CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

_____

992 FPUS56 KEKA 010933

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

233 AM PDT Wed Jun 1 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ101-020045-

Coastal Del Norte-

233 AM PDT Wed Jun 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to

68. West wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 53.

West wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 71. West wind

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

46 to 56. South wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to 68.

Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 57 to 69. Lows

45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 45 to

55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 57 48 59 / 0 0 0

Klamath 67 47 69 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-020045-

Del Norte Interior-

233 AM PDT Wed Jun 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to

53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs 54 to 69. Lows

45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 52 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to

52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 72 50 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-020045-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

233 AM PDT Wed Jun 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

69. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 53.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 73. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 45 to 55. West wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to 70.

Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 47 to

57.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 47 to

57.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 60 47 63 / 0 0 0

Arcata 64 48 67 / 0 0 0

Eureka 61 48 64 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 64 49 68 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-020045-

Southwestern Humboldt-

233 AM PDT Wed Jun 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 70. West wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs 55 to 68. Lows

46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 56 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 45 to

55.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75. Lows

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 71 48 72 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-020045-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

233 AM PDT Wed Jun 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

61 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 45 to

55.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 58 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to

54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain showers. Highs 63 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 81 54 82 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 78 51 80 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 80 51 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-020045-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

233 AM PDT Wed Jun 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to

54.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 54 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 55 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to

53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 77 48 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-020045-

Northern Trinity-

233 AM PDT Wed Jun 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

74 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to

53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 60 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 63 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

70 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 80 52 82 / 0 0 20

Weaverville 84 51 85 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-020045-

Southern Trinity-

233 AM PDT Wed Jun 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 54 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 57 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 82 46 82 / 0 0 0

Ruth 77 47 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-020045-

Mendocino Coast-

233 AM PDT Wed Jun 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 76. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 45 to

55.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 73. Lows

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 60 47 62 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 56 49 58 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-020045-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

233 AM PDT Wed Jun 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 58 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 67 to

82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 74 49 73 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 75 50 74 / 0 0 0

Willits 73 49 73 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-020045-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

233 AM PDT Wed Jun 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to

70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 56 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 80 49 79 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-020045-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

233 AM PDT Wed Jun 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 62 to

72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 74 48 73 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-020045-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

233 AM PDT Wed Jun 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to

74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 66 to

81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 81 52 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-020045-

Northern Lake-

233 AM PDT Wed Jun 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to

72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 58 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 85 50 84 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-020045-

Southern Lake-

233 AM PDT Wed Jun 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 77 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. West wind around

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 62 to 75. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 82 53 80 / 0 0 0

Middletown 86 56 84 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 84 57 83 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather