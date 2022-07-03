CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 2, 2022

203 FPUS56 KEKA 031034

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

334 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Independence Day.

CAZ101-040145-

Coastal Del Norte-

334 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Highs 58 to 68. West wind

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to

the north overnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to

70. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 48 to 58.

North wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 60 to 70. North

wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 48 to 58. Highs 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Highs 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

63 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 60 51 62 / 10 20 30

Klamath 65 50 68 / 10 20 30

$$

CAZ102-040145-

Del Norte Interior-

334 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows

44 to 54.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 57 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 59 to

72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 60 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 68 50 72 / 10 20 20

$$

CAZ103-040145-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

334 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Highs 58 to 68. Northwest

wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Slight

chance of rain showers through the night. Lows 46 to 56.

Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 70.

Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 49 to 59.

East wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 61 to 71.

Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 61 to

71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 61 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 61 51 64 / 20 30 40

Arcata 63 51 66 / 10 30 30

Eureka 61 52 64 / 20 40 50

Fortuna 63 51 66 / 10 20 30

$$

CAZ104-040145-

Southwestern Humboldt-

334 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74. Northwest wind up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Slight

chance of rain showers through the night. Lows 46 to 56.

Southwest wind around 10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 74.

Southeast wind up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 50 to 60.

South wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 62 to 75. South

wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 50 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 64 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84. Lows

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 70 51 70 / 10 30 40

$$

CAZ105-040145-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

334 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers through

the night. Lows 46 to 56.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 62 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 63 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 65 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 76 54 76 / 10 20 20

Hoopa 75 52 76 / 10 20 30

Willow Creek 76 51 76 / 10 20 20

$$

CAZ106-040145-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

334 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows 44 to 54.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 61 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 49 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

56. Highs 69 to 84.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 76 49 74 / 10 20 30

$$

CAZ107-040145-

Northern Trinity-

334 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

70 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers through

the night. Lows 44 to 54.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 67 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 47 to

57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 68 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 90.

Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 79 49 75 / 20 20 20

Weaverville 81 50 75 / 10 20 20

$$

CAZ108-040145-

Southern Trinity-

334 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows 44 to 54.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 47 to

57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 62 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84.

Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 80 48 74 / 10 20 20

Ruth 70 45 67 / 10 20 30

$$

CAZ109-040145-

Mendocino Coast-

334 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Highs

58 to 69. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Slight

chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 44 to 54. West wind around

10 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 70.

South wind up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 48 to 58.

South wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 61 to 71. South

wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 47 to

57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 62 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 60 49 62 / 20 30 50

Point Arena 58 51 61 / 10 20 30

$$

CAZ110-040145-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

334 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 47 to

57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 63 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 68 49 69 / 10 20 40

Laytonville 69 47 68 / 10 10 30

Willits 68 47 69 / 10 10 20

$$

CAZ111-040145-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

334 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 60 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 47 to

57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 63 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83.

Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows

48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 75 48 72 / 10 10 20

$$

CAZ112-040145-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

334 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 50 to

60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 66 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 70 48 70 / 10 10 20

$$

CAZ113-040145-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

334 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 64 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 51 to

61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 65 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

50 to 60. Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 73 50 74 / 10 10 20

$$

CAZ114-040145-

Northern Lake-

334 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 62 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 47 to

57.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 64 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 79 43 76 / 10 10 20

$$

CAZ115-040145-

Southern Lake-

334 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

69 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 66 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 68 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 76 to 90.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 74 50 72 / 10 10 20

Middletown 77 50 74 / 10 10 20

Clearlake 77 53 74 / 10 10 20

$$

