind up to 20 mph in the morning. At higher elevation,

southwest wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest

wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 36 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 37 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 41 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 39 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 27 to 37.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 56 43 52 / 40 100 100

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

223 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight chance

of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 53 to 63. In the valleys, south wind up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. At higher elevation, south wind up to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, windy. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows 47 to

57. In the valleys, south wind 20 to 30 mph. At higher elevation,

south wind 20 to 35 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 53 to

63. In the valleys, southwest wind up to 20 mph in the morning.

At higher elevation, southwest wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to up

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 62. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 58 52 58 / 30 100 90

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

223 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62. In the valleys, south wind up

to 20 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation, south wind up to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Very windy. Rain may be heavy at times

overnight. Lows 44 to 54. In the valleys, south wind 20 to

30 mph. At higher elevation, south wind 20 to 35 mph increasing

to 30 to 45 mph overnight. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. In the valleys, southwest wind

up to 20 mph in the morning. At higher elevation, southwest wind

20 to 30 mph decreasing to up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to

55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 59. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 32 to 42.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 61 49 58 / 30 100 90

Northern Lake-

223 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61. In the valleys,

south wind up to 20 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation,

south wind up to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Very windy. Rain may be heavy at times

overnight. Lows 39 to 49. In the valleys, south wind 20 to

30 mph. At higher elevation, south wind 20 to 35 mph increasing

to 30 to 45 mph overnight. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Highs 44 to 56. In the valleys,

southwest wind up to 20 mph in the morning. At higher elevation,

southwest wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 29 to 39. West wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 37 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 37 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 42 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

41 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 28 to 38.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 59 40 54 / 20 100 100

Southern Lake-

223 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62. In the valleys, south

wind up to 20 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation, south

wind up to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, windy. Rain may be heavy at times overnight.

Lows 43 to 53. In the valleys, south wind 20 to 30 mph. At higher

elevation, south wind 20 to 35 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph

overnight. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. In

the valleys, southwest wind up to 20 mph in the morning. At

higher elevation, southwest wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

34 to 44. West wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to

55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 45 to

55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 60. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 31 to 41.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 57 46 54 / 20 100 90

Middletown 59 45 58 / 10 100 100

Clearlake 58 46 55 / 10 100 100

