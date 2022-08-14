CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 13, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

206 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ101-150015-

Coastal Del Norte-

206 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

West wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. West wind around 10 mph

shifting to the north overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 84. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84. Lows

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 69 57 69 /

Klamath 72 55 77 /

CAZ102-150015-

Del Norte Interior-

206 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

82 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to

66. Highs 81 to 96.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 84 55 87 /

CAZ103-150015-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

206 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy drizzle

in the morning. Highs 65 to 76. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 61.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 67 to 77. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 78. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 70 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

52 to 62. Highs 70 to 85.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 77. Lows

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 67 55 70 /

Arcata 70 55 72 /

Eureka 68 57 71 / 10

Fortuna 72 55 73 / 10

CAZ104-150015-

Southwestern Humboldt-

206 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 53 to 63. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93. North wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 54 to 64. North wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 82 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 85 56 86 /

CAZ105-150015-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

206 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 81 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

87 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to

65. Highs 89 to 104.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 94 55 96 /

Hoopa 88 53 89 /

Willow Creek 85 54 86 /

CAZ106-150015-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

206 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke through the night. Patchy

valley fog overnight. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Patchy smoke

through the day. Highs 81 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to

67. Highs 90 to 105.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 95. Lows

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 92 54 93 /

CAZ107-150015-

Northern Trinity-

206 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs 88 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to

70. Highs 100 to 115.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 90 61 95 /

Weaverville 95 56 100 /

CAZ108-150015-

Southern Trinity-

206 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening, then areas

of smoke overnight. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs 83 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 107.

Lows 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

87 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 94 52 98 /

Ruth 89 59 89 /

CAZ109-150015-

Mendocino Coast-

206 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

72 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 66 57 70 /

Point Arena 64 57 65 /

CAZ110-150015-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

206 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke through the night. Haze

overnight. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 87 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

Highs 92 to 107.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows

55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 84 54 86 /

Laytonville 88 55 90 /

Willits 87 52 90 /

CAZ111-150015-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

206 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 86 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs 92 to

107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 105. Lows 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

88 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 94 54 96 /

CAZ112-150015-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

206 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to

100. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 83 54 90 /

CAZ113-150015-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

206 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 87 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the evening, then haze

overnight. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 88 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

Highs 92 to 107.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows

58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 98 56 100 /

CAZ114-150015-

Northern Lake-

206 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke through the night. Haze

overnight. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 86 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Highs 93 to

108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

88 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 97 55 100 /

CAZ115-150015-

Southern Lake-

206 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 88 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze overnight. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77.

Highs 94 to 106.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs 90 to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

86 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 94 59 98 /

Middletown 95 61 99 /

Clearlake 96 60 100 /

