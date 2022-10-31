CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 30, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

226 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-010030-

Coastal Del Norte-

226 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65. Light winds becoming

west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows

39 to 49. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest

5 to 15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 45 to 55. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 33 to 43. South wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 44 to 54.

South wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 48 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to

51.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 49 to 62.

Lows 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 57 47 51 / 20 100 90

Klamath 62 43 51 / 10 90 90

CAZ102-010030-

Del Norte Interior-

226 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows

33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet.

Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 39 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 44 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to

50.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 49 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 67 40 50 / 10 100 90

CAZ103-010030-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

226 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 65. North wind

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

overnight. Lows 40 to 50. South wind around 5 mph increasing to

north around 15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 47 to 57. Northwest wind up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 34 to 44. South wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to

58. South wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 54 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 58 45 51 / 10 80 90

Arcata 61 45 52 / 10 80 90

Eureka 60 47 52 / 10 80 90

Fortuna 62 46 52 / 0 80 90

CAZ104-010030-

Southwestern Humboldt-

226 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to

71. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows 39 to 49. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 47 to 57. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 36 to

46. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to

61. South wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

55 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 55 to 70. Lows 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 67 43 53 / 0 70 80

CAZ105-010030-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

226 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

59 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain overnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3500 to

4000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 50 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 56 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 73 41 52 / 0 80 90

Hoopa 71 41 52 / 0 80 90

Willow Creek 72 40 52 / 0 70 90

CAZ106-010030-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

226 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers through the day. Snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches. Highs 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of

frost. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 49 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 56 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 55 to 70. Lows 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 70 41 54 / 0 60 80

CAZ107-010030-

Northern Trinity-

226 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Snow level 6500 feet overnight.

Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet.

Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 21 to

31.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

48 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows

27 to 37. Highs 57 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 56 to 71. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 72 40 47 / 0 50 90

Weaverville 73 39 48 / 0 50 90

CAZ108-010030-

Southern Trinity-

226 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 61 to

76.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet.

Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 38 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 38 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows

29 to 39. Highs 54 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 52 to 67. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 74 35 48 / 0 50 90

Ruth 70 34 45 / 0 50 80

CAZ109-010030-

Mendocino Coast-

226 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 68. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows 40 to

50. Northwest wind around 10 mph shifting to the southeast

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

33 to 43. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 59. North wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 51 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 53 to 66. Lows 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 58 48 53 / 0 50 80

Point Arena 56 48 50 / 0 40 70

CAZ110-010030-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

226 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning. Highs 62 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow

level 3500 to 4000 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 46 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost and patchy

valley fog. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost and patchy valley fog. Highs

52 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 59 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 59 to 72. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 68 41 51 / 0 50 80

Laytonville 70 41 49 / 0 40 80

Willits 68 43 51 / 0 30 80

CAZ111-010030-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

226 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 to

4500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 38 to 52.

Northwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 57 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 56 to 71. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 73 41 50 / 0 40 80

CAZ112-010030-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

226 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost.

Highs 54 to 64. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 57 to 70. Lows 41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 68 45 55 / 0 30 70

CAZ113-010030-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

226 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58.

Northwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost.

Highs 52 to 64. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 59 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 59 to 72. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 74 46 55 / 0 20 70

CAZ114-010030-

Northern Lake-

226 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. West wind around

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 28 to 38. West wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 26 to

36.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

32 to 42. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 57 to 72. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 76 38 52 / 0 20 80

CAZ115-010030-

Southern Lake-

226 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows

41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59. West wind around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 49 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost.

Highs 52 to 62. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 57 to 72. Lows 41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 70 45 53 / 0 20 70

Middletown 72 44 56 / 0 10 70

Clearlake 72 45 54 / 0 10 80

