CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 16, 2022

_____

528 FPUS56 KEKA 171021

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

321 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ101-171130-

Coastal Del Norte-

321 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 67. South wind around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 45 to 55. North

wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 45 to

55. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to 70.

South wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 58 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to

67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 70.

Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 63 52 59 / 30 50 60

Klamath 64 50 65 / 20 50 60

$$

CAZ102-171130-

Del Norte Interior-

321 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely overnight. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 46 to

56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 61 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 77.

Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 66 47 68 / 20 50 60

$$

CAZ103-171130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

321 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 69. West wind

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely overnight. Lows 47 to 57. North wind around

5 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 68. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 46 to 56. Northeast

wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 62 to 72.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 59 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 64 52 62 / 30 60 80

Arcata 65 52 62 / 20 60 80

Eureka 64 53 62 / 30 60 80

Fortuna 64 51 62 / 20 60 90

$$

CAZ104-171130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

321 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 73. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely overnight. Lows 46 to 56. West wind around

10 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 59 to 72. East wind up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 48 to 58. East wind

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 64 to 78. Southeast wind

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 63 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 84. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 68 49 68 / 20 70 90

$$

CAZ105-171130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

321 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely overnight. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 61 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 46 to

56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 65 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 65 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.

Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 71 48 69 / 10 60 70

Hoopa 71 47 70 / 10 60 80

Willow Creek 72 47 69 / 10 60 80

$$

CAZ106-171130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

321 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely overnight. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 55 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 61 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 61 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.

Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 72 47 68 / 10 70 90

$$

CAZ107-171130-

Northern Trinity-

321 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

63 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely overnight. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 53 to 68. Southeast wind around

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 61 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 64 to 79.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 68 42 54 / 20 70 90

Weaverville 73 46 59 / 20 70 90

$$

CAZ108-171130-

Southern Trinity-

321 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely overnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 50 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 56 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 42 to

52.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 58 to 73. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 72 39 60 / 20 70 90

Ruth 66 42 57 / 10 70 90

$$

CAZ109-171130-

Mendocino Coast-

321 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 69. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers overnight. Lows 45 to 55. West wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 67. East wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 46 to 56. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 59 to 71. Southeast wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 59 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 79. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 61 51 62 / 10 80 90

Point Arena 57 53 57 / 10 80 90

$$

CAZ110-171130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

321 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely overnight. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 69. Southeast wind

around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

61 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 43 to

53.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 63 to 77. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 66 46 64 / 10 70 90

Laytonville 66 46 61 / 10 70 90

Willits 66 46 61 / 10 70 90

$$

CAZ111-171130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

321 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy late in the morning

then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 60 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely overnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 50 to 65. Southeast wind around

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

56 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 42 to

52.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 59 to 74. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 71 45 62 / 10 70 90

$$

CAZ112-171130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

321 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

64 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 64 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 69 50 63 / 80 100

$$

CAZ113-171130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

321 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy late in the morning

then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 63 to 78. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely overnight. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 68. Southeast wind

around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 49 to 59. East wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

61 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 48 to

58.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 63 to 77. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 75 53 64 / 70 90

$$

CAZ114-171130-

Northern Lake-

321 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely overnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 48 to 63. Southeast wind around

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

54 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely.

Lows 43 to 53. Highs 58 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 60 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 76 37 62 / 70 90

$$

CAZ115-171130-

Southern Lake-

321 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy early in the afternoon

then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 67 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers likely overnight. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65. Southeast wind

around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 49 to

59.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 62 to 74. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 71 48 61 / 70 90

Middletown 77 47 62 / 60 90

Clearlake 75 48 60 / 60 90

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather